LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Some of The Important Companies Covered in this Report Are: Real estate PE is essentially a type of private equity investment fund. Its characteristics and operating principles are basically similar to those of PE funds. At the same time, since real estate PE belongs to the category of industrial funds and invests in the real estate industry directionally, it belongs to real estate investment funds. One of them, like other investment funds, raises funds through the issuance of fund shares to qualified investors, and is managed and invested by a professional management team, mainly in the real estate field, with both benefits and risks. Real estate private equity funds are a type of real estate investment funds. Compared with public REITs, real estate private equity funds have many shortcomings. For example, they are not as good as real estate REITs in terms of maturity, amount, and management. The future development of real estate private equity funds to REITs is huge direction. According to the types of real estate private equity funds, according to whether they are redeemable, they can be divided into open and closed types; according to the profit model, they can be divided into equity type, mortgage type, mixed type, etc.; according to the trust period , Can be divided into limited-term real estate investment funds and indefinite real estate investment funds; according to the source of funds and management methods, it can be divided into three forms: independent, subsidiary, and semi-subsidiary. China key players of Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment include Ping An Real Estate, EverBright, Gaohe Capital, CITIC Capital and DGW Investment Management Group, etc. Top three players occupy for a share about 41%. In terms of product, Contract Fund is the largest segment, with a share over 72%. In terms of application, Shopping Malls and Retail Real Estate is the largest market, with a share over 44%. Market Snapshot A recently published report by QY Research, titled “Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027” gives an overview of the overall Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market. This section sheds light on key impact-rendering drivers and constraints that are impacting the growth. It permits users to understand the different shortcomings and how they may hamper the development afterward. This segment is considered to be one of the most crucial segments of the report as it helps readers comprehend the impact of various macro and microeconomic factors on development. The role of various sectors, including small-scale and large-scale, in the expansion has also been discussed in the report. Additionally, the industry experts have put forth the current trends and prospects, which are likely to aid the growth in the upcoming years. The global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market size is projected to reach US$ million by 2027, from US$ million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak This section of the report has explored the overall status of the Covid scenario and has offered valuable insights into the changes in supply chain disruption, fluctuations in demand, etc. The analysts have also focused on the key measures that the companies are opting to withstand the harsh scenario. Segmental Analysis The report has been segmented into product and application segments. The researchers have documented all the products present today in the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market. They have also shed light on the new product innovations and launches by the key players. In the segmental analysis, the analysts have provided revenue forecast figures based on type and application for the period 2016-2027. They have also discussed about the growth rate and potential of each segment for the period 2016-2027. Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Breakdown Data by Type, Corporate Fund, Contract Fund Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Breakdown Data by Application, Shopping Malls and Retail Real Estate, Office Building, Hotel, Other Regional Analysis The significant regions that are studied in the research report encompass North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In this section of the report, the specialists have explored various areas that are contributing to the development and can present lucrative growth prospects for the manufacturers in the forthcoming years. The report also provides region-wise and country-wise sales and revenue forecast data for the period 2021-2027. Competitive Landscape This segment focuses on the key players operating in the industry. It underlines all the current and future activities by the prominent manufacturers. By understanding various initiatives being taken up by different players, readers will gain the ability to settle on correct business choices. The authors of the report have provided accurate revenue figures of the companies for the period 2016-2021. The clients are sure to gain the upper hand once they get hold of this report. Key players studied in the research report include:, Ping An Real Estate, Gaohe Capital, CITIC Capital, EverBright, GSUM Capital, DGW Investment Management Group, Mai Fund, Shenzhen Zhenbao Industrial Co., Ltd. Frequently Asked Questions, What factors will challenge the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market growth?, Which end-use segment will expand at the fastest CAGR in the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market?, Which are the emerging players in the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market?, How concentrated is the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market?, Which factors are positively contributing to the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market growth?, Which are the novel product innovations in the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market?, Which product segment will emerge as the most lucrative in the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market?, Which factors are increasing the competition in the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market?, Which are the strategic measures taken by the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment industry players?, Which region will witness inactive growth during the forecast period?

The global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Corporate Fund

1.2.3 Contract Fund

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Shopping Malls and Retail Real Estate

1.3.3 Office Building

1.3.4 Hotel

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Trends

2.3.2 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Drivers

2.3.3 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Challenges

2.3.4 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Revenue

3.4 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Revenue in 2020

3.5 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Ping An Real Estate

11.1.1 Ping An Real Estate Company Details

11.1.2 Ping An Real Estate Business Overview

11.1.3 Ping An Real Estate Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.1.4 Ping An Real Estate Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Ping An Real Estate Recent Development

11.2 Gaohe Capital

11.2.1 Gaohe Capital Company Details

11.2.2 Gaohe Capital Business Overview

11.2.3 Gaohe Capital Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.2.4 Gaohe Capital Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Gaohe Capital Recent Development

11.3 CITIC Capital

11.3.1 CITIC Capital Company Details

11.3.2 CITIC Capital Business Overview

11.3.3 CITIC Capital Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.3.4 CITIC Capital Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 CITIC Capital Recent Development

11.4 EverBright

11.4.1 EverBright Company Details

11.4.2 EverBright Business Overview

11.4.3 EverBright Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.4.4 EverBright Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 EverBright Recent Development

11.5 GSUM Capital

11.5.1 GSUM Capital Company Details

11.5.2 GSUM Capital Business Overview

11.5.3 GSUM Capital Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.5.4 GSUM Capital Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 GSUM Capital Recent Development

11.6 DGW Investment Management Group

11.6.1 DGW Investment Management Group Company Details

11.6.2 DGW Investment Management Group Business Overview

11.6.3 DGW Investment Management Group Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.6.4 DGW Investment Management Group Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 DGW Investment Management Group Recent Development

11.7 Mai Fund

11.7.1 Mai Fund Company Details

11.7.2 Mai Fund Business Overview

11.7.3 Mai Fund Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.7.4 Mai Fund Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Mai Fund Recent Development

11.8 Shenzhen Zhenbao Industrial Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Shenzhen Zhenbao Industrial Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.8.2 Shenzhen Zhenbao Industrial Co., Ltd. Business Overview

11.8.3 Shenzhen Zhenbao Industrial Co., Ltd. Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Introduction

11.8.4 Shenzhen Zhenbao Industrial Co., Ltd. Revenue in Commercial Real Estate Equity Investment Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Shenzhen Zhenbao Industrial Co., Ltd. Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

