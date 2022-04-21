Composite Materials for Marine Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Gurit, Owens Corning, Toray

“
The report titled Global Composite Materials for Marine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Materials for Marine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Materials for Marine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Materials for Marine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Materials for Marine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Materials for Marine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Materials for Marine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Materials for Marine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Materials for Marine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Materials for Marine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Materials for Marine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Materials for Marine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Gurit, Owens Corning, Toray, DuPont, Solvay Group, 3A Composites, SGL Carbon, National Oilwell Varco, Janicki Industries, Marine Plastics, Jiumei Fiber Glass, PE Composites, Pipe Composites, Aeromarine Industries, Teijin, AGC, Mitsubishi Rayon
Market Segmentation by Product:
Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites
Polymer Fiber Reinforced Composites
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composites
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Powerboats
Sailboats
Cruise Liner
Others
The Composite Materials for Marine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Materials for Marine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Materials for Marine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Composite Materials for Marine market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Materials for Marine industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Composite Materials for Marine market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Materials for Marine market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Materials for Marine market?
Table of Contents:
1 Composite Materials for Marine Market Overview
1.1 Composite Materials for Marine Product Overview
1.2 Composite Materials for Marine Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforced Composites
1.2.2 Polymer Fiber Reinforced Composites
1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composites
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Composite Materials for Marine Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Composite Materials for Marine Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Composite Materials for Marine Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Composite Materials for Marine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Composite Materials for Marine Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Composite Materials for Marine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Composite Materials for Marine Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Composite Materials for Marine as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Composite Materials for Marine Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Composite Materials for Marine Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Composite Materials for Marine Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Composite Materials for Marine by Application
4.1 Composite Materials for Marine Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Powerboats
4.1.2 Sailboats
4.1.3 Cruise Liner
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Composite Materials for Marine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Composite Materials for Marine by Country
5.1 North America Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Composite Materials for Marine by Country
6.1 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine by Country
8.1 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Materials for Marine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Composite Materials for Marine Business
10.1 Gurit
10.1.1 Gurit Corporation Information
10.1.2 Gurit Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Gurit Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Gurit Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.1.5 Gurit Recent Development
10.2 Owens Corning
10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
10.2.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Owens Corning Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Owens Corning Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
10.3 Toray
10.3.1 Toray Corporation Information
10.3.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Toray Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Toray Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.3.5 Toray Recent Development
10.4 DuPont
10.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.4.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 DuPont Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 DuPont Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.4.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.5 Solvay Group
10.5.1 Solvay Group Corporation Information
10.5.2 Solvay Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Solvay Group Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Solvay Group Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.5.5 Solvay Group Recent Development
10.6 3A Composites
10.6.1 3A Composites Corporation Information
10.6.2 3A Composites Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 3A Composites Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 3A Composites Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.6.5 3A Composites Recent Development
10.7 SGL Carbon
10.7.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information
10.7.2 SGL Carbon Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 SGL Carbon Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 SGL Carbon Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.7.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development
10.8 National Oilwell Varco
10.8.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information
10.8.2 National Oilwell Varco Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 National Oilwell Varco Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 National Oilwell Varco Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.8.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development
10.9 Janicki Industries
10.9.1 Janicki Industries Corporation Information
10.9.2 Janicki Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Janicki Industries Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Janicki Industries Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.9.5 Janicki Industries Recent Development
10.10 Marine Plastics
10.10.1 Marine Plastics Corporation Information
10.10.2 Marine Plastics Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Marine Plastics Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Marine Plastics Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.10.5 Marine Plastics Recent Development
10.11 Jiumei Fiber Glass
10.11.1 Jiumei Fiber Glass Corporation Information
10.11.2 Jiumei Fiber Glass Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Jiumei Fiber Glass Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Jiumei Fiber Glass Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.11.5 Jiumei Fiber Glass Recent Development
10.12 PE Composites
10.12.1 PE Composites Corporation Information
10.12.2 PE Composites Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 PE Composites Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 PE Composites Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.12.5 PE Composites Recent Development
10.13 Pipe Composites
10.13.1 Pipe Composites Corporation Information
10.13.2 Pipe Composites Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Pipe Composites Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Pipe Composites Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.13.5 Pipe Composites Recent Development
10.14 Aeromarine Industries
10.14.1 Aeromarine Industries Corporation Information
10.14.2 Aeromarine Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Aeromarine Industries Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Aeromarine Industries Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.14.5 Aeromarine Industries Recent Development
10.15 Teijin
10.15.1 Teijin Corporation Information
10.15.2 Teijin Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Teijin Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Teijin Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.15.5 Teijin Recent Development
10.16 AGC
10.16.1 AGC Corporation Information
10.16.2 AGC Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 AGC Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 AGC Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.16.5 AGC Recent Development
10.17 Mitsubishi Rayon
10.17.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
10.17.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Composite Materials for Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Composite Materials for Marine Products Offered
10.17.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Composite Materials for Marine Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Composite Materials for Marine Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Composite Materials for Marine Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Composite Materials for Marine Distributors
12.3 Composite Materials for Marine Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
