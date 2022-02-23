Composite Materials Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2022 to 2028 | SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Composite Materials Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, MERSEN BENELUX, Toray, CFC Design, Carbon Composites, GrafTech, Schunk, Americarb, Graphtek, Bay Composites, Luhang Carbon, GOES, Haoshi Carbon, KBC, Jiuhua Carbon, Chemshine, Boyun, Chaoma, Baimtec, Jining Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polymer Matrix Composite

Metal Matrix Composite

Ceramic Matrix Composite



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Others



The Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Composite Materials market expansion?

What will be the global Composite Materials market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Composite Materials market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Composite Materials market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Composite Materials market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Composite Materials market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Global Composite Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Composite Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Composite Materials Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Composite Materials Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Composite Materials Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Composite Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Composite Materials in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Composite Materials Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Composite Materials Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Composite Materials Industry Trends

1.5.2 Composite Materials Market Drivers

1.5.3 Composite Materials Market Challenges

1.5.4 Composite Materials Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Composite Materials Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polymer Matrix Composite

2.1.2 Metal Matrix Composite

2.1.3 Ceramic Matrix Composite

2.2 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Composite Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Composite Materials Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Composite Materials Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Composite Materials Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Composite Materials Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.2 Wind Energy

3.1.3 Automotive

3.1.4 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.5 Marine

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Composite Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Composite Materials Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Composite Materials Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Composite Materials Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Composite Materials Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Composite Materials Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Composite Materials Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Composite Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Composite Materials Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Composite Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Composite Materials in 2021

4.2.3 Global Composite Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Composite Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Composite Materials Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Composite Materials Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composite Materials Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Composite Materials Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Composite Materials Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Composite Materials Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Composite Materials Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Composite Materials Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Composite Materials Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Composite Materials Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Composite Materials Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Composite Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Composite Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Composite Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SGL Carbon

7.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

7.1.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SGL Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SGL Carbon Composite Materials Products Offered

7.1.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

7.2 Toyo Tanso

7.2.1 Toyo Tanso Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toyo Tanso Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Toyo Tanso Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Toyo Tanso Composite Materials Products Offered

7.2.5 Toyo Tanso Recent Development

7.3 Tokai Carbon

7.3.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tokai Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tokai Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tokai Carbon Composite Materials Products Offered

7.3.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Development

7.4 Hexcel

7.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hexcel Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hexcel Composite Materials Products Offered

7.4.5 Hexcel Recent Development

7.5 Nippon Carbon

7.5.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nippon Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nippon Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nippon Carbon Composite Materials Products Offered

7.5.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Development

7.6 MERSEN BENELUX

7.6.1 MERSEN BENELUX Corporation Information

7.6.2 MERSEN BENELUX Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 MERSEN BENELUX Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 MERSEN BENELUX Composite Materials Products Offered

7.6.5 MERSEN BENELUX Recent Development

7.7 Toray

7.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Toray Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Toray Composite Materials Products Offered

7.7.5 Toray Recent Development

7.8 CFC Design

7.8.1 CFC Design Corporation Information

7.8.2 CFC Design Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CFC Design Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CFC Design Composite Materials Products Offered

7.8.5 CFC Design Recent Development

7.9 Carbon Composites

7.9.1 Carbon Composites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Carbon Composites Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Carbon Composites Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Carbon Composites Composite Materials Products Offered

7.9.5 Carbon Composites Recent Development

7.10 GrafTech

7.10.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

7.10.2 GrafTech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 GrafTech Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 GrafTech Composite Materials Products Offered

7.10.5 GrafTech Recent Development

7.11 Schunk

7.11.1 Schunk Corporation Information

7.11.2 Schunk Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Schunk Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Schunk Composite Materials Products Offered

7.11.5 Schunk Recent Development

7.12 Americarb

7.12.1 Americarb Corporation Information

7.12.2 Americarb Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Americarb Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Americarb Products Offered

7.12.5 Americarb Recent Development

7.13 Graphtek

7.13.1 Graphtek Corporation Information

7.13.2 Graphtek Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Graphtek Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Graphtek Products Offered

7.13.5 Graphtek Recent Development

7.14 Bay Composites

7.14.1 Bay Composites Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bay Composites Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bay Composites Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bay Composites Products Offered

7.14.5 Bay Composites Recent Development

7.15 Luhang Carbon

7.15.1 Luhang Carbon Corporation Information

7.15.2 Luhang Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Luhang Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Luhang Carbon Products Offered

7.15.5 Luhang Carbon Recent Development

7.16 GOES

7.16.1 GOES Corporation Information

7.16.2 GOES Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 GOES Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 GOES Products Offered

7.16.5 GOES Recent Development

7.17 Haoshi Carbon

7.17.1 Haoshi Carbon Corporation Information

7.17.2 Haoshi Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Haoshi Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Haoshi Carbon Products Offered

7.17.5 Haoshi Carbon Recent Development

7.18 KBC

7.18.1 KBC Corporation Information

7.18.2 KBC Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 KBC Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 KBC Products Offered

7.18.5 KBC Recent Development

7.19 Jiuhua Carbon

7.19.1 Jiuhua Carbon Corporation Information

7.19.2 Jiuhua Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Jiuhua Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Jiuhua Carbon Products Offered

7.19.5 Jiuhua Carbon Recent Development

7.20 Chemshine

7.20.1 Chemshine Corporation Information

7.20.2 Chemshine Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Chemshine Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Chemshine Products Offered

7.20.5 Chemshine Recent Development

7.21 Boyun

7.21.1 Boyun Corporation Information

7.21.2 Boyun Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Boyun Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Boyun Products Offered

7.21.5 Boyun Recent Development

7.22 Chaoma

7.22.1 Chaoma Corporation Information

7.22.2 Chaoma Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Chaoma Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Chaoma Products Offered

7.22.5 Chaoma Recent Development

7.23 Baimtec

7.23.1 Baimtec Corporation Information

7.23.2 Baimtec Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Baimtec Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Baimtec Products Offered

7.23.5 Baimtec Recent Development

7.24 Jining Carbon

7.24.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information

7.24.2 Jining Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Jining Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Jining Carbon Products Offered

7.24.5 Jining Carbon Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Composite Materials Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Composite Materials Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Composite Materials Distributors

8.3 Composite Materials Production Mode & Process

8.4 Composite Materials Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Composite Materials Sales Channels

8.4.2 Composite Materials Distributors

8.5 Composite Materials Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”