Composites In Automotive Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | BASF, DOW, Gurit

The report titled Global Composites In Automotive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composites In Automotive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composites In Automotive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composites In Automotive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composites In Automotive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composites In Automotive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composites In Automotive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composites In Automotive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composites In Automotive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composites In Automotive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composites In Automotive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composites In Automotive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, DOW, Gurit, SGl group, Solvey Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Hexcel, Teijin Limited, Toray, UFP Technologies, Huntsman, Advanced Composites Group, Scott Bader, ACP Composites, Clear Water Composites, HITCO Carbon Composites, Polar Manufacturing

Market Segmentation by Product: Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC)

Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



The Composites In Automotive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composites In Automotive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composites In Automotive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composites In Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composites In Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composites In Automotive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composites In Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composites In Automotive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Composites In Automotive Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC)

1.2.3 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC)

1.2.4 Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Composites In Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Composites In Automotive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Composites In Automotive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Composites In Automotive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Composites In Automotive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Composites In Automotive Industry Trends

2.4.2 Composites In Automotive Market Drivers

2.4.3 Composites In Automotive Market Challenges

2.4.4 Composites In Automotive Market Restraints

3 Global Composites In Automotive Sales

3.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Composites In Automotive Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Composites In Automotive Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Composites In Automotive Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Composites In Automotive Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Composites In Automotive Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Composites In Automotive Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Composites In Automotive Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Composites In Automotive Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Composites In Automotive Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Composites In Automotive Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composites In Automotive Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Composites In Automotive Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Composites In Automotive Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composites In Automotive Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Composites In Automotive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Composites In Automotive Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Composites In Automotive Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Composites In Automotive Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Composites In Automotive Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Composites In Automotive Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Composites In Automotive Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Composites In Automotive Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Composites In Automotive Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Composites In Automotive Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Composites In Automotive Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Composites In Automotive Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Composites In Automotive Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Composites In Automotive Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Composites In Automotive Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Composites In Automotive Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Composites In Automotive Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Composites In Automotive Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Composites In Automotive Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Composites In Automotive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Composites In Automotive Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Composites In Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Composites In Automotive Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Composites In Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Composites In Automotive Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Composites In Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Composites In Automotive Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Composites In Automotive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Composites In Automotive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Composites In Automotive Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Composites In Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Composites In Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Composites In Automotive Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Composites In Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Composites In Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Composites In Automotive Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Composites In Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Composites In Automotive Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Composites In Automotive Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Composites In Automotive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Composites In Automotive Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Composites In Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Composites In Automotive Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Composites In Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Composites In Automotive Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Composites In Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Composites In Automotive Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DOW

12.2.1 DOW Corporation Information

12.2.2 DOW Overview

12.2.3 DOW Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DOW Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.2.5 DOW Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DOW Recent Developments

12.3 Gurit

12.3.1 Gurit Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gurit Overview

12.3.3 Gurit Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Gurit Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.3.5 Gurit Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Gurit Recent Developments

12.4 SGl group

12.4.1 SGl group Corporation Information

12.4.2 SGl group Overview

12.4.3 SGl group Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SGl group Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.4.5 SGl group Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 SGl group Recent Developments

12.5 Solvey Group

12.5.1 Solvey Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Solvey Group Overview

12.5.3 Solvey Group Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Solvey Group Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.5.5 Solvey Group Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Solvey Group Recent Developments

12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Hexcel

12.7.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hexcel Overview

12.7.3 Hexcel Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hexcel Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.7.5 Hexcel Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Hexcel Recent Developments

12.8 Teijin Limited

12.8.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 Teijin Limited Overview

12.8.3 Teijin Limited Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Teijin Limited Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.8.5 Teijin Limited Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Teijin Limited Recent Developments

12.9 Toray

12.9.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toray Overview

12.9.3 Toray Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toray Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.9.5 Toray Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Toray Recent Developments

12.10 UFP Technologies

12.10.1 UFP Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 UFP Technologies Overview

12.10.3 UFP Technologies Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 UFP Technologies Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.10.5 UFP Technologies Composites In Automotive SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 UFP Technologies Recent Developments

12.11 Huntsman

12.11.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.11.2 Huntsman Overview

12.11.3 Huntsman Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Huntsman Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.11.5 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.12 Advanced Composites Group

12.12.1 Advanced Composites Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Advanced Composites Group Overview

12.12.3 Advanced Composites Group Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Advanced Composites Group Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.12.5 Advanced Composites Group Recent Developments

12.13 Scott Bader

12.13.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

12.13.2 Scott Bader Overview

12.13.3 Scott Bader Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Scott Bader Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.13.5 Scott Bader Recent Developments

12.14 ACP Composites

12.14.1 ACP Composites Corporation Information

12.14.2 ACP Composites Overview

12.14.3 ACP Composites Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 ACP Composites Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.14.5 ACP Composites Recent Developments

12.15 Clear Water Composites

12.15.1 Clear Water Composites Corporation Information

12.15.2 Clear Water Composites Overview

12.15.3 Clear Water Composites Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Clear Water Composites Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.15.5 Clear Water Composites Recent Developments

12.16 HITCO Carbon Composites

12.16.1 HITCO Carbon Composites Corporation Information

12.16.2 HITCO Carbon Composites Overview

12.16.3 HITCO Carbon Composites Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 HITCO Carbon Composites Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.16.5 HITCO Carbon Composites Recent Developments

12.17 Polar Manufacturing

12.17.1 Polar Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.17.2 Polar Manufacturing Overview

12.17.3 Polar Manufacturing Composites In Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Polar Manufacturing Composites In Automotive Products and Services

12.17.5 Polar Manufacturing Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Composites In Automotive Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Composites In Automotive Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Composites In Automotive Production Mode & Process

13.4 Composites In Automotive Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Composites In Automotive Sales Channels

13.4.2 Composites In Automotive Distributors

13.5 Composites In Automotive Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

