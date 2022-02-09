Composite CNG Tanks Market 2022 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2028 | Beijing Tianhai, Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Composite CNG Tanks Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite CNG Tanks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite CNG Tanks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite CNG Tanks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite CNG Tanks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite CNG Tanks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite CNG Tanks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Beijing Tianhai, Faber Industrie, Hexagon Composites, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, MCS International, Quantum Technologies, Xperion

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites



Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



The Composite CNG Tanks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite CNG Tanks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite CNG Tanks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite CNG Tanks Product Introduction

1.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Composite CNG Tanks Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Composite CNG Tanks Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Composite CNG Tanks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Composite CNG Tanks in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Composite CNG Tanks Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Composite CNG Tanks Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Composite CNG Tanks Industry Trends

1.5.2 Composite CNG Tanks Market Drivers

1.5.3 Composite CNG Tanks Market Challenges

1.5.4 Composite CNG Tanks Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Composite CNG Tanks Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber Composites

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber Composites

2.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Composite CNG Tanks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Composite CNG Tanks Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Cars

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

3.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Composite CNG Tanks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Composite CNG Tanks Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Composite CNG Tanks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Composite CNG Tanks Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Composite CNG Tanks in 2021

4.2.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Composite CNG Tanks Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composite CNG Tanks Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Composite CNG Tanks Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Composite CNG Tanks Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Composite CNG Tanks Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Composite CNG Tanks Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Composite CNG Tanks Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Composite CNG Tanks Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Composite CNG Tanks Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Beijing Tianhai

7.1.1 Beijing Tianhai Corporation Information

7.1.2 Beijing Tianhai Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Beijing Tianhai Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Beijing Tianhai Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

7.1.5 Beijing Tianhai Recent Development

7.2 Faber Industrie

7.2.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

7.2.2 Faber Industrie Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Faber Industrie Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Faber Industrie Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

7.2.5 Faber Industrie Recent Development

7.3 Hexagon Composites

7.3.1 Hexagon Composites Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hexagon Composites Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hexagon Composites Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hexagon Composites Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

7.3.5 Hexagon Composites Recent Development

7.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinders

7.4.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Corporation Information

7.4.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

7.4.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Recent Development

7.5 MCS International

7.5.1 MCS International Corporation Information

7.5.2 MCS International Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 MCS International Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 MCS International Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

7.5.5 MCS International Recent Development

7.6 Quantum Technologies

7.6.1 Quantum Technologies Corporation Information

7.6.2 Quantum Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Quantum Technologies Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Quantum Technologies Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

7.6.5 Quantum Technologies Recent Development

7.7 Xperion

7.7.1 Xperion Corporation Information

7.7.2 Xperion Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Xperion Composite CNG Tanks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Xperion Composite CNG Tanks Products Offered

7.7.5 Xperion Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Composite CNG Tanks Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Composite CNG Tanks Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Composite CNG Tanks Distributors

8.3 Composite CNG Tanks Production Mode & Process

8.4 Composite CNG Tanks Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Composite CNG Tanks Sales Channels

8.4.2 Composite CNG Tanks Distributors

8.5 Composite CNG Tanks Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

