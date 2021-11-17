Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen

“

A newly published report titled “(Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Retail and Consumer

Industrial

Institutional



The Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags

1.2 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.4 Starch Blends

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Retail and Consumer

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Institutional

1.4 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 BioBag

6.1.1 BioBag Corporation Information

6.1.2 BioBag Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 BioBag Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BioBag Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.1.5 BioBag Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Novolex

6.2.1 Novolex Corporation Information

6.2.2 Novolex Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Novolex Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Novolex Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Novolex Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 EnviGreen

6.3.1 EnviGreen Corporation Information

6.3.2 EnviGreen Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 EnviGreen Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 EnviGreen Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.3.5 EnviGreen Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 BASF

6.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.4.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 BASF Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 BASF Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.4.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Plastiroll

6.5.1 Plastiroll Corporation Information

6.5.2 Plastiroll Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Plastiroll Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Plastiroll Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Sahachit

6.6.1 Sahachit Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sahachit Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Sahachit Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Sahachit Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Sahachit Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Xtex Polythene

6.6.1 Xtex Polythene Corporation Information

6.6.2 Xtex Polythene Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Xtex Polythene Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Xtex Polythene Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Xtex Polythene Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 RKW Group

6.8.1 RKW Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 RKW Group Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 RKW Group Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 RKW Group Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.8.5 RKW Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Abbey Polythene

6.9.1 Abbey Polythene Corporation Information

6.9.2 Abbey Polythene Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Abbey Polythene Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Abbey Polythene Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Abbey Polythene Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Sarah Bio Plast

6.10.1 Sarah Bio Plast Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sarah Bio Plast Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Sarah Bio Plast Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Sarah Bio Plast Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Sarah Bio Plast Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Bulldog Bag

6.11.1 Bulldog Bag Corporation Information

6.11.2 Bulldog Bag Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Bulldog Bag Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Bulldog Bag Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Bulldog Bag Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Symphony Polymers

6.12.1 Symphony Polymers Corporation Information

6.12.2 Symphony Polymers Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Symphony Polymers Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Symphony Polymers Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Symphony Polymers Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

6.13.1 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 JUNER Plastic packaging

6.14.1 JUNER Plastic packaging Corporation Information

6.14.2 JUNER Plastic packaging Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 JUNER Plastic packaging Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 JUNER Plastic packaging Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Product Portfolio

6.14.5 JUNER Plastic packaging Recent Developments/Updates

7 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags

7.4 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Distributors List

8.3 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Customers

9 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Dynamics

9.1 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Industry Trends

9.2 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Growth Drivers

9.3 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Challenges

9.4 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compostable and Biodegradable Refuse Bags by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

