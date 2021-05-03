Composite Materials Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon

“
The report titled Global Composite Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, MERSEN BENELUX, Toray, CFC Design, Carbon Composites, GrafTech, Schunk, Americarb, Graphtek, Bay Composites, Luhang Carbon, GOES, Haoshi Carbon, KBC, Jiuhua Carbon, Chemshine, Boyun, Chaoma, Baimtec, Jining Carbon
Market Segmentation by Product: Polymer Matrix Composite
Metal Matrix Composite
Ceramic Matrix Composite
Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Marine
Others
The Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Composite Materials market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Materials industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Composite Materials market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Materials market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Materials market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Composite Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Polymer Matrix Composite
1.3.3 Metal Matrix Composite
1.3.4 Ceramic Matrix Composite
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Composite Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.4.3 Wind Energy
1.4.4 Automotive
1.4.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.4.6 Marine
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Composite Materials Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Composite Materials Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Composite Materials Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Composite Materials Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Composite Materials Industry Trends
2.4.1 Composite Materials Market Trends
2.4.2 Composite Materials Market Drivers
2.4.3 Composite Materials Market Challenges
2.4.4 Composite Materials Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Composite Materials Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Composite Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Composite Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Composite Materials Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Composite Materials by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Composite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Composite Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Composite Materials as of 2019)
3.4 Global Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Composite Materials Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Composite Materials Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Composite Materials Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Composite Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Composite Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Composite Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Composite Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Composite Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Composite Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Composite Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Composite Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Composite Materials Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Composite Materials Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Composite Materials Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Composite Materials Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Composite Materials Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Composite Materials Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 SGL Carbon
11.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information
11.1.2 SGL Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 SGL Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 SGL Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services
11.1.5 SGL Carbon SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 SGL Carbon Recent Developments
11.2 Toyo Tanso
11.2.1 Toyo Tanso Corporation Information
11.2.2 Toyo Tanso Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Toyo Tanso Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Toyo Tanso Composite Materials Products and Services
11.2.5 Toyo Tanso SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Toyo Tanso Recent Developments
11.3 Tokai Carbon
11.3.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information
11.3.2 Tokai Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Tokai Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Tokai Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services
11.3.5 Tokai Carbon SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Tokai Carbon Recent Developments
11.4 Hexcel
11.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
11.4.2 Hexcel Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Hexcel Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Hexcel Composite Materials Products and Services
11.4.5 Hexcel SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Hexcel Recent Developments
11.5 Nippon Carbon
11.5.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information
11.5.2 Nippon Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Nippon Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Nippon Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services
11.5.5 Nippon Carbon SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Nippon Carbon Recent Developments
11.6 MERSEN BENELUX
11.6.1 MERSEN BENELUX Corporation Information
11.6.2 MERSEN BENELUX Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 MERSEN BENELUX Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 MERSEN BENELUX Composite Materials Products and Services
11.6.5 MERSEN BENELUX SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 MERSEN BENELUX Recent Developments
11.7 Toray
11.7.1 Toray Corporation Information
11.7.2 Toray Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Toray Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Toray Composite Materials Products and Services
11.7.5 Toray SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Toray Recent Developments
11.8 CFC Design
11.8.1 CFC Design Corporation Information
11.8.2 CFC Design Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 CFC Design Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 CFC Design Composite Materials Products and Services
11.8.5 CFC Design SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 CFC Design Recent Developments
11.9 Carbon Composites
11.9.1 Carbon Composites Corporation Information
11.9.2 Carbon Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Carbon Composites Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Carbon Composites Composite Materials Products and Services
11.9.5 Carbon Composites SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Carbon Composites Recent Developments
11.10 GrafTech
11.10.1 GrafTech Corporation Information
11.10.2 GrafTech Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 GrafTech Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 GrafTech Composite Materials Products and Services
11.10.5 GrafTech SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 GrafTech Recent Developments
11.11 Schunk
11.11.1 Schunk Corporation Information
11.11.2 Schunk Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.11.3 Schunk Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Schunk Composite Materials Products and Services
11.11.5 Schunk SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Schunk Recent Developments
11.12 Americarb
11.12.1 Americarb Corporation Information
11.12.2 Americarb Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Americarb Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Americarb Composite Materials Products and Services
11.12.5 Americarb SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Americarb Recent Developments
11.13 Graphtek
11.13.1 Graphtek Corporation Information
11.13.2 Graphtek Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Graphtek Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Graphtek Composite Materials Products and Services
11.13.5 Graphtek SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Graphtek Recent Developments
11.14 Bay Composites
11.14.1 Bay Composites Corporation Information
11.14.2 Bay Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Bay Composites Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Bay Composites Composite Materials Products and Services
11.14.5 Bay Composites SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Bay Composites Recent Developments
11.15 Luhang Carbon
11.15.1 Luhang Carbon Corporation Information
11.15.2 Luhang Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Luhang Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Luhang Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services
11.15.5 Luhang Carbon SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 Luhang Carbon Recent Developments
11.16 GOES
11.16.1 GOES Corporation Information
11.16.2 GOES Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 GOES Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 GOES Composite Materials Products and Services
11.16.5 GOES SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 GOES Recent Developments
11.17 Haoshi Carbon
11.17.1 Haoshi Carbon Corporation Information
11.17.2 Haoshi Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Haoshi Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Haoshi Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services
11.17.5 Haoshi Carbon SWOT Analysis
11.17.6 Haoshi Carbon Recent Developments
11.18 KBC
11.18.1 KBC Corporation Information
11.18.2 KBC Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 KBC Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 KBC Composite Materials Products and Services
11.18.5 KBC SWOT Analysis
11.18.6 KBC Recent Developments
11.19 Jiuhua Carbon
11.19.1 Jiuhua Carbon Corporation Information
11.19.2 Jiuhua Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 Jiuhua Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Jiuhua Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services
11.19.5 Jiuhua Carbon SWOT Analysis
11.19.6 Jiuhua Carbon Recent Developments
11.20 Chemshine
11.20.1 Chemshine Corporation Information
11.20.2 Chemshine Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Chemshine Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Chemshine Composite Materials Products and Services
11.20.5 Chemshine SWOT Analysis
11.20.6 Chemshine Recent Developments
11.21 Boyun
11.21.1 Boyun Corporation Information
11.21.2 Boyun Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 Boyun Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Boyun Composite Materials Products and Services
11.21.5 Boyun SWOT Analysis
11.21.6 Boyun Recent Developments
11.22 Chaoma
11.22.1 Chaoma Corporation Information
11.22.2 Chaoma Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Chaoma Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Chaoma Composite Materials Products and Services
11.22.5 Chaoma SWOT Analysis
11.22.6 Chaoma Recent Developments
11.23 Baimtec
11.23.1 Baimtec Corporation Information
11.23.2 Baimtec Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Baimtec Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Baimtec Composite Materials Products and Services
11.23.5 Baimtec SWOT Analysis
11.23.6 Baimtec Recent Developments
11.24 Jining Carbon
11.24.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information
11.24.2 Jining Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Jining Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Jining Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services
11.24.5 Jining Carbon SWOT Analysis
11.24.6 Jining Carbon Recent Developments
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Composite Materials Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Composite Materials Sales Channels
12.2.2 Composite Materials Distributors
12.3 Composite Materials Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”