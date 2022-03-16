Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market 2022-2028: Value of Size, Share, and Prospective Analysis in Latest Research| Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI), Ostberg, Hoval Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market is carefully analyzed in the report with large focus on market dynamics including key issues and challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report provides deep analysis of important market participants to help understand the use of leading strategies adopted in the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market. It also sheds light on the industrial value chain and its expected changes during the course of the forecast period. The analysts have offered comprehensive and accurate research on prices, sales, and costs observed in the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market and how they are expected to change in the coming years. The research study has been prepared with the help of latest primary and secondary research methodologies.

The report includes thorough company profiling of some of the leading as well as popular names of the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market. Each player analyzed by the authors of the Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger report is deeply examined on the basis of markets served, gross margin, production rate, product portfolio, market share, applications, and other factors. The competitive landscape of the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market is exhaustively analyzed with large focus on the nature of market competition and future changes related to market competition. Even the impact of economy, regulatory changes, and changes in customer behavior and buying patterns on the competitive landscape is analyzed in detail.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Research Report: Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI), Ostberg, Hoval Group, Klingenburg, Eri Corporation, Greenheck, FlaktGroup SEMCO, NovelAire, HEATEX, Seibu Giken, Airxchange

Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation by Product: Condensation Rotors, Hygroscopic Rotors, Sorption Rotors

Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation by Application: Office Building, Hotel, The Mall, School, Hospital, Other

Each segment of the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market has been elaborately discussed in the report while mainly concentrating on market share, revenue, volume, future growth projections, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis will help players to become aware of untapped revenue pockets and explore new opportunities available in the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market. Similarly, the report discusses about important regional markets, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the MEA. Here, the regions are exhaustively analyzed to show how they are growing in the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market. Furthermore, the report provides growth and CAGR forecasts of regional markets for all the years of the forecast period.

What is the Significance of this Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Report?

(A) To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the major players.

(B) Determining, interpreting and forecasting the market on the basis of type, end use and region.

(C) To analyze and forecast the market size of Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger industry in the global market.

(D) To find out the important trends and factors driving or stopping the growth of the market.

(E) To analyze the market potential and advantages, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks of the global vital regions.

(F) Critically analyze the individual growth trends of each submarket and their contribution to the market.

(G) To analyze the Growth opportunities in the Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market for the stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

(H) Creating strategic outlines of Major players and comprehensively analyzing their growth strategies.

(I) To understand competitive developments such as contracts, expansions, new product launches and market assets.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market?

8. What are the Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Industry?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Condensation Rotors

1.2.3 Hygroscopic Rotors

1.2.4 Sorption Rotors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Office Building

1.3.3 Hotel

1.3.4 The Mall

1.3.5 School

1.3.6 Hospital

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Production

2.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger in 2021

4.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI)

12.1.1 Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI) Overview

12.1.3 Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI) Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI) Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Pahwa Group (Bry-Air and DRI) Recent Developments

12.2 Ostberg

12.2.1 Ostberg Corporation Information

12.2.2 Ostberg Overview

12.2.3 Ostberg Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Ostberg Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Ostberg Recent Developments

12.3 Hoval Group

12.3.1 Hoval Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hoval Group Overview

12.3.3 Hoval Group Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Hoval Group Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Hoval Group Recent Developments

12.4 Klingenburg

12.4.1 Klingenburg Corporation Information

12.4.2 Klingenburg Overview

12.4.3 Klingenburg Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Klingenburg Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Klingenburg Recent Developments

12.5 Eri Corporation

12.5.1 Eri Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eri Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Eri Corporation Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Eri Corporation Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Eri Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Greenheck

12.6.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

12.6.2 Greenheck Overview

12.6.3 Greenheck Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Greenheck Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Greenheck Recent Developments

12.7 FlaktGroup SEMCO

12.7.1 FlaktGroup SEMCO Corporation Information

12.7.2 FlaktGroup SEMCO Overview

12.7.3 FlaktGroup SEMCO Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 FlaktGroup SEMCO Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 FlaktGroup SEMCO Recent Developments

12.8 NovelAire

12.8.1 NovelAire Corporation Information

12.8.2 NovelAire Overview

12.8.3 NovelAire Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 NovelAire Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 NovelAire Recent Developments

12.9 HEATEX

12.9.1 HEATEX Corporation Information

12.9.2 HEATEX Overview

12.9.3 HEATEX Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 HEATEX Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 HEATEX Recent Developments

12.10 Seibu Giken

12.10.1 Seibu Giken Corporation Information

12.10.2 Seibu Giken Overview

12.10.3 Seibu Giken Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Seibu Giken Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Seibu Giken Recent Developments

12.11 Airxchange

12.11.1 Airxchange Corporation Information

12.11.2 Airxchange Overview

12.11.3 Airxchange Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Airxchange Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Airxchange Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Production Mode & Process

13.4 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Sales Channels

13.4.2 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Distributors

13.5 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Industry Trends

14.2 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Drivers

14.3 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Challenges

14.4 Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Rotary Heat Exchanger Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

