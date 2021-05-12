Comprehensive Report on ADAS Navigation Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 | Aisin Seikei, Robert Bosch, Denso Corp.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global ADAS Navigation Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. ADAS Navigation data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global ADAS Navigation Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competition and key companies of the global ADAS Navigation Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global ADAS Navigation Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global ADAS Navigation market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global ADAS Navigation market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global ADAS Navigation market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Aisin Seikei, Robert Bosch, Denso Corp., Omron Corp., TRW Automotive, Valeo, Magna International, Autoliv, Hyundai Mobis, Delphi Automotive Market Segment by Product Type:

Image Sensor

RADAR Sensor

Laser Sensor (LiDAR)

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Others Market Segment by Application:

Passenger

LCV

HCV

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global ADAS Navigation market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the ADAS Navigation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global ADAS Navigation market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global ADAS Navigation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global ADAS Navigation market

Table of Contents

1 ADAS Navigation Market Overview

1.1 ADAS Navigation Product Overview

1.2 ADAS Navigation Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Image Sensor

1.2.2 RADAR Sensor

1.2.3 Laser Sensor (LiDAR)

1.2.4 Ultrasonic Sensor

1.2.5 Infrared Sensor

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global ADAS Navigation Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global ADAS Navigation Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global ADAS Navigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global ADAS Navigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global ADAS Navigation Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by ADAS Navigation Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by ADAS Navigation Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players ADAS Navigation Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers ADAS Navigation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 ADAS Navigation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ADAS Navigation Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by ADAS Navigation Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in ADAS Navigation as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into ADAS Navigation Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers ADAS Navigation Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 ADAS Navigation Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global ADAS Navigation Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global ADAS Navigation Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global ADAS Navigation Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global ADAS Navigation by Application

4.1 ADAS Navigation Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger

4.1.2 LCV

4.1.3 HCV

4.2 Global ADAS Navigation Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global ADAS Navigation Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global ADAS Navigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global ADAS Navigation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America ADAS Navigation by Country

5.1 North America ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe ADAS Navigation by Country

6.1 Europe ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America ADAS Navigation by Country

8.1 Latin America ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa ADAS Navigation Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ADAS Navigation Business

10.1 Aisin Seikei

10.1.1 Aisin Seikei Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aisin Seikei Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aisin Seikei ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aisin Seikei ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.1.5 Aisin Seikei Recent Development

10.2 Robert Bosch

10.2.1 Robert Bosch Corporation Information

10.2.2 Robert Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Robert Bosch ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aisin Seikei ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.2.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

10.3 Denso Corp.

10.3.1 Denso Corp. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Denso Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Denso Corp. ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Denso Corp. ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.3.5 Denso Corp. Recent Development

10.4 Omron Corp.

10.4.1 Omron Corp. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Omron Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Omron Corp. ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Omron Corp. ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.4.5 Omron Corp. Recent Development

10.5 TRW Automotive

10.5.1 TRW Automotive Corporation Information

10.5.2 TRW Automotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TRW Automotive ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TRW Automotive ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.5.5 TRW Automotive Recent Development

10.6 Valeo

10.6.1 Valeo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Valeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Valeo ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Valeo ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.6.5 Valeo Recent Development

10.7 Magna International

10.7.1 Magna International Corporation Information

10.7.2 Magna International Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Magna International ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Magna International ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.7.5 Magna International Recent Development

10.8 Autoliv

10.8.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

10.8.2 Autoliv Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Autoliv ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Autoliv ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.8.5 Autoliv Recent Development

10.9 Hyundai Mobis

10.9.1 Hyundai Mobis Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hyundai Mobis Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hyundai Mobis ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hyundai Mobis ADAS Navigation Products Offered

10.9.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

10.10 Delphi Automotive

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Delphi Automotive ADAS Navigation Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 ADAS Navigation Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 ADAS Navigation Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 ADAS Navigation Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 ADAS Navigation Distributors

12.3 ADAS Navigation Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

