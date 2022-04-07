Components Mechanical Seals Market Break Down by Top Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast by 2028 – John Crane, EagleBurgmann, Flowserve

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Components Mechanical Seals Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Components Mechanical Seals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Components Mechanical Seals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Components Mechanical Seals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Components Mechanical Seals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Components Mechanical Seals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Components Mechanical Seals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

John Crane

EagleBurgmann

Flowserve

AESSEAL

Meccanotecnica Umbra

VULCAN

Garlock

Sunnyseal

Oerlikon Balzers

KSB

Colossus

Sulzer

Flex-A-Seal

Chesterton

Valmet

Ekato

Xi’an Yonghua

Fluiten

James Walker

Sinoseal Holding



Market Segmentation by Product:

Compressor Seals

Pump MSeals

Reactor Seals

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others



The Components Mechanical Seals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Components Mechanical Seals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Components Mechanical Seals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Components Mechanical Seals Product Introduction

1.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Components Mechanical Seals Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Components Mechanical Seals Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Components Mechanical Seals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Components Mechanical Seals in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Components Mechanical Seals Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Components Mechanical Seals Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Components Mechanical Seals Industry Trends

1.5.2 Components Mechanical Seals Market Drivers

1.5.3 Components Mechanical Seals Market Challenges

1.5.4 Components Mechanical Seals Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Components Mechanical Seals Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Compressor Seals

2.1.2 Pump MSeals

2.1.3 Reactor Seals

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Components Mechanical Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Components Mechanical Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Components Mechanical Seals Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Power Industry

3.1.3 Chemical Industry

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Components Mechanical Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Components Mechanical Seals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Components Mechanical Seals Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Components Mechanical Seals Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Components Mechanical Seals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Components Mechanical Seals Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Components Mechanical Seals in 2021

4.2.3 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Components Mechanical Seals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Components Mechanical Seals Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Components Mechanical Seals Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Components Mechanical Seals Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Components Mechanical Seals Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Components Mechanical Seals Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Components Mechanical Seals Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Components Mechanical Seals Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Components Mechanical Seals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Components Mechanical Seals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Components Mechanical Seals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Components Mechanical Seals Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Components Mechanical Seals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Components Mechanical Seals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Components Mechanical Seals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Components Mechanical Seals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Components Mechanical Seals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Components Mechanical Seals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 John Crane

7.1.1 John Crane Corporation Information

7.1.2 John Crane Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 John Crane Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 John Crane Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.1.5 John Crane Recent Development

7.2 EagleBurgmann

7.2.1 EagleBurgmann Corporation Information

7.2.2 EagleBurgmann Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 EagleBurgmann Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 EagleBurgmann Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.2.5 EagleBurgmann Recent Development

7.3 Flowserve

7.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

7.3.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Flowserve Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Flowserve Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.3.5 Flowserve Recent Development

7.4 AESSEAL

7.4.1 AESSEAL Corporation Information

7.4.2 AESSEAL Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AESSEAL Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AESSEAL Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.4.5 AESSEAL Recent Development

7.5 Meccanotecnica Umbra

7.5.1 Meccanotecnica Umbra Corporation Information

7.5.2 Meccanotecnica Umbra Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Meccanotecnica Umbra Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Meccanotecnica Umbra Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.5.5 Meccanotecnica Umbra Recent Development

7.6 VULCAN

7.6.1 VULCAN Corporation Information

7.6.2 VULCAN Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 VULCAN Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 VULCAN Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.6.5 VULCAN Recent Development

7.7 Garlock

7.7.1 Garlock Corporation Information

7.7.2 Garlock Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Garlock Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Garlock Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.7.5 Garlock Recent Development

7.8 Sunnyseal

7.8.1 Sunnyseal Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sunnyseal Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sunnyseal Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sunnyseal Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.8.5 Sunnyseal Recent Development

7.9 Oerlikon Balzers

7.9.1 Oerlikon Balzers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Oerlikon Balzers Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Oerlikon Balzers Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Oerlikon Balzers Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.9.5 Oerlikon Balzers Recent Development

7.10 KSB

7.10.1 KSB Corporation Information

7.10.2 KSB Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 KSB Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 KSB Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.10.5 KSB Recent Development

7.11 Colossus

7.11.1 Colossus Corporation Information

7.11.2 Colossus Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Colossus Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Colossus Components Mechanical Seals Products Offered

7.11.5 Colossus Recent Development

7.12 Sulzer

7.12.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sulzer Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sulzer Products Offered

7.12.5 Sulzer Recent Development

7.13 Flex-A-Seal

7.13.1 Flex-A-Seal Corporation Information

7.13.2 Flex-A-Seal Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Flex-A-Seal Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Flex-A-Seal Products Offered

7.13.5 Flex-A-Seal Recent Development

7.14 Chesterton

7.14.1 Chesterton Corporation Information

7.14.2 Chesterton Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Chesterton Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Chesterton Products Offered

7.14.5 Chesterton Recent Development

7.15 Valmet

7.15.1 Valmet Corporation Information

7.15.2 Valmet Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Valmet Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Valmet Products Offered

7.15.5 Valmet Recent Development

7.16 Ekato

7.16.1 Ekato Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ekato Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ekato Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ekato Products Offered

7.16.5 Ekato Recent Development

7.17 Xi’an Yonghua

7.17.1 Xi’an Yonghua Corporation Information

7.17.2 Xi’an Yonghua Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Xi’an Yonghua Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Xi’an Yonghua Products Offered

7.17.5 Xi’an Yonghua Recent Development

7.18 Fluiten

7.18.1 Fluiten Corporation Information

7.18.2 Fluiten Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Fluiten Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Fluiten Products Offered

7.18.5 Fluiten Recent Development

7.19 James Walker

7.19.1 James Walker Corporation Information

7.19.2 James Walker Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 James Walker Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 James Walker Products Offered

7.19.5 James Walker Recent Development

7.20 Sinoseal Holding

7.20.1 Sinoseal Holding Corporation Information

7.20.2 Sinoseal Holding Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Sinoseal Holding Components Mechanical Seals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Sinoseal Holding Products Offered

7.20.5 Sinoseal Holding Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Components Mechanical Seals Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Components Mechanical Seals Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Components Mechanical Seals Distributors

8.3 Components Mechanical Seals Production Mode & Process

8.4 Components Mechanical Seals Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Components Mechanical Seals Sales Channels

8.4.2 Components Mechanical Seals Distributors

8.5 Components Mechanical Seals Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”