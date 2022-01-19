Compostable Plastics Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028| Evonik, , BASF

Los Angeles, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Compostable Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. Compostable Plastics report discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Compostable Plastics Market report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Compostable Plastics market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4080588/global-compostable-plastics-market
The competitive landscape of the global Compostable Plastics market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Compostable Plastics market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Compostable Plastics Market Research Report: Evonik, , BASF, , Natureworks, , Total-Corbion, , Novamont, , Biome Bioplastics, , Toray Industries, , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, , Plantic Technologies, , Danimer Scientific, , TIPA,
Global Compostable Plastics Market by Type: Polylactic Acid (PLA), , Polyhydroxy Fatty Acid (PHA), , Thermoplastic (Complex) Starch, , Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), , Others,
Global Compostable Plastics Market by Application: Packaging, , Consumer Goods, , Agriculture & Horticulture, , Textiles, , Others,
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Compostable Plastics market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Compostable Plastics market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The Compostable Plastics report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Compostable Plastics market.
Questions Answered by the Report:
1. Which are the dominant players of the global Compostable Plastics market?
2. What will be the size of the global Compostable Plastics market in the coming years?
3. Which segment will lead the global Compostable Plastics market?
4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Compostable Plastics market?
6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Compostable Plastics market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4080588/global-compostable-plastics-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Compostable Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Compostable Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)
1.2.3 Polyhydroxy Fatty Acid (PHA)
1.2.4 Thermoplastic (Complex) Starch
1.2.5 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Agriculture & Horticulture
1.3.5 Textiles
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Compostable Plastics Production
2.1 Global Compostable Plastics Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Compostable Plastics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Compostable Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Compostable Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Compostable Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Compostable Plastics Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Compostable Plastics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Compostable Plastics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Compostable Plastics Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Compostable Plastics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Compostable Plastics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Compostable Plastics Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Compostable Plastics Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Compostable Plastics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Compostable Plastics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compostable Plastics Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Compostable Plastics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Compostable Plastics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compostable Plastics Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Compostable Plastics Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Compostable Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Compostable Plastics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Compostable Plastics Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Compostable Plastics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Compostable Plastics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Compostable Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Compostable Plastics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Compostable Plastics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Compostable Plastics Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Compostable Plastics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Compostable Plastics Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Compostable Plastics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Compostable Plastics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Compostable Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Compostable Plastics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Compostable Plastics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Compostable Plastics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Compostable Plastics Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Compostable Plastics Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Compostable Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Compostable Plastics Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Compostable Plastics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Compostable Plastics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Compostable Plastics Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Compostable Plastics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Compostable Plastics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Compostable Plastics Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Compostable Plastics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Compostable Plastics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Compostable Plastics Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Compostable Plastics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Compostable Plastics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Compostable Plastics Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Compostable Plastics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Compostable Plastics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Compostable Plastics Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Compostable Plastics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Compostable Plastics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Compostable Plastics Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Compostable Plastics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Compostable Plastics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Compostable Plastics Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Compostable Plastics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Compostable Plastics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Compostable Plastics Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Compostable Plastics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Compostable Plastics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Plastics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Evonik
12.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.1.2 Evonik Overview
12.1.3 Evonik Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Evonik Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Evonik Recent Developments
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Overview
12.2.3 BASF Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 BASF Recent Developments
12.3 Natureworks
12.3.1 Natureworks Corporation Information
12.3.2 Natureworks Overview
12.3.3 Natureworks Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Natureworks Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Natureworks Recent Developments
12.4 Total-Corbion
12.4.1 Total-Corbion Corporation Information
12.4.2 Total-Corbion Overview
12.4.3 Total-Corbion Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Total-Corbion Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Total-Corbion Recent Developments
12.5 Novamont
12.5.1 Novamont Corporation Information
12.5.2 Novamont Overview
12.5.3 Novamont Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Novamont Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Novamont Recent Developments
12.6 Biome Bioplastics
12.6.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information
12.6.2 Biome Bioplastics Overview
12.6.3 Biome Bioplastics Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Biome Bioplastics Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments
12.7 Toray Industries
12.7.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information
12.7.2 Toray Industries Overview
12.7.3 Toray Industries Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Toray Industries Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments
12.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.8.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview
12.8.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments
12.9 Plantic Technologies
12.9.1 Plantic Technologies Corporation Information
12.9.2 Plantic Technologies Overview
12.9.3 Plantic Technologies Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Plantic Technologies Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Plantic Technologies Recent Developments
12.10 Danimer Scientific
12.10.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information
12.10.2 Danimer Scientific Overview
12.10.3 Danimer Scientific Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Danimer Scientific Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Developments
12.11 TIPA
12.11.1 TIPA Corporation Information
12.11.2 TIPA Overview
12.11.3 TIPA Compostable Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TIPA Compostable Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 TIPA Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Compostable Plastics Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Compostable Plastics Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Compostable Plastics Production Mode & Process
13.4 Compostable Plastics Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Compostable Plastics Sales Channels
13.4.2 Compostable Plastics Distributors
13.5 Compostable Plastics Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Compostable Plastics Industry Trends
14.2 Compostable Plastics Market Drivers
14.3 Compostable Plastics Market Challenges
14.4 Compostable Plastics Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Compostable Plastics Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.