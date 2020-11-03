Composite Adhesives Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2026 | Huntsman international, 3M, Ashland

“

The report titled Global Composite Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Huntsman international, 3M, Ashland, DuPont, Sika, Arkema, DELO, Dymax, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Gurit, H.B.Fuller, Hexcel, Hybond, LORD, Master Bond, Parson Adhesives, Permabond, SCIGRIP, Scott Bader

Market Segmentation by Product: Epoxy

Polyurethane



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Aerospace

Wind Energy



The Composite Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Composite Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Composite Adhesives

1.2 Composite Adhesives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.3 Composite Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Composite Adhesives Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Wind Energy

1.4 Global Composite Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Composite Adhesives Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Composite Adhesives Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Composite Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Composite Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Composite Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Composite Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Composite Adhesives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Composite Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Composite Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Composite Adhesives Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Composite Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Composite Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Composite Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Composite Adhesives Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Composite Adhesives Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Composite Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Adhesives Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Composite Adhesives Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Composite Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Composite Adhesives Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Composite Adhesives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Composite Adhesives Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Composite Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Composite Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Composite Adhesives Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Composite Adhesives Business

6.1 Huntsman international

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Huntsman international Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 Huntsman international Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Huntsman international Products Offered

6.1.5 Huntsman international Recent Development

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporation Information

6.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 3M Products Offered

6.2.5 3M Recent Development

6.3 Ashland

6.3.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.3.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Ashland Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.3.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.4 DuPont

6.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

6.4.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 DuPont Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 DuPont Products Offered

6.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

6.5 Sika

6.5.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sika Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 Sika Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sika Products Offered

6.5.5 Sika Recent Development

6.6 Arkema

6.6.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Arkema Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.6.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.7 DELO

6.6.1 DELO Corporation Information

6.6.2 DELO Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 DELO Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 DELO Products Offered

6.7.5 DELO Recent Development

6.8 Dymax

6.8.1 Dymax Corporation Information

6.8.2 Dymax Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Dymax Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Dymax Products Offered

6.8.5 Dymax Recent Development

6.9 Engineered Bonding Solutions

6.9.1 Engineered Bonding Solutions Corporation Information

6.9.2 Engineered Bonding Solutions Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Engineered Bonding Solutions Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Engineered Bonding Solutions Products Offered

6.9.5 Engineered Bonding Solutions Recent Development

6.10 Gurit

6.10.1 Gurit Corporation Information

6.10.2 Gurit Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Gurit Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Gurit Products Offered

6.10.5 Gurit Recent Development

6.11 H.B.Fuller

6.11.1 H.B.Fuller Corporation Information

6.11.2 H.B.Fuller Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 H.B.Fuller Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 H.B.Fuller Products Offered

6.11.5 H.B.Fuller Recent Development

6.12 Hexcel

6.12.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

6.12.2 Hexcel Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Hexcel Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Hexcel Products Offered

6.12.5 Hexcel Recent Development

6.13 Hybond

6.13.1 Hybond Corporation Information

6.13.2 Hybond Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.13.3 Hybond Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Hybond Products Offered

6.13.5 Hybond Recent Development

6.14 LORD

6.14.1 LORD Corporation Information

6.14.2 LORD Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.14.3 LORD Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 LORD Products Offered

6.14.5 LORD Recent Development

6.15 Master Bond

6.15.1 Master Bond Corporation Information

6.15.2 Master Bond Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.15.3 Master Bond Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Master Bond Products Offered

6.15.5 Master Bond Recent Development

6.16 Parson Adhesives

6.16.1 Parson Adhesives Corporation Information

6.16.2 Parson Adhesives Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.16.3 Parson Adhesives Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Parson Adhesives Products Offered

6.16.5 Parson Adhesives Recent Development

6.17 Permabond

6.17.1 Permabond Corporation Information

6.17.2 Permabond Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.17.3 Permabond Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Permabond Products Offered

6.17.5 Permabond Recent Development

6.18 SCIGRIP

6.18.1 SCIGRIP Corporation Information

6.18.2 SCIGRIP Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.18.3 SCIGRIP Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 SCIGRIP Products Offered

6.18.5 SCIGRIP Recent Development

6.19 Scott Bader

6.19.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

6.19.2 Scott Bader Composite Adhesives Description, Business Overview

6.19.3 Scott Bader Composite Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Scott Bader Products Offered

6.19.5 Scott Bader Recent Development

7 Composite Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Composite Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Composite Adhesives

7.4 Composite Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Composite Adhesives Distributors List

8.3 Composite Adhesives Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Composite Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Composite Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Composite Adhesives by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Composite Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Composite Adhesives by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Composite Adhesives by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Composite Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Composite Adhesives by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Composite Adhesives by Region (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

