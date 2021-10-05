Composite Carbon Fiber Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno, SGL Carbon SE

“

The report titled Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Carbon Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Carbon Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Carbon Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno, SGL Carbon SE, Nippon Steel Corporation, Teijin, Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, Hyosung Corporation, DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding

Market Segmentation by Product:

Continuous Carbon Fiber

Long Carbon Fiber

Short Carbon Fiber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Sports

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Others



The Composite Carbon Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Carbon Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Carbon Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite Carbon Fiber market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Carbon Fiber industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite Carbon Fiber market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Carbon Fiber market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Carbon Fiber market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Carbon Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Continuous Carbon Fiber

1.2.3 Long Carbon Fiber

1.2.4 Short Carbon Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Sports

1.3.4 Wind Turbines

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Composite Carbon Fiber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Composite Carbon Fiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Composite Carbon Fiber Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Composite Carbon Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Composite Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Composite Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Composite Carbon Fiber Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composite Carbon Fiber Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Composite Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Composite Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Composite Carbon Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Composite Carbon Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Composite Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Composite Carbon Fiber Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Composite Carbon Fiber Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Composite Carbon Fiber Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Composite Carbon Fiber Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Composite Carbon Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Composite Carbon Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Composite Carbon Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Composite Carbon Fiber Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Composite Carbon Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Composite Carbon Fiber Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Composite Carbon Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Composite Carbon Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Composite Carbon Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Composite Carbon Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Composite Carbon Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Composite Carbon Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Carbon Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Carbon Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Carbon Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

12.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Development

12.2 OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno

12.2.1 OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno Corporation Information

12.2.2 OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.2.5 OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno Recent Development

12.3 SGL Carbon SE

12.3.1 SGL Carbon SE Corporation Information

12.3.2 SGL Carbon SE Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SGL Carbon SE Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SGL Carbon SE Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.3.5 SGL Carbon SE Recent Development

12.4 Nippon Steel Corporation

12.4.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nippon Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nippon Steel Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nippon Steel Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.4.5 Nippon Steel Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Teijin

12.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.5.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Teijin Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Teijin Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.5.5 Teijin Recent Development

12.6 Toray Industries

12.6.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Toray Industries Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Toray Industries Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.6.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

12.7 Hexcel Corporation

12.7.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hexcel Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hexcel Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.7.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Solvay SA

12.8.1 Solvay SA Corporation Information

12.8.2 Solvay SA Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Solvay SA Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Solvay SA Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.8.5 Solvay SA Recent Development

12.9 Hyosung Corporation

12.9.1 Hyosung Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hyosung Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hyosung Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Hyosung Corporation Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.9.5 Hyosung Corporation Recent Development

12.10 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding

12.10.1 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding Corporation Information

12.10.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding Composite Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding Composite Carbon Fiber Products Offered

12.10.5 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Composite Carbon Fiber Industry Trends

13.2 Composite Carbon Fiber Market Drivers

13.3 Composite Carbon Fiber Market Challenges

13.4 Composite Carbon Fiber Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Composite Carbon Fiber Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”