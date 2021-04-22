Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | Jensen Group, Kannegiesser, Alliance Laundry

“

The report titled Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Jensen Group, Kannegiesser, Alliance Laundry, Miele, Electrolux, Girbau, Tosen, Dexter, Pellerin Milnor, Sea-Lion Machinery, Sailstar, Braun, Firbimatic, EDRO, Flying Fish Machinery

Market Segmentation by Product: Washers

Dryers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hotels & Hospitals

Laundries

Others



The Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Washers

1.2.2 Dryers

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Application

4.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hotels & Hospitals

4.1.2 Laundries

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Country

5.1 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Country

6.1 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Country

8.1 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Business

10.1 Jensen Group

10.1.1 Jensen Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Jensen Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Jensen Group Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Jensen Group Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.1.5 Jensen Group Recent Development

10.2 Kannegiesser

10.2.1 Kannegiesser Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kannegiesser Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Kannegiesser Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Jensen Group Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.2.5 Kannegiesser Recent Development

10.3 Alliance Laundry

10.3.1 Alliance Laundry Corporation Information

10.3.2 Alliance Laundry Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Alliance Laundry Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Alliance Laundry Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.3.5 Alliance Laundry Recent Development

10.4 Miele

10.4.1 Miele Corporation Information

10.4.2 Miele Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Miele Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Miele Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.4.5 Miele Recent Development

10.5 Electrolux

10.5.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.5.2 Electrolux Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Electrolux Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Electrolux Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.5.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.6 Girbau

10.6.1 Girbau Corporation Information

10.6.2 Girbau Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Girbau Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Girbau Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.6.5 Girbau Recent Development

10.7 Tosen

10.7.1 Tosen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tosen Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tosen Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tosen Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.7.5 Tosen Recent Development

10.8 Dexter

10.8.1 Dexter Corporation Information

10.8.2 Dexter Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Dexter Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Dexter Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.8.5 Dexter Recent Development

10.9 Pellerin Milnor

10.9.1 Pellerin Milnor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Pellerin Milnor Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Pellerin Milnor Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.9.5 Pellerin Milnor Recent Development

10.10 Sea-Lion Machinery

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sea-Lion Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sea-Lion Machinery Recent Development

10.11 Sailstar

10.11.1 Sailstar Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sailstar Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sailstar Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sailstar Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.11.5 Sailstar Recent Development

10.12 Braun

10.12.1 Braun Corporation Information

10.12.2 Braun Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Braun Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Braun Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.12.5 Braun Recent Development

10.13 Firbimatic

10.13.1 Firbimatic Corporation Information

10.13.2 Firbimatic Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Firbimatic Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Firbimatic Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.13.5 Firbimatic Recent Development

10.14 EDRO

10.14.1 EDRO Corporation Information

10.14.2 EDRO Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 EDRO Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 EDRO Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.14.5 EDRO Recent Development

10.15 Flying Fish Machinery

10.15.1 Flying Fish Machinery Corporation Information

10.15.2 Flying Fish Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Flying Fish Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Flying Fish Machinery Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Products Offered

10.15.5 Flying Fish Machinery Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Distributors

12.3 Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”