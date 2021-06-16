Community Platforms Market Overview, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2027 |, Answerbase, Axero Solutions, Centercode

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Community Platforms Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Community Platforms data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Community Platforms Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Community Platforms Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Community Platforms market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Community Platforms market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Answerbase, Axero Solutions, Centercode, Discourse, DNN Software, Enterprise Hive, Ginger, Higher, Igloo Software, Influitive, inSided, Intranet Connections, Khoros, Lithium(Jive-x), Magentrix Corporation, Midwest Tape, Muut, Mzinga, OnSemble, Salesforce, Small World Labs, Telligent Systems, Tribe, Vanilla, West Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type:

On-Premise, Cloud-Based, SaaS

Market Segment by Application:

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Community Platforms market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Community Platforms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Community Platforms market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Community Platforms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Community Platforms market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Community Platforms

1.1 Community Platforms Market Overview

1.1.1 Community Platforms Product Scope

1.1.2 Community Platforms Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Community Platforms Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Community Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Community Platforms Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Community Platforms Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Community Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Community Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Community Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Community Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Community Platforms Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Community Platforms Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Community Platforms Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Community Platforms Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Community Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Community Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 On-Premise

2.5 Cloud-Based

2.6 SaaS 3 Community Platforms Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Community Platforms Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Community Platforms Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Community Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

3.5 Large Enterprise 4 Community Platforms Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Community Platforms Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Community Platforms as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Community Platforms Market

4.4 Global Top Players Community Platforms Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Community Platforms Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Community Platforms Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Answerbase

5.1.1 Answerbase Profile

5.1.2 Answerbase Main Business

5.1.3 Answerbase Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Answerbase Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Answerbase Recent Developments

5.2 Axero Solutions

5.2.1 Axero Solutions Profile

5.2.2 Axero Solutions Main Business

5.2.3 Axero Solutions Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Axero Solutions Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Axero Solutions Recent Developments

5.3 Centercode

5.5.1 Centercode Profile

5.3.2 Centercode Main Business

5.3.3 Centercode Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Centercode Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Discourse Recent Developments

5.4 Discourse

5.4.1 Discourse Profile

5.4.2 Discourse Main Business

5.4.3 Discourse Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Discourse Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Discourse Recent Developments

5.5 DNN Software

5.5.1 DNN Software Profile

5.5.2 DNN Software Main Business

5.5.3 DNN Software Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 DNN Software Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 DNN Software Recent Developments

5.6 Enterprise Hive

5.6.1 Enterprise Hive Profile

5.6.2 Enterprise Hive Main Business

5.6.3 Enterprise Hive Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Enterprise Hive Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Enterprise Hive Recent Developments

5.7 Ginger

5.7.1 Ginger Profile

5.7.2 Ginger Main Business

5.7.3 Ginger Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Ginger Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Ginger Recent Developments

5.8 Higher

5.8.1 Higher Profile

5.8.2 Higher Main Business

5.8.3 Higher Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Higher Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Higher Recent Developments

5.9 Igloo Software

5.9.1 Igloo Software Profile

5.9.2 Igloo Software Main Business

5.9.3 Igloo Software Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Igloo Software Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Igloo Software Recent Developments

5.10 Influitive

5.10.1 Influitive Profile

5.10.2 Influitive Main Business

5.10.3 Influitive Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Influitive Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Influitive Recent Developments

5.11 inSided

5.11.1 inSided Profile

5.11.2 inSided Main Business

5.11.3 inSided Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 inSided Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 inSided Recent Developments

5.12 Intranet Connections

5.12.1 Intranet Connections Profile

5.12.2 Intranet Connections Main Business

5.12.3 Intranet Connections Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Intranet Connections Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Intranet Connections Recent Developments

5.13 Khoros

5.13.1 Khoros Profile

5.13.2 Khoros Main Business

5.13.3 Khoros Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Khoros Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Khoros Recent Developments

5.14 Lithium(Jive-x)

5.14.1 Lithium(Jive-x) Profile

5.14.2 Lithium(Jive-x) Main Business

5.14.3 Lithium(Jive-x) Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Lithium(Jive-x) Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Lithium(Jive-x) Recent Developments

5.15 Magentrix Corporation

5.15.1 Magentrix Corporation Profile

5.15.2 Magentrix Corporation Main Business

5.15.3 Magentrix Corporation Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Magentrix Corporation Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Magentrix Corporation Recent Developments

5.16 Midwest Tape

5.16.1 Midwest Tape Profile

5.16.2 Midwest Tape Main Business

5.16.3 Midwest Tape Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Midwest Tape Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Midwest Tape Recent Developments

5.17 Muut

5.17.1 Muut Profile

5.17.2 Muut Main Business

5.17.3 Muut Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Muut Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Muut Recent Developments

5.18 Mzinga

5.18.1 Mzinga Profile

5.18.2 Mzinga Main Business

5.18.3 Mzinga Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Mzinga Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Mzinga Recent Developments

5.19 OnSemble

5.19.1 OnSemble Profile

5.19.2 OnSemble Main Business

5.19.3 OnSemble Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 OnSemble Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 OnSemble Recent Developments

5.20 Salesforce

5.20.1 Salesforce Profile

5.20.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.20.3 Salesforce Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Salesforce Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Salesforce Recent Developments

5.21 Small World Labs

5.21.1 Small World Labs Profile

5.21.2 Small World Labs Main Business

5.21.3 Small World Labs Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Small World Labs Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Small World Labs Recent Developments

5.22 Telligent Systems

5.22.1 Telligent Systems Profile

5.22.2 Telligent Systems Main Business

5.22.3 Telligent Systems Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Telligent Systems Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Telligent Systems Recent Developments

5.23 Tribe

5.23.1 Tribe Profile

5.23.2 Tribe Main Business

5.23.3 Tribe Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Tribe Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Tribe Recent Developments

5.24 Vanilla

5.24.1 Vanilla Profile

5.24.2 Vanilla Main Business

5.24.3 Vanilla Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Vanilla Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Vanilla Recent Developments

5.25 West Corporation

5.25.1 West Corporation Profile

5.25.2 West Corporation Main Business

5.25.3 West Corporation Community Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 West Corporation Community Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 West Corporation Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Community Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Community Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Community Platforms Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Community Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Community Platforms Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Community Platforms Market Dynamics

11.1 Community Platforms Industry Trends

11.2 Community Platforms Market Drivers

11.3 Community Platforms Market Challenges

11.4 Community Platforms Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

