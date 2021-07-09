Commercial Luminaire Market Size 2021, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2027 | Philips, OSRAM, General Electric

“

The report titled Global Commercial Luminaire Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Luminaire market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Luminaire market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Luminaire market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Luminaire market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Luminaire report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3259436/global-commercial-luminaire-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Luminaire report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Luminaire market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Luminaire market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Luminaire market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Luminaire market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Luminaire market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Philips, OSRAM, General Electric, Cree, Inc, Panasonic, Eaton, Thorn, Hubbell Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, TOSHIBA, Targetti Sankey, Asian Electronics, LSI Industries, SIMKAR Corporation, Thorlux Lighting, Evolution Lighting, KALCO Lighting, Inc, Foshan Lighting, Opple Lighting, NVC Lighting, YANKO Lighting

Market Segmentation by Product: LED Luminaire

CFL Luminaire

LFL Luminaire

HID Luminaire

Halogen Luminaire



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Office

Others



The Commercial Luminaire Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Luminaire market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Luminaire market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Luminaire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Luminaire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Luminaire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Luminaire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Luminaire market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3259436/global-commercial-luminaire-market

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Luminaire Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Luminaire Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Luminaire Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 LED Luminaire

1.2.2 CFL Luminaire

1.2.3 LFL Luminaire

1.2.4 HID Luminaire

1.2.5 Halogen Luminaire

1.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Luminaire Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Luminaire Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Luminaire Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Luminaire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Luminaire Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Luminaire Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Luminaire Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Commercial Luminaire as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Luminaire Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Luminaire Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Commercial Luminaire Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Commercial Luminaire by Application

4.1 Commercial Luminaire Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Retail

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.4 Hospitality

4.1.5 Industrial

4.1.6 Office

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Commercial Luminaire by Country

5.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Commercial Luminaire by Country

6.1 Europe Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Commercial Luminaire by Country

8.1 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Luminaire Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Luminaire Business

10.1 Philips

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.1.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Philips Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Philips Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.1.5 Philips Recent Development

10.2 OSRAM

10.2.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

10.2.2 OSRAM Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.2.5 OSRAM Recent Development

10.3 General Electric

10.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.4 Cree, Inc

10.4.1 Cree, Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cree, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.4.5 Cree, Inc Recent Development

10.5 Panasonic

10.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.5.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.6 Eaton

10.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.6.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.7 Thorn

10.7.1 Thorn Corporation Information

10.7.2 Thorn Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.7.5 Thorn Recent Development

10.8 Hubbell Lighting

10.8.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hubbell Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.8.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development

10.9 Acuity Brands Lighting

10.9.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

10.9.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.9.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Development

10.10 TOSHIBA

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Commercial Luminaire Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TOSHIBA Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development

10.11 Targetti Sankey

10.11.1 Targetti Sankey Corporation Information

10.11.2 Targetti Sankey Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Targetti Sankey Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Targetti Sankey Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.11.5 Targetti Sankey Recent Development

10.12 Asian Electronics

10.12.1 Asian Electronics Corporation Information

10.12.2 Asian Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Asian Electronics Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Asian Electronics Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.12.5 Asian Electronics Recent Development

10.13 LSI Industries

10.13.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information

10.13.2 LSI Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 LSI Industries Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 LSI Industries Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.13.5 LSI Industries Recent Development

10.14 SIMKAR Corporation

10.14.1 SIMKAR Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 SIMKAR Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SIMKAR Corporation Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SIMKAR Corporation Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.14.5 SIMKAR Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Thorlux Lighting

10.15.1 Thorlux Lighting Corporation Information

10.15.2 Thorlux Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Thorlux Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Thorlux Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.15.5 Thorlux Lighting Recent Development

10.16 Evolution Lighting

10.16.1 Evolution Lighting Corporation Information

10.16.2 Evolution Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Evolution Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Evolution Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.16.5 Evolution Lighting Recent Development

10.17 KALCO Lighting, Inc

10.17.1 KALCO Lighting, Inc Corporation Information

10.17.2 KALCO Lighting, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 KALCO Lighting, Inc Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 KALCO Lighting, Inc Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.17.5 KALCO Lighting, Inc Recent Development

10.18 Foshan Lighting

10.18.1 Foshan Lighting Corporation Information

10.18.2 Foshan Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Foshan Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Foshan Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.18.5 Foshan Lighting Recent Development

10.19 Opple Lighting

10.19.1 Opple Lighting Corporation Information

10.19.2 Opple Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Opple Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Opple Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.19.5 Opple Lighting Recent Development

10.20 NVC Lighting

10.20.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information

10.20.2 NVC Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 NVC Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 NVC Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.20.5 NVC Lighting Recent Development

10.21 YANKO Lighting

10.21.1 YANKO Lighting Corporation Information

10.21.2 YANKO Lighting Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 YANKO Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 YANKO Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered

10.21.5 YANKO Lighting Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Luminaire Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Luminaire Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Commercial Luminaire Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Commercial Luminaire Distributors

12.3 Commercial Luminaire Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3259436/global-commercial-luminaire-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”