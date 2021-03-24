Commercial Wallpaper Market Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027| Asheu, Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Commercial Wallpaper Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Commercial Wallpaper market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Commercial Wallpaper market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.

One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Commercial Wallpaper market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Wallpaper Market Research Report: Asheu, Sangetsu Co., Ltd., A.S. Création, York Wallpapers, Lilycolor, Marburg, Shin Han Wall Covering, Zambaiti Parati, Brewster Home Fashions, Walker Greenbank Group, LSI Wallcovering, J.Josephson, Len-Tex Corporation, Osborne&little, KOROSEAL Interior Products, Grandeco Wallfashion, F. Schumacher & Company, Laura Ashley, DAEWON CHEMICAL, Wallquest, Yulan Wallcoverings, Fidelity Wallcoverings, Roysons Corporation, Wallife, Topli, Beitai Wallpaper, Johns Manville, Artshow Wallpaper, Yuhua Wallpaper, Coshare

Global Commercial Wallpaper Market by Type: Vinyl-based Wallpaper, Non-woven Wallpaper, Pure Paper Type Wallpaper, Fiber Type Wallpaper, Others

Global Commercial Wallpaper Market by Application: Entertainment Places, Office, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Commercial Wallpaper market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Commercial Wallpaper market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Commercial Wallpaper market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Wallpaper Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vinyl-based Wallpaper

1.2.3 Non-woven Wallpaper

1.2.4 Pure Paper Type Wallpaper

1.2.5 Fiber Type Wallpaper

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Entertainment Places

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Wallpaper Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial Wallpaper Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Wallpaper Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Commercial Wallpaper Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Commercial Wallpaper Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Wallpaper Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Wallpaper Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Asheu

11.1.1 Asheu Corporation Information

11.1.2 Asheu Overview

11.1.3 Asheu Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Asheu Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.1.5 Asheu Recent Developments

11.2 Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

11.2.1 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Overview

11.2.3 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.2.5 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

11.3 A.S. Création

11.3.1 A.S. Création Corporation Information

11.3.2 A.S. Création Overview

11.3.3 A.S. Création Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 A.S. Création Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.3.5 A.S. Création Recent Developments

11.4 York Wallpapers

11.4.1 York Wallpapers Corporation Information

11.4.2 York Wallpapers Overview

11.4.3 York Wallpapers Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 York Wallpapers Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.4.5 York Wallpapers Recent Developments

11.5 Lilycolor

11.5.1 Lilycolor Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lilycolor Overview

11.5.3 Lilycolor Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Lilycolor Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.5.5 Lilycolor Recent Developments

11.6 Marburg

11.6.1 Marburg Corporation Information

11.6.2 Marburg Overview

11.6.3 Marburg Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Marburg Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.6.5 Marburg Recent Developments

11.7 Shin Han Wall Covering

11.7.1 Shin Han Wall Covering Corporation Information

11.7.2 Shin Han Wall Covering Overview

11.7.3 Shin Han Wall Covering Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Shin Han Wall Covering Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.7.5 Shin Han Wall Covering Recent Developments

11.8 Zambaiti Parati

11.8.1 Zambaiti Parati Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zambaiti Parati Overview

11.8.3 Zambaiti Parati Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Zambaiti Parati Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.8.5 Zambaiti Parati Recent Developments

11.9 Brewster Home Fashions

11.9.1 Brewster Home Fashions Corporation Information

11.9.2 Brewster Home Fashions Overview

11.9.3 Brewster Home Fashions Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Brewster Home Fashions Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.9.5 Brewster Home Fashions Recent Developments

11.10 Walker Greenbank Group

11.10.1 Walker Greenbank Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Walker Greenbank Group Overview

11.10.3 Walker Greenbank Group Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Walker Greenbank Group Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.10.5 Walker Greenbank Group Recent Developments

11.11 LSI Wallcovering

11.11.1 LSI Wallcovering Corporation Information

11.11.2 LSI Wallcovering Overview

11.11.3 LSI Wallcovering Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 LSI Wallcovering Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.11.5 LSI Wallcovering Recent Developments

11.12 J.Josephson

11.12.1 J.Josephson Corporation Information

11.12.2 J.Josephson Overview

11.12.3 J.Josephson Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 J.Josephson Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.12.5 J.Josephson Recent Developments

11.13 Len-Tex Corporation

11.13.1 Len-Tex Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 Len-Tex Corporation Overview

11.13.3 Len-Tex Corporation Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Len-Tex Corporation Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.13.5 Len-Tex Corporation Recent Developments

11.14 Osborne&little

11.14.1 Osborne&little Corporation Information

11.14.2 Osborne&little Overview

11.14.3 Osborne&little Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Osborne&little Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.14.5 Osborne&little Recent Developments

11.15 KOROSEAL Interior Products

11.15.1 KOROSEAL Interior Products Corporation Information

11.15.2 KOROSEAL Interior Products Overview

11.15.3 KOROSEAL Interior Products Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 KOROSEAL Interior Products Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.15.5 KOROSEAL Interior Products Recent Developments

11.16 Grandeco Wallfashion

11.16.1 Grandeco Wallfashion Corporation Information

11.16.2 Grandeco Wallfashion Overview

11.16.3 Grandeco Wallfashion Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Grandeco Wallfashion Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.16.5 Grandeco Wallfashion Recent Developments

11.17 F. Schumacher & Company

11.17.1 F. Schumacher & Company Corporation Information

11.17.2 F. Schumacher & Company Overview

11.17.3 F. Schumacher & Company Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 F. Schumacher & Company Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.17.5 F. Schumacher & Company Recent Developments

11.18 Laura Ashley

11.18.1 Laura Ashley Corporation Information

11.18.2 Laura Ashley Overview

11.18.3 Laura Ashley Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Laura Ashley Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.18.5 Laura Ashley Recent Developments

11.19 DAEWON CHEMICAL

11.19.1 DAEWON CHEMICAL Corporation Information

11.19.2 DAEWON CHEMICAL Overview

11.19.3 DAEWON CHEMICAL Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 DAEWON CHEMICAL Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.19.5 DAEWON CHEMICAL Recent Developments

11.20 Wallquest

11.20.1 Wallquest Corporation Information

11.20.2 Wallquest Overview

11.20.3 Wallquest Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Wallquest Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.20.5 Wallquest Recent Developments

11.21 Yulan Wallcoverings

11.21.1 Yulan Wallcoverings Corporation Information

11.21.2 Yulan Wallcoverings Overview

11.21.3 Yulan Wallcoverings Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Yulan Wallcoverings Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.21.5 Yulan Wallcoverings Recent Developments

11.22 Fidelity Wallcoverings

11.22.1 Fidelity Wallcoverings Corporation Information

11.22.2 Fidelity Wallcoverings Overview

11.22.3 Fidelity Wallcoverings Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Fidelity Wallcoverings Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.22.5 Fidelity Wallcoverings Recent Developments

11.23 Roysons Corporation

11.23.1 Roysons Corporation Corporation Information

11.23.2 Roysons Corporation Overview

11.23.3 Roysons Corporation Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Roysons Corporation Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.23.5 Roysons Corporation Recent Developments

11.24 Wallife

11.24.1 Wallife Corporation Information

11.24.2 Wallife Overview

11.24.3 Wallife Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Wallife Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.24.5 Wallife Recent Developments

11.25 Topli

11.25.1 Topli Corporation Information

11.25.2 Topli Overview

11.25.3 Topli Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Topli Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.25.5 Topli Recent Developments

11.26 Beitai Wallpaper

11.26.1 Beitai Wallpaper Corporation Information

11.26.2 Beitai Wallpaper Overview

11.26.3 Beitai Wallpaper Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Beitai Wallpaper Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.26.5 Beitai Wallpaper Recent Developments

11.27 Johns Manville

11.27.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

11.27.2 Johns Manville Overview

11.27.3 Johns Manville Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Johns Manville Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.27.5 Johns Manville Recent Developments

11.28 Artshow Wallpaper

11.28.1 Artshow Wallpaper Corporation Information

11.28.2 Artshow Wallpaper Overview

11.28.3 Artshow Wallpaper Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Artshow Wallpaper Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.28.5 Artshow Wallpaper Recent Developments

11.29 Yuhua Wallpaper

11.29.1 Yuhua Wallpaper Corporation Information

11.29.2 Yuhua Wallpaper Overview

11.29.3 Yuhua Wallpaper Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 Yuhua Wallpaper Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.29.5 Yuhua Wallpaper Recent Developments

11.30 Coshare

11.30.1 Coshare Corporation Information

11.30.2 Coshare Overview

11.30.3 Coshare Commercial Wallpaper Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 Coshare Commercial Wallpaper Product Description

11.30.5 Coshare Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Commercial Wallpaper Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Commercial Wallpaper Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Commercial Wallpaper Production Mode & Process

12.4 Commercial Wallpaper Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Commercial Wallpaper Sales Channels

12.4.2 Commercial Wallpaper Distributors

12.5 Commercial Wallpaper Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Commercial Wallpaper Industry Trends

13.2 Commercial Wallpaper Market Drivers

13.3 Commercial Wallpaper Market Challenges

13.4 Commercial Wallpaper Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Commercial Wallpaper Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

