Composites Core Materials Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG

The report titled Global Composites Core Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composites Core Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composites Core Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composites Core Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composites Core Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composites Core Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composites Core Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composites Core Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composites Core Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composites Core Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composites Core Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composites Core Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Gurit Holding AG, BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Armacell International S.A., 3A Composites, The Gill Corporation, Diab Group (Ratos), Plascore Incorporated, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd, Euro-Composites S.A., Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd., Core Composites, I-Core Composites, LLC., OMNI Composites, Carbon Core Corp, ACP Composites, Amorim Cork Composites, Allnex Industries, Composite Canada, Core-Lite Inc., Polyumac Usa, LLC, Atl Composites, Milliken

Market Segmentation by Product:

Foam

Honeycomb

Balsa



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation

Wind Energy

Marine

Aerospace

Construction

Others



The Composites Core Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composites Core Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composites Core Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composites Core Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composites Core Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composites Core Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composites Core Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composites Core Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composites Core Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Foam

1.2.3 Honeycomb

1.2.4 Balsa

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Wind Energy

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Composites Core Materials Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Composites Core Materials, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Composites Core Materials Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Composites Core Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Composites Core Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Composites Core Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Composites Core Materials Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Composites Core Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Composites Core Materials Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Composites Core Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Composites Core Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Composites Core Materials Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Composites Core Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Composites Core Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composites Core Materials Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Composites Core Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Composites Core Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Composites Core Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Composites Core Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Composites Core Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composites Core Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Composites Core Materials Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Composites Core Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Composites Core Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Composites Core Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Composites Core Materials Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Composites Core Materials Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Composites Core Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Composites Core Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Composites Core Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Composites Core Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Composites Core Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Composites Core Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Composites Core Materials Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Composites Core Materials Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Composites Core Materials Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Composites Core Materials Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Composites Core Materials Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Composites Core Materials Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Composites Core Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Composites Core Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Composites Core Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Composites Core Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Composites Core Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Composites Core Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Composites Core Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Composites Core Materials Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Composites Core Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Composites Core Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Composites Core Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Composites Core Materials Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Composites Core Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Composites Core Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Composites Core Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Composites Core Materials Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Composites Core Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Composites Core Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Composites Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Composites Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Composites Core Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Composites Core Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Composites Core Materials Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Composites Core Materials Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Composites Core Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Composites Core Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Composites Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Composites Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Composites Core Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Composites Core Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Composites Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Composites Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Composites Core Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Composites Core Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Composites Core Materials Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Composites Core Materials Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 SABIC

12.1.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.1.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 SABIC Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SABIC Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.1.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.2 Evonik Industries AG

12.2.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

12.2.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Evonik Industries AG Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Evonik Industries AG Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.2.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

12.3 Gurit Holding AG

12.3.1 Gurit Holding AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gurit Holding AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gurit Holding AG Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Gurit Holding AG Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.3.5 Gurit Holding AG Recent Development

12.4 BASF SE

12.4.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 BASF SE Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF SE Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.4.5 BASF SE Recent Development

12.5 Hexcel Corporation

12.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hexcel Corporation Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hexcel Corporation Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.5.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Armacell International S.A.

12.6.1 Armacell International S.A. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Armacell International S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Armacell International S.A. Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Armacell International S.A. Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.6.5 Armacell International S.A. Recent Development

12.7 3A Composites

12.7.1 3A Composites Corporation Information

12.7.2 3A Composites Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3A Composites Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 3A Composites Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.7.5 3A Composites Recent Development

12.8 The Gill Corporation

12.8.1 The Gill Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 The Gill Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 The Gill Corporation Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 The Gill Corporation Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.8.5 The Gill Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Diab Group (Ratos)

12.9.1 Diab Group (Ratos) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Diab Group (Ratos) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Diab Group (Ratos) Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Diab Group (Ratos) Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.9.5 Diab Group (Ratos) Recent Development

12.10 Plascore Incorporated

12.10.1 Plascore Incorporated Corporation Information

12.10.2 Plascore Incorporated Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Plascore Incorporated Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Plascore Incorporated Composites Core Materials Products Offered

12.10.5 Plascore Incorporated Recent Development

12.12 Euro-Composites S.A.

12.12.1 Euro-Composites S.A. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Euro-Composites S.A. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Euro-Composites S.A. Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Euro-Composites S.A. Products Offered

12.12.5 Euro-Composites S.A. Recent Development

12.13 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd.

12.13.1 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd. Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd. Products Offered

12.13.5 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd. Recent Development

12.14 Core Composites

12.14.1 Core Composites Corporation Information

12.14.2 Core Composites Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Core Composites Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Core Composites Products Offered

12.14.5 Core Composites Recent Development

12.15 I-Core Composites, LLC.

12.15.1 I-Core Composites, LLC. Corporation Information

12.15.2 I-Core Composites, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 I-Core Composites, LLC. Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 I-Core Composites, LLC. Products Offered

12.15.5 I-Core Composites, LLC. Recent Development

12.16 OMNI Composites

12.16.1 OMNI Composites Corporation Information

12.16.2 OMNI Composites Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 OMNI Composites Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 OMNI Composites Products Offered

12.16.5 OMNI Composites Recent Development

12.17 Carbon Core Corp

12.17.1 Carbon Core Corp Corporation Information

12.17.2 Carbon Core Corp Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Carbon Core Corp Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Carbon Core Corp Products Offered

12.17.5 Carbon Core Corp Recent Development

12.18 ACP Composites

12.18.1 ACP Composites Corporation Information

12.18.2 ACP Composites Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ACP Composites Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ACP Composites Products Offered

12.18.5 ACP Composites Recent Development

12.19 Amorim Cork Composites

12.19.1 Amorim Cork Composites Corporation Information

12.19.2 Amorim Cork Composites Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Amorim Cork Composites Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Amorim Cork Composites Products Offered

12.19.5 Amorim Cork Composites Recent Development

12.20 Allnex Industries

12.20.1 Allnex Industries Corporation Information

12.20.2 Allnex Industries Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Allnex Industries Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Allnex Industries Products Offered

12.20.5 Allnex Industries Recent Development

12.21 Composite Canada

12.21.1 Composite Canada Corporation Information

12.21.2 Composite Canada Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Composite Canada Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Composite Canada Products Offered

12.21.5 Composite Canada Recent Development

12.22 Core-Lite Inc.

12.22.1 Core-Lite Inc. Corporation Information

12.22.2 Core-Lite Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Core-Lite Inc. Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Core-Lite Inc. Products Offered

12.22.5 Core-Lite Inc. Recent Development

12.23 Polyumac Usa, LLC

12.23.1 Polyumac Usa, LLC Corporation Information

12.23.2 Polyumac Usa, LLC Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Polyumac Usa, LLC Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Polyumac Usa, LLC Products Offered

12.23.5 Polyumac Usa, LLC Recent Development

12.24 Atl Composites

12.24.1 Atl Composites Corporation Information

12.24.2 Atl Composites Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Atl Composites Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Atl Composites Products Offered

12.24.5 Atl Composites Recent Development

12.25 Milliken

12.25.1 Milliken Corporation Information

12.25.2 Milliken Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Milliken Composites Core Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Milliken Products Offered

12.25.5 Milliken Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Composites Core Materials Industry Trends

13.2 Composites Core Materials Market Drivers

13.3 Composites Core Materials Market Challenges

13.4 Composites Core Materials Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Composites Core Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

