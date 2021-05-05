Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Shimano, Campagnolo, Fulcrum Wheels Srl

“

The report titled Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commuter Bike Wheel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commuter Bike Wheel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Shimano, Campagnolo, Fulcrum Wheels Srl, Mavic, Zipp (Sram), Easton Cycling, Boyd Cycling, Black Inc, Pro Lite, FFWD Wheels, Prime Components, SCOPE, Industry Nine, VITTORIA, ROL Wheels, Hunt Bike Wheels, DT Swiss, Lightweight(Carbovation)

Market Segmentation by Product: Alloy Wheel

Carbon Wheel



Market Segmentation by Application: Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Speciality Stores

Online Retail



The Commuter Bike Wheel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commuter Bike Wheel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commuter Bike Wheel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commuter Bike Wheel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commuter Bike Wheel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commuter Bike Wheel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Alloy Wheel

1.2.3 Carbon Wheel

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Supermarkets

1.3.3 Departmental Stores

1.3.4 Speciality Stores

1.3.5 Online Retail

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commuter Bike Wheel Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Commuter Bike Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Commuter Bike Wheel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

9.3.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commuter Bike Wheel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Shimano

11.1.1 Shimano Corporation Information

11.1.2 Shimano Overview

11.1.3 Shimano Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Shimano Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.1.5 Shimano Recent Developments

11.2 Campagnolo

11.2.1 Campagnolo Corporation Information

11.2.2 Campagnolo Overview

11.2.3 Campagnolo Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Campagnolo Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.2.5 Campagnolo Recent Developments

11.3 Fulcrum Wheels Srl

11.3.1 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Corporation Information

11.3.2 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Overview

11.3.3 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.3.5 Fulcrum Wheels Srl Recent Developments

11.4 Mavic

11.4.1 Mavic Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mavic Overview

11.4.3 Mavic Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mavic Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.4.5 Mavic Recent Developments

11.5 Zipp (Sram)

11.5.1 Zipp (Sram) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Zipp (Sram) Overview

11.5.3 Zipp (Sram) Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Zipp (Sram) Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.5.5 Zipp (Sram) Recent Developments

11.6 Easton Cycling

11.6.1 Easton Cycling Corporation Information

11.6.2 Easton Cycling Overview

11.6.3 Easton Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Easton Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.6.5 Easton Cycling Recent Developments

11.7 Boyd Cycling

11.7.1 Boyd Cycling Corporation Information

11.7.2 Boyd Cycling Overview

11.7.3 Boyd Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Boyd Cycling Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.7.5 Boyd Cycling Recent Developments

11.8 Black Inc

11.8.1 Black Inc Corporation Information

11.8.2 Black Inc Overview

11.8.3 Black Inc Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Black Inc Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.8.5 Black Inc Recent Developments

11.9 Pro Lite

11.9.1 Pro Lite Corporation Information

11.9.2 Pro Lite Overview

11.9.3 Pro Lite Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Pro Lite Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.9.5 Pro Lite Recent Developments

11.10 FFWD Wheels

11.10.1 FFWD Wheels Corporation Information

11.10.2 FFWD Wheels Overview

11.10.3 FFWD Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 FFWD Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.10.5 FFWD Wheels Recent Developments

11.11 Prime Components

11.11.1 Prime Components Corporation Information

11.11.2 Prime Components Overview

11.11.3 Prime Components Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Prime Components Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.11.5 Prime Components Recent Developments

11.12 SCOPE

11.12.1 SCOPE Corporation Information

11.12.2 SCOPE Overview

11.12.3 SCOPE Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 SCOPE Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.12.5 SCOPE Recent Developments

11.13 Industry Nine

11.13.1 Industry Nine Corporation Information

11.13.2 Industry Nine Overview

11.13.3 Industry Nine Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Industry Nine Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.13.5 Industry Nine Recent Developments

11.14 VITTORIA

11.14.1 VITTORIA Corporation Information

11.14.2 VITTORIA Overview

11.14.3 VITTORIA Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 VITTORIA Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.14.5 VITTORIA Recent Developments

11.15 ROL Wheels

11.15.1 ROL Wheels Corporation Information

11.15.2 ROL Wheels Overview

11.15.3 ROL Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 ROL Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.15.5 ROL Wheels Recent Developments

11.16 Hunt Bike Wheels

11.16.1 Hunt Bike Wheels Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hunt Bike Wheels Overview

11.16.3 Hunt Bike Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Hunt Bike Wheels Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.16.5 Hunt Bike Wheels Recent Developments

11.17 DT Swiss

11.17.1 DT Swiss Corporation Information

11.17.2 DT Swiss Overview

11.17.3 DT Swiss Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 DT Swiss Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.17.5 DT Swiss Recent Developments

11.18 Lightweight(Carbovation)

11.18.1 Lightweight(Carbovation) Corporation Information

11.18.2 Lightweight(Carbovation) Overview

11.18.3 Lightweight(Carbovation) Commuter Bike Wheel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Lightweight(Carbovation) Commuter Bike Wheel Product Description

11.18.5 Lightweight(Carbovation) Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Commuter Bike Wheel Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Commuter Bike Wheel Production Mode & Process

12.4 Commuter Bike Wheel Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Sales Channels

12.4.2 Commuter Bike Wheel Distributors

12.5 Commuter Bike Wheel Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Commuter Bike Wheel Industry Trends

13.2 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Drivers

13.3 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Challenges

13.4 Commuter Bike Wheel Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Commuter Bike Wheel Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”