Composites In Automotive Market Size, Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths 2020-2026 | BASF, DOW, Gurit

The report titled Global Composites In Automotive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composites In Automotive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composites In Automotive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composites In Automotive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composites In Automotive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composites In Automotive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composites In Automotive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composites In Automotive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composites In Automotive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composites In Automotive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composites In Automotive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composites In Automotive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DOW, Gurit, SGl group, Solvey Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexcel, Teijin Limited, Toray, UFP Technologies, Huntsman, Advanced Composites Group, Scott Bader, ACP Composites, Clear Water Composites, HITCO Carbon Composites, Polar Manufacturing

Market Segmentation by Product: Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC)

Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Composites In Automotive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composites In Automotive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composites In Automotive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composites In Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composites In Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composites In Automotive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composites In Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composites In Automotive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composites In Automotive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC)

1.4.3 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

1.2.4 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Composites In Automotive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Composites In Automotive, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Composites In Automotive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Composites In Automotive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Composites In Automotive Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Composites In Automotive Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Composites In Automotive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Composites In Automotive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composites In Automotive Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Composites In Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Composites In Automotive Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Composites In Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Composites In Automotive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Composites In Automotive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composites In Automotive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Composites In Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Composites In Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Composites In Automotive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Composites In Automotive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Composites In Automotive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Composites In Automotive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Composites In Automotive Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Composites In Automotive Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Composites In Automotive Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 DOW

11.2.1 DOW Corporation Information

11.2.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DOW Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DOW Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.2.5 DOW Related Developments

11.3 Gurit

11.3.1 Gurit Corporation Information

11.3.2 Gurit Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Gurit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Gurit Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.3.5 Gurit Related Developments

11.4 SGl group

11.4.1 SGl group Corporation Information

11.4.2 SGl group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 SGl group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 SGl group Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.4.5 SGl group Related Developments

11.5 Solvey Group

11.5.1 Solvey Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Solvey Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Solvey Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Solvey Group Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.5.5 Solvey Group Related Developments

11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Hexcel

11.7.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Hexcel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Hexcel Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.7.5 Hexcel Related Developments

11.8 Teijin Limited

11.8.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

11.8.2 Teijin Limited Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Teijin Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Teijin Limited Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.8.5 Teijin Limited Related Developments

11.9 Toray

11.9.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.9.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Toray Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.9.5 Toray Related Developments

11.10 UFP Technologies

11.10.1 UFP Technologies Corporation Information

11.10.2 UFP Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 UFP Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 UFP Technologies Composites In Automotive Products Offered

11.10.5 UFP Technologies Related Developments

11.12 Advanced Composites Group

11.12.1 Advanced Composites Group Corporation Information

11.12.2 Advanced Composites Group Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Advanced Composites Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Advanced Composites Group Products Offered

11.12.5 Advanced Composites Group Related Developments

11.13 Scott Bader

11.13.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

11.13.2 Scott Bader Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Scott Bader Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Scott Bader Products Offered

11.13.5 Scott Bader Related Developments

11.14 ACP Composites

11.14.1 ACP Composites Corporation Information

11.14.2 ACP Composites Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 ACP Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 ACP Composites Products Offered

11.14.5 ACP Composites Related Developments

11.15 Clear Water Composites

11.15.1 Clear Water Composites Corporation Information

11.15.2 Clear Water Composites Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Clear Water Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Clear Water Composites Products Offered

11.15.5 Clear Water Composites Related Developments

11.16 HITCO Carbon Composites

11.16.1 HITCO Carbon Composites Corporation Information

11.16.2 HITCO Carbon Composites Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 HITCO Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 HITCO Carbon Composites Products Offered

11.16.5 HITCO Carbon Composites Related Developments

11.17 Polar Manufacturing

11.17.1 Polar Manufacturing Corporation Information

11.17.2 Polar Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Polar Manufacturing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Polar Manufacturing Products Offered

11.17.5 Polar Manufacturing Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Composites In Automotive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Composites In Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Composites In Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Composites In Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Composites In Automotive Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Composites In Automotive Market Challenges

13.3 Composites In Automotive Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Composites In Automotive Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Composites In Automotive Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Composites In Automotive Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

