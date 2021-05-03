Composite Materials Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon

“

The report titled Global Composite Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, MERSEN BENELUX, Toray, CFC Design, Carbon Composites, GrafTech, Schunk, Americarb, Graphtek, Bay Composites, Luhang Carbon, GOES, Haoshi Carbon, KBC, Jiuhua Carbon, Chemshine, Boyun, Chaoma, Baimtec, Jining Carbon

Market Segmentation by Product: Polymer Matrix Composite

Metal Matrix Composite

Ceramic Matrix Composite



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Others



The Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Composite Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Polymer Matrix Composite

1.3.3 Metal Matrix Composite

1.3.4 Ceramic Matrix Composite

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Composite Materials Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.4.3 Wind Energy

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.4.6 Marine

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Composite Materials Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Composite Materials Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Composite Materials Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Composite Materials Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Composite Materials Industry Trends

2.4.1 Composite Materials Market Trends

2.4.2 Composite Materials Market Drivers

2.4.3 Composite Materials Market Challenges

2.4.4 Composite Materials Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Composite Materials Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Composite Materials Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Composite Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Composite Materials Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Composite Materials by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Composite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Composite Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Composite Materials as of 2019)

3.4 Global Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Composite Materials Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Composite Materials Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Composite Materials Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Composite Materials Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Composite Materials Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Composite Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Composite Materials Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Composite Materials Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Composite Materials Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Composite Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Composite Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Composite Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Composite Materials Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Composite Materials Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Composite Materials Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Composite Materials Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Composite Materials Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Composite Materials Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Composite Materials Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 SGL Carbon

11.1.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

11.1.2 SGL Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 SGL Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 SGL Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services

11.1.5 SGL Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 SGL Carbon Recent Developments

11.2 Toyo Tanso

11.2.1 Toyo Tanso Corporation Information

11.2.2 Toyo Tanso Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Toyo Tanso Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Toyo Tanso Composite Materials Products and Services

11.2.5 Toyo Tanso SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Toyo Tanso Recent Developments

11.3 Tokai Carbon

11.3.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

11.3.2 Tokai Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Tokai Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Tokai Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services

11.3.5 Tokai Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Tokai Carbon Recent Developments

11.4 Hexcel

11.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hexcel Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Hexcel Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hexcel Composite Materials Products and Services

11.4.5 Hexcel SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Hexcel Recent Developments

11.5 Nippon Carbon

11.5.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nippon Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Nippon Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nippon Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services

11.5.5 Nippon Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Nippon Carbon Recent Developments

11.6 MERSEN BENELUX

11.6.1 MERSEN BENELUX Corporation Information

11.6.2 MERSEN BENELUX Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 MERSEN BENELUX Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 MERSEN BENELUX Composite Materials Products and Services

11.6.5 MERSEN BENELUX SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 MERSEN BENELUX Recent Developments

11.7 Toray

11.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

11.7.2 Toray Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Toray Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Toray Composite Materials Products and Services

11.7.5 Toray SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Toray Recent Developments

11.8 CFC Design

11.8.1 CFC Design Corporation Information

11.8.2 CFC Design Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 CFC Design Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 CFC Design Composite Materials Products and Services

11.8.5 CFC Design SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CFC Design Recent Developments

11.9 Carbon Composites

11.9.1 Carbon Composites Corporation Information

11.9.2 Carbon Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Carbon Composites Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Carbon Composites Composite Materials Products and Services

11.9.5 Carbon Composites SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Carbon Composites Recent Developments

11.10 GrafTech

11.10.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

11.10.2 GrafTech Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 GrafTech Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 GrafTech Composite Materials Products and Services

11.10.5 GrafTech SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 GrafTech Recent Developments

11.11 Schunk

11.11.1 Schunk Corporation Information

11.11.2 Schunk Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Schunk Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Schunk Composite Materials Products and Services

11.11.5 Schunk SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Schunk Recent Developments

11.12 Americarb

11.12.1 Americarb Corporation Information

11.12.2 Americarb Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Americarb Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Americarb Composite Materials Products and Services

11.12.5 Americarb SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Americarb Recent Developments

11.13 Graphtek

11.13.1 Graphtek Corporation Information

11.13.2 Graphtek Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Graphtek Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Graphtek Composite Materials Products and Services

11.13.5 Graphtek SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 Graphtek Recent Developments

11.14 Bay Composites

11.14.1 Bay Composites Corporation Information

11.14.2 Bay Composites Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Bay Composites Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Bay Composites Composite Materials Products and Services

11.14.5 Bay Composites SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Bay Composites Recent Developments

11.15 Luhang Carbon

11.15.1 Luhang Carbon Corporation Information

11.15.2 Luhang Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Luhang Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Luhang Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services

11.15.5 Luhang Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.15.6 Luhang Carbon Recent Developments

11.16 GOES

11.16.1 GOES Corporation Information

11.16.2 GOES Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 GOES Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 GOES Composite Materials Products and Services

11.16.5 GOES SWOT Analysis

11.16.6 GOES Recent Developments

11.17 Haoshi Carbon

11.17.1 Haoshi Carbon Corporation Information

11.17.2 Haoshi Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Haoshi Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Haoshi Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services

11.17.5 Haoshi Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.17.6 Haoshi Carbon Recent Developments

11.18 KBC

11.18.1 KBC Corporation Information

11.18.2 KBC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 KBC Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 KBC Composite Materials Products and Services

11.18.5 KBC SWOT Analysis

11.18.6 KBC Recent Developments

11.19 Jiuhua Carbon

11.19.1 Jiuhua Carbon Corporation Information

11.19.2 Jiuhua Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Jiuhua Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Jiuhua Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services

11.19.5 Jiuhua Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.19.6 Jiuhua Carbon Recent Developments

11.20 Chemshine

11.20.1 Chemshine Corporation Information

11.20.2 Chemshine Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Chemshine Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Chemshine Composite Materials Products and Services

11.20.5 Chemshine SWOT Analysis

11.20.6 Chemshine Recent Developments

11.21 Boyun

11.21.1 Boyun Corporation Information

11.21.2 Boyun Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Boyun Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Boyun Composite Materials Products and Services

11.21.5 Boyun SWOT Analysis

11.21.6 Boyun Recent Developments

11.22 Chaoma

11.22.1 Chaoma Corporation Information

11.22.2 Chaoma Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Chaoma Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Chaoma Composite Materials Products and Services

11.22.5 Chaoma SWOT Analysis

11.22.6 Chaoma Recent Developments

11.23 Baimtec

11.23.1 Baimtec Corporation Information

11.23.2 Baimtec Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Baimtec Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Baimtec Composite Materials Products and Services

11.23.5 Baimtec SWOT Analysis

11.23.6 Baimtec Recent Developments

11.24 Jining Carbon

11.24.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information

11.24.2 Jining Carbon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 Jining Carbon Composite Materials Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Jining Carbon Composite Materials Products and Services

11.24.5 Jining Carbon SWOT Analysis

11.24.6 Jining Carbon Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Composite Materials Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Composite Materials Sales Channels

12.2.2 Composite Materials Distributors

12.3 Composite Materials Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”