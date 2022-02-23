Composite Adhesives Market Size 2022 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2028 | Huntsman international, 3M, Ashland

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Composite Adhesives Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Huntsman international, 3M, Ashland, DuPont, Sika, Arkema, DELO, Dymax, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Gurit, H.B.Fuller, Hexcel, Hybond, LORD, Master Bond, Parson Adhesives, Permabond, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader

Market Segmentation by Product:

Epoxy

Polyurethane



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Aerospace

Wind Energy



The Composite Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Global Composite Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Composite Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Composite Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Composite Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Composite Adhesives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Composite Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Composite Adhesives Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Composite Adhesives Industry Trends

1.5.2 Composite Adhesives Market Drivers

1.5.3 Composite Adhesives Market Challenges

1.5.4 Composite Adhesives Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Composite Adhesives Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Epoxy

2.1.2 Polyurethane

2.2 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Composite Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Composite Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Composite Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Composite Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Composite Adhesives Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

3.1.2 Marine

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 Wind Energy

3.2 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Composite Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Composite Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Composite Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Composite Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Composite Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Composite Adhesives Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Composite Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Composite Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Composite Adhesives Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Composite Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Composite Adhesives in 2021

4.2.3 Global Composite Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Composite Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Composite Adhesives Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Composite Adhesives Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composite Adhesives Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Composite Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Composite Adhesives Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Composite Adhesives Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Composite Adhesives Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Composite Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Composite Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Composite Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Composite Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Huntsman international

7.1.1 Huntsman international Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huntsman international Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Huntsman international Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Huntsman international Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.1.5 Huntsman international Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 Ashland

7.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ashland Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ashland Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.3.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DuPont Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DuPont Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.5 Sika

7.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sika Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sika Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.5.5 Sika Recent Development

7.6 Arkema

7.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.6.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Arkema Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Arkema Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.6.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.7 DELO

7.7.1 DELO Corporation Information

7.7.2 DELO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DELO Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DELO Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.7.5 DELO Recent Development

7.8 Dymax

7.8.1 Dymax Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dymax Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dymax Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dymax Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.8.5 Dymax Recent Development

7.9 Engineered Bonding Solutions

7.9.1 Engineered Bonding Solutions Corporation Information

7.9.2 Engineered Bonding Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Engineered Bonding Solutions Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Engineered Bonding Solutions Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.9.5 Engineered Bonding Solutions Recent Development

7.10 Gurit

7.10.1 Gurit Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gurit Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gurit Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gurit Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.10.5 Gurit Recent Development

7.11 H.B.Fuller

7.11.1 H.B.Fuller Corporation Information

7.11.2 H.B.Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 H.B.Fuller Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 H.B.Fuller Composite Adhesives Products Offered

7.11.5 H.B.Fuller Recent Development

7.12 Hexcel

7.12.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hexcel Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hexcel Products Offered

7.12.5 Hexcel Recent Development

7.13 Hybond

7.13.1 Hybond Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hybond Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hybond Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hybond Products Offered

7.13.5 Hybond Recent Development

7.14 LORD

7.14.1 LORD Corporation Information

7.14.2 LORD Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LORD Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LORD Products Offered

7.14.5 LORD Recent Development

7.15 Master Bond

7.15.1 Master Bond Corporation Information

7.15.2 Master Bond Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Master Bond Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Master Bond Products Offered

7.15.5 Master Bond Recent Development

7.16 Parson Adhesives

7.16.1 Parson Adhesives Corporation Information

7.16.2 Parson Adhesives Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Parson Adhesives Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Parson Adhesives Products Offered

7.16.5 Parson Adhesives Recent Development

7.17 Permabond

7.17.1 Permabond Corporation Information

7.17.2 Permabond Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Permabond Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Permabond Products Offered

7.17.5 Permabond Recent Development

7.18 SCIGRIP

7.18.1 SCIGRIP Corporation Information

7.18.2 SCIGRIP Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 SCIGRIP Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 SCIGRIP Products Offered

7.18.5 SCIGRIP Recent Development

7.19 Scott Bader

7.19.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

7.19.2 Scott Bader Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Scott Bader Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Scott Bader Products Offered

7.19.5 Scott Bader Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Composite Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Composite Adhesives Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Composite Adhesives Distributors

8.3 Composite Adhesives Production Mode & Process

8.4 Composite Adhesives Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Composite Adhesives Sales Channels

8.4.2 Composite Adhesives Distributors

8.5 Composite Adhesives Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”