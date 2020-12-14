Comprehensive Report on Oral Vaccine Market Trends, Growth , Industry Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | Key Players: Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Oral Vaccine market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Oral Vaccine market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.
The Global Oral Vaccine Sales Market Report 2020 offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.
Merck, GSK, Sanofi, Lanzhou Institute, Serum Institute, Valneva, Shanghai United Cell, Bibcol, PaxVax, Vabiotech, Tiantan Biological, EuBiologics, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med, Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals
Rotavirus Vaccine
Cholera Vaccine
Oral Polio Vaccine
Others
Public
Private
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Oral Vaccine market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Oral Vaccine market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oral Vaccine industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Oral Vaccine market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Oral Vaccine market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oral Vaccine market
TOC
1 Oral Vaccine Market Overview
1.1 Oral Vaccine Product Scope
1.2 Oral Vaccine Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Rotavirus Vaccine
1.2.3 Cholera Vaccine
1.2.4 Oral Polio Vaccine
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Oral Vaccine Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Public
1.3.3 Private
1.4 Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Oral Vaccine Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Oral Vaccine Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Oral Vaccine Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Oral Vaccine Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Oral Vaccine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Oral Vaccine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oral Vaccine as of 2019)
3.4 Global Oral Vaccine Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Oral Vaccine Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Oral Vaccine Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Oral Vaccine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Oral Vaccine Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Oral Vaccine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Oral Vaccine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Oral Vaccine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Oral Vaccine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Oral Vaccine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Oral Vaccine Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Oral Vaccine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oral Vaccine Business
12.1 Merck
12.1.1 Merck Corporation Information
12.1.2 Merck Business Overview
12.1.3 Merck Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Merck Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.1.5 Merck Recent Development
12.2 GSK
12.2.1 GSK Corporation Information
12.2.2 GSK Business Overview
12.2.3 GSK Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 GSK Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.2.5 GSK Recent Development
12.3 Sanofi
12.3.1 Sanofi Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sanofi Business Overview
12.3.3 Sanofi Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Sanofi Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.3.5 Sanofi Recent Development
12.4 Lanzhou Institute
12.4.1 Lanzhou Institute Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lanzhou Institute Business Overview
12.4.3 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Lanzhou Institute Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.4.5 Lanzhou Institute Recent Development
12.5 Serum Institute
12.5.1 Serum Institute Corporation Information
12.5.2 Serum Institute Business Overview
12.5.3 Serum Institute Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Serum Institute Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.5.5 Serum Institute Recent Development
12.6 Valneva
12.6.1 Valneva Corporation Information
12.6.2 Valneva Business Overview
12.6.3 Valneva Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Valneva Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.6.5 Valneva Recent Development
12.7 Shanghai United Cell
12.7.1 Shanghai United Cell Corporation Information
12.7.2 Shanghai United Cell Business Overview
12.7.3 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Shanghai United Cell Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.7.5 Shanghai United Cell Recent Development
12.8 Bibcol
12.8.1 Bibcol Corporation Information
12.8.2 Bibcol Business Overview
12.8.3 Bibcol Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Bibcol Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.8.5 Bibcol Recent Development
12.9 PaxVax
12.9.1 PaxVax Corporation Information
12.9.2 PaxVax Business Overview
12.9.3 PaxVax Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 PaxVax Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.9.5 PaxVax Recent Development
12.10 Vabiotech
12.10.1 Vabiotech Corporation Information
12.10.2 Vabiotech Business Overview
12.10.3 Vabiotech Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Vabiotech Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.10.5 Vabiotech Recent Development
12.11 Tiantan Biological
12.11.1 Tiantan Biological Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tiantan Biological Business Overview
12.11.3 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Tiantan Biological Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.11.5 Tiantan Biological Recent Development
12.12 EuBiologics
12.12.1 EuBiologics Corporation Information
12.12.2 EuBiologics Business Overview
12.12.3 EuBiologics Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 EuBiologics Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.12.5 EuBiologics Recent Development
12.13 Panacea Biotec Ltd
12.13.1 Panacea Biotec Ltd Corporation Information
12.13.2 Panacea Biotec Ltd Business Overview
12.13.3 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Panacea Biotec Ltd Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.13.5 Panacea Biotec Ltd Recent Development
12.14 Bio-Med
12.14.1 Bio-Med Corporation Information
12.14.2 Bio-Med Business Overview
12.14.3 Bio-Med Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Bio-Med Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.14.5 Bio-Med Recent Development
12.15 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals
12.15.1 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
12.15.2 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
12.15.3 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Oral Vaccine Products Offered
12.15.5 Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals Recent Development 13 Oral Vaccine Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Oral Vaccine Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oral Vaccine
13.4 Oral Vaccine Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Oral Vaccine Distributors List
14.3 Oral Vaccine Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Oral Vaccine Market Trends
15.2 Oral Vaccine Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Oral Vaccine Market Challenges
15.4 Oral Vaccine Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
