Composite Resin Market 2021: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2027 | Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Polynt

The report titled Global Composite Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Polynt, Olin, Royal DSM, Reichhold, BASF, Ashland, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Bakelite, Kukdo Chemical, Hanwha Chemical, Sicomin, Gurit, Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC), SABIC, Scott Bader Company, Swancor

Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Phenolic Resin

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Windmills

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Others



The Composite Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Composite Resin Market Overview

1.1 Composite Resin Product Scope

1.2 Composite Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Resin Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Epoxy Resin

1.2.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.2.4 Phenolic Resin

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Composite Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite Resin Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Windmills

1.3.4 Building & Construction

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Composite Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Composite Resin Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Composite Resin Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Composite Resin Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Composite Resin Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Composite Resin Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Composite Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Composite Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Composite Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Composite Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Composite Resin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Composite Resin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Composite Resin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Composite Resin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Composite Resin Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Composite Resin Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Composite Resin Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Composite Resin Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Composite Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Composite Resin as of 2020)

3.4 Global Composite Resin Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Composite Resin Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Composite Resin Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Composite Resin Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Composite Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Composite Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Composite Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Composite Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Composite Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Composite Resin Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Composite Resin Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Composite Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Composite Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Composite Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Composite Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Composite Resin Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Composite Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Composite Resin Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Composite Resin Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Composite Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Composite Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Composite Resin Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Composite Resin Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Composite Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Composite Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Composite Resin Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Composite Resin Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Composite Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Composite Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Composite Resin Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Composite Resin Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Composite Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Composite Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Composite Resin Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Composite Resin Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Composite Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Composite Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Composite Resin Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Composite Resin Business

12.1 Hexion

12.1.1 Hexion Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hexion Business Overview

12.1.3 Hexion Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hexion Composite Resin Products Offered

12.1.5 Hexion Recent Development

12.2 Huntsman Corporation

12.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.2.2 Huntsman Corporation Business Overview

12.2.3 Huntsman Corporation Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Huntsman Corporation Composite Resin Products Offered

12.2.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Polynt

12.3.1 Polynt Corporation Information

12.3.2 Polynt Business Overview

12.3.3 Polynt Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Polynt Composite Resin Products Offered

12.3.5 Polynt Recent Development

12.4 Olin

12.4.1 Olin Corporation Information

12.4.2 Olin Business Overview

12.4.3 Olin Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Olin Composite Resin Products Offered

12.4.5 Olin Recent Development

12.5 Royal DSM

12.5.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information

12.5.2 Royal DSM Business Overview

12.5.3 Royal DSM Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Royal DSM Composite Resin Products Offered

12.5.5 Royal DSM Recent Development

12.6 Reichhold

12.6.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

12.6.2 Reichhold Business Overview

12.6.3 Reichhold Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Reichhold Composite Resin Products Offered

12.6.5 Reichhold Recent Development

12.7 BASF

12.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.7.2 BASF Business Overview

12.7.3 BASF Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 BASF Composite Resin Products Offered

12.7.5 BASF Recent Development

12.8 Ashland

12.8.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ashland Business Overview

12.8.3 Ashland Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ashland Composite Resin Products Offered

12.8.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.9 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview

12.9.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Composite Resin Products Offered

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Sumitomo Bakelite

12.10.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Business Overview

12.10.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Composite Resin Products Offered

12.10.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

12.11 Kukdo Chemical

12.11.1 Kukdo Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kukdo Chemical Business Overview

12.11.3 Kukdo Chemical Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kukdo Chemical Composite Resin Products Offered

12.11.5 Kukdo Chemical Recent Development

12.12 Hanwha Chemical

12.12.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hanwha Chemical Business Overview

12.12.3 Hanwha Chemical Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hanwha Chemical Composite Resin Products Offered

12.12.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Development

12.13 Sicomin

12.13.1 Sicomin Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sicomin Business Overview

12.13.3 Sicomin Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sicomin Composite Resin Products Offered

12.13.5 Sicomin Recent Development

12.14 Gurit

12.14.1 Gurit Corporation Information

12.14.2 Gurit Business Overview

12.14.3 Gurit Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Gurit Composite Resin Products Offered

12.14.5 Gurit Recent Development

12.15 Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC)

12.15.1 Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC) Business Overview

12.15.3 Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC) Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC) Composite Resin Products Offered

12.15.5 Alpha Owens–Corning (AOC) Recent Development

12.16 SABIC

12.16.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.16.2 SABIC Business Overview

12.16.3 SABIC Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SABIC Composite Resin Products Offered

12.16.5 SABIC Recent Development

12.17 Scott Bader Company

12.17.1 Scott Bader Company Corporation Information

12.17.2 Scott Bader Company Business Overview

12.17.3 Scott Bader Company Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Scott Bader Company Composite Resin Products Offered

12.17.5 Scott Bader Company Recent Development

12.18 Swancor

12.18.1 Swancor Corporation Information

12.18.2 Swancor Business Overview

12.18.3 Swancor Composite Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Swancor Composite Resin Products Offered

12.18.5 Swancor Recent Development

13 Composite Resin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Composite Resin Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Composite Resin

13.4 Composite Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Composite Resin Distributors List

14.3 Composite Resin Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Composite Resin Market Trends

15.2 Composite Resin Drivers

15.3 Composite Resin Market Challenges

15.4 Composite Resin Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

