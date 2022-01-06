Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027 | Jensen Group, Kannegiesser, Alliance Laundry

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Jensen Group, Kannegiesser, Alliance Laundry, Miele, Electrolux, Girbau, Tosen, Dexter, Pellerin Milnor, Sea-Lion Machinery, Sailstar, Braun, Firbimatic, EDRO, Flying Fish Machinery

Market Segmentation by Product:

Washers

Dryers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hotels & Hospitals

Laundries

Others



The Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market expansion?

What will be the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery

1.2 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Washers

1.2.3 Dryers

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hotels & Hospitals

1.3.3 Laundries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production

3.4.1 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production

3.5.1 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production

3.6.1 China Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production

3.7.1 Japan Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Jensen Group

7.1.1 Jensen Group Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jensen Group Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Jensen Group Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Jensen Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Jensen Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Kannegiesser

7.2.1 Kannegiesser Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kannegiesser Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Kannegiesser Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Kannegiesser Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Kannegiesser Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Alliance Laundry

7.3.1 Alliance Laundry Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.3.2 Alliance Laundry Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Alliance Laundry Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Alliance Laundry Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Alliance Laundry Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Miele

7.4.1 Miele Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.4.2 Miele Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Miele Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Miele Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Miele Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Electrolux

7.5.1 Electrolux Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.5.2 Electrolux Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Electrolux Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Electrolux Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Electrolux Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Girbau

7.6.1 Girbau Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.6.2 Girbau Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Girbau Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Girbau Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Girbau Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Tosen

7.7.1 Tosen Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tosen Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Tosen Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Tosen Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Tosen Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Dexter

7.8.1 Dexter Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dexter Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Dexter Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Dexter Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dexter Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Pellerin Milnor

7.9.1 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Pellerin Milnor Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Pellerin Milnor Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Sea-Lion Machinery

7.10.1 Sea-Lion Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sea-Lion Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Sea-Lion Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Sea-Lion Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Sea-Lion Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sailstar

7.11.1 Sailstar Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sailstar Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sailstar Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sailstar Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sailstar Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Braun

7.12.1 Braun Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 Braun Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Braun Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Braun Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Braun Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Firbimatic

7.13.1 Firbimatic Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Firbimatic Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Firbimatic Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Firbimatic Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Firbimatic Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 EDRO

7.14.1 EDRO Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.14.2 EDRO Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.14.3 EDRO Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 EDRO Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 EDRO Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Flying Fish Machinery

7.15.1 Flying Fish Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Corporation Information

7.15.2 Flying Fish Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Flying Fish Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Flying Fish Machinery Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Flying Fish Machinery Recent Developments/Updates

8 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery

8.4 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Distributors List

9.3 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Industry Trends

10.2 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Growth Drivers

10.3 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Challenges

10.4 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”