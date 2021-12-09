Composite Forming Equipment Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Buhler, Toshiba Machine, Frech

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Composite Forming Equipment Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Forming Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Forming Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Forming Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Forming Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Forming Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Forming Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Buhler, Toshiba Machine, Frech, UBE Machinery, Toyo Machinery & Metal, Colosio Srl, Birch Machinery Company, Zitai Machines, Simhope, HMT, L.K. Group, Yizumi Group, Guannan Die Casting Machine

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mechanical Type

Automatic Type

Programmable Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Consumer Product

Medical

Industrial

Aircraft

Others



The Composite Forming Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Forming Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Forming Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Composite Forming Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Composite Forming Equipment

1.2 Composite Forming Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mechanical Type

1.2.3 Automatic Type

1.2.4 Programmable Type

1.3 Composite Forming Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Product

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Aircraft

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Composite Forming Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Composite Forming Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Composite Forming Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Composite Forming Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Composite Forming Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Composite Forming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Composite Forming Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Composite Forming Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Composite Forming Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Composite Forming Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Composite Forming Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Composite Forming Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Composite Forming Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Composite Forming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Composite Forming Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Composite Forming Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Composite Forming Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Composite Forming Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Composite Forming Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Composite Forming Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Composite Forming Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Composite Forming Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Composite Forming Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Composite Forming Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Composite Forming Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Composite Forming Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Composite Forming Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Composite Forming Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Composite Forming Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Composite Forming Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Composite Forming Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Composite Forming Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Buhler

7.1.1 Buhler Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Buhler Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Buhler Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Buhler Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Buhler Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Toshiba Machine

7.2.1 Toshiba Machine Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toshiba Machine Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Toshiba Machine Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Toshiba Machine Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Toshiba Machine Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Frech

7.3.1 Frech Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 Frech Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Frech Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Frech Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Frech Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 UBE Machinery

7.4.1 UBE Machinery Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 UBE Machinery Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 UBE Machinery Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 UBE Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 UBE Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Toyo Machinery & Metal

7.5.1 Toyo Machinery & Metal Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toyo Machinery & Metal Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Toyo Machinery & Metal Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Toyo Machinery & Metal Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Toyo Machinery & Metal Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Colosio Srl

7.6.1 Colosio Srl Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Colosio Srl Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Colosio Srl Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Colosio Srl Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Colosio Srl Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Birch Machinery Company

7.7.1 Birch Machinery Company Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Birch Machinery Company Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Birch Machinery Company Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Birch Machinery Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Birch Machinery Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zitai Machines

7.8.1 Zitai Machines Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zitai Machines Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zitai Machines Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zitai Machines Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zitai Machines Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Simhope

7.9.1 Simhope Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Simhope Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Simhope Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Simhope Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Simhope Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 HMT

7.10.1 HMT Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 HMT Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 HMT Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 HMT Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 HMT Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 L.K. Group

7.11.1 L.K. Group Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 L.K. Group Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 L.K. Group Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 L.K. Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 L.K. Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Yizumi Group

7.12.1 Yizumi Group Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yizumi Group Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Yizumi Group Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Yizumi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Yizumi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Guannan Die Casting Machine

7.13.1 Guannan Die Casting Machine Composite Forming Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 Guannan Die Casting Machine Composite Forming Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Guannan Die Casting Machine Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Guannan Die Casting Machine Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Guannan Die Casting Machine Recent Developments/Updates

8 Composite Forming Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Composite Forming Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Composite Forming Equipment

8.4 Composite Forming Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Composite Forming Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Composite Forming Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Composite Forming Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Composite Forming Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Composite Forming Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Composite Forming Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Composite Forming Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Composite Forming Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Composite Forming Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Composite Forming Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Composite Forming Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Composite Forming Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Composite Forming Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Composite Forming Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Composite Forming Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Composite Forming Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Composite Forming Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”