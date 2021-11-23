Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | S.K., BASF, Kaneka, Northern

“

A newly published report titled “(Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Compostable Plastic Packaging Material report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

S.K., BASF, Kaneka, Northern, Blonde, FKuR Kunststoff, NatureWorks, Gio-Soltech, Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe, Danimer, Green Dot

Market Segmentation by Product:

PBAT

PBS

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Service

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Healthcare

Others



The Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material

1.2 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PBAT

1.2.3 PBS

1.2.4 PLA

1.2.5 PHA

1.2.6 Starch Blends

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Service

1.3.3 Food & Beverage

1.3.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.5 Homecare

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production

3.4.1 North America Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production

3.5.1 Europe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production

3.6.1 China Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production

3.7.1 Japan Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 S.K.

7.1.1 S.K. Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.1.2 S.K. Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.1.3 S.K. Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 S.K. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 S.K. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Kaneka

7.3.1 Kaneka Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kaneka Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Kaneka Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Kaneka Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Kaneka Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Northern

7.4.1 Northern Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.4.2 Northern Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Northern Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Northern Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Northern Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Blonde

7.5.1 Blonde Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.5.2 Blonde Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Blonde Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Blonde Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Blonde Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 FKuR Kunststoff

7.6.1 FKuR Kunststoff Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.6.2 FKuR Kunststoff Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.6.3 FKuR Kunststoff Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 FKuR Kunststoff Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 FKuR Kunststoff Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 NatureWorks

7.7.1 NatureWorks Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.7.2 NatureWorks Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.7.3 NatureWorks Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 NatureWorks Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Gio-Soltech

7.8.1 Gio-Soltech Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gio-Soltech Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Gio-Soltech Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Gio-Soltech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gio-Soltech Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe

7.9.1 Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.9.2 Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Danimer

7.10.1 Danimer Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.10.2 Danimer Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Danimer Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Danimer Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Danimer Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Green Dot

7.11.1 Green Dot Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Corporation Information

7.11.2 Green Dot Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Green Dot Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Green Dot Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Green Dot Recent Developments/Updates

8 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material

8.4 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Distributors List

9.3 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Industry Trends

10.2 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Growth Drivers

10.3 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Challenges

10.4 Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”