Commercial Laundry Machine Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Alliance Laundry Systems, Whirlpool, Miele

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Commercial Laundry Machine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Laundry Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Laundry Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Whirlpool

Miele

Electrolux

Fagor

Jensen-group

Pellerin Milnor

Dexter

Kannegiesser

GA Braun Inc.

Ellis Corporation

Girbau

Lavatec

EDRO



Market Segmentation by Product:

Tunnel Washers

Washer Extractors



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitality

Laundry Home

Healthcare

School

Other



The Commercial Laundry Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Laundry Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Tunnel Washers

1.2.3 Washer Extractors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospitality

1.3.3 Laundry Home

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 School

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Production

2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Commercial Laundry Machine by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Commercial Laundry Machine in 2021

4.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Alliance Laundry Systems

12.1.1 Alliance Laundry Systems Corporation Information

12.1.2 Alliance Laundry Systems Overview

12.1.3 Alliance Laundry Systems Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Alliance Laundry Systems Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Alliance Laundry Systems Recent Developments

12.2 Whirlpool

12.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.2.2 Whirlpool Overview

12.2.3 Whirlpool Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Whirlpool Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments

12.3 Miele

12.3.1 Miele Corporation Information

12.3.2 Miele Overview

12.3.3 Miele Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Miele Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Miele Recent Developments

12.4 Electrolux

12.4.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.4.2 Electrolux Overview

12.4.3 Electrolux Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Electrolux Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Electrolux Recent Developments

12.5 Fagor

12.5.1 Fagor Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fagor Overview

12.5.3 Fagor Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Fagor Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Fagor Recent Developments

12.6 Jensen-group

12.6.1 Jensen-group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jensen-group Overview

12.6.3 Jensen-group Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Jensen-group Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Jensen-group Recent Developments

12.7 Pellerin Milnor

12.7.1 Pellerin Milnor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pellerin Milnor Overview

12.7.3 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Pellerin Milnor Recent Developments

12.8 Dexter

12.8.1 Dexter Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dexter Overview

12.8.3 Dexter Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Dexter Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Dexter Recent Developments

12.9 Kannegiesser

12.9.1 Kannegiesser Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kannegiesser Overview

12.9.3 Kannegiesser Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Kannegiesser Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Kannegiesser Recent Developments

12.10 GA Braun Inc.

12.10.1 GA Braun Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 GA Braun Inc. Overview

12.10.3 GA Braun Inc. Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 GA Braun Inc. Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 GA Braun Inc. Recent Developments

12.11 Ellis Corporation

12.11.1 Ellis Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ellis Corporation Overview

12.11.3 Ellis Corporation Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Ellis Corporation Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Ellis Corporation Recent Developments

12.12 Girbau

12.12.1 Girbau Corporation Information

12.12.2 Girbau Overview

12.12.3 Girbau Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Girbau Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Girbau Recent Developments

12.13 Lavatec

12.13.1 Lavatec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Lavatec Overview

12.13.3 Lavatec Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Lavatec Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Lavatec Recent Developments

12.14 EDRO

12.14.1 EDRO Corporation Information

12.14.2 EDRO Overview

12.14.3 EDRO Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 EDRO Commercial Laundry Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 EDRO Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Commercial Laundry Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Commercial Laundry Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Commercial Laundry Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Commercial Laundry Machine Distributors

13.5 Commercial Laundry Machine Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Industry Trends

14.2 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Drivers

14.3 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Challenges

14.4 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Laundry Machine Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

