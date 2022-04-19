Commercial Laundry Machine Market 2022-2028 Overview, Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast | Alliance Laundry Systems, Whirlpool, Miele

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Commercial Laundry Machine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Laundry Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Laundry Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Alliance Laundry Systems

Whirlpool

Miele

Electrolux

Fagor

Jensen-group

Pellerin Milnor

Dexter

Kannegiesser

GA Braun Inc.

Ellis Corporation

Girbau

Lavatec

EDRO



Market Segmentation by Product:

Tunnel Washers

Washer Extractors



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitality

Laundry Home

Healthcare

School

Other



The Commercial Laundry Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Laundry Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Laundry Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Tunnel Washers

1.2.2 Washer Extractors

1.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Laundry Machine Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Laundry Machine Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Laundry Machine Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Laundry Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Laundry Machine Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Commercial Laundry Machine as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Laundry Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Laundry Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Commercial Laundry Machine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Commercial Laundry Machine by Application

4.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitality

4.1.2 Laundry Home

4.1.3 Healthcare

4.1.4 School

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Commercial Laundry Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Commercial Laundry Machine by Country

5.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine by Country

6.1 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine by Country

8.1 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Laundry Machine Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Laundry Machine Business

10.1 Alliance Laundry Systems

10.1.1 Alliance Laundry Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alliance Laundry Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Alliance Laundry Systems Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Alliance Laundry Systems Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 Alliance Laundry Systems Recent Development

10.2 Whirlpool

10.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.2.2 Whirlpool Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Whirlpool Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Whirlpool Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

10.3 Miele

10.3.1 Miele Corporation Information

10.3.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Miele Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Miele Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 Miele Recent Development

10.4 Electrolux

10.4.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.4.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Electrolux Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Electrolux Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.5 Fagor

10.5.1 Fagor Corporation Information

10.5.2 Fagor Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Fagor Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Fagor Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 Fagor Recent Development

10.6 Jensen-group

10.6.1 Jensen-group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jensen-group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Jensen-group Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Jensen-group Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 Jensen-group Recent Development

10.7 Pellerin Milnor

10.7.1 Pellerin Milnor Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pellerin Milnor Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 Pellerin Milnor Recent Development

10.8 Dexter

10.8.1 Dexter Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dexter Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dexter Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Dexter Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 Dexter Recent Development

10.9 Kannegiesser

10.9.1 Kannegiesser Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kannegiesser Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kannegiesser Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Kannegiesser Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 Kannegiesser Recent Development

10.10 GA Braun Inc.

10.10.1 GA Braun Inc. Corporation Information

10.10.2 GA Braun Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 GA Braun Inc. Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 GA Braun Inc. Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.10.5 GA Braun Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Ellis Corporation

10.11.1 Ellis Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ellis Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ellis Corporation Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Ellis Corporation Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.11.5 Ellis Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Girbau

10.12.1 Girbau Corporation Information

10.12.2 Girbau Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Girbau Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Girbau Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.12.5 Girbau Recent Development

10.13 Lavatec

10.13.1 Lavatec Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lavatec Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lavatec Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Lavatec Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.13.5 Lavatec Recent Development

10.14 EDRO

10.14.1 EDRO Corporation Information

10.14.2 EDRO Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 EDRO Commercial Laundry Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 EDRO Commercial Laundry Machine Products Offered

10.14.5 EDRO Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Laundry Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Commercial Laundry Machine Industry Trends

11.4.2 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Drivers

11.4.3 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Challenges

11.4.4 Commercial Laundry Machine Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Commercial Laundry Machine Distributors

12.3 Commercial Laundry Machine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

