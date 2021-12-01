Commercial Greenhouse Market In-Depth industry Coverage By Product, Application & End User 2021-2027 | Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Commercial Greenhouse Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Greenhouse report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Greenhouse market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Greenhouse market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Greenhouse market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Greenhouse market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Greenhouse market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Richel Group SA, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Certhon, Logiqs B.V., Lumigrow, Agra Tech, Inc, Rough BrOthers, Nexus Corporation, Hort Americas, LLc, Heliospectra AB

Market Segmentation by Product:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commmercial

Farm

Others



The Commercial Greenhouse Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Greenhouse market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Greenhouse market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Greenhouse Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Greenhouse

1.2 Commercial Greenhouse Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Glass Greenhouse

1.2.3 Plastic Greenhouse

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Commercial Greenhouse Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commmercial

1.3.3 Farm

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Commercial Greenhouse Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Commercial Greenhouse Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Commercial Greenhouse Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Commercial Greenhouse Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Commercial Greenhouse Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Commercial Greenhouse Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Commercial Greenhouse Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Commercial Greenhouse Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Commercial Greenhouse Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Commercial Greenhouse Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Commercial Greenhouse Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Commercial Greenhouse Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Commercial Greenhouse Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Greenhouse Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Commercial Greenhouse Production

3.4.1 North America Commercial Greenhouse Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Commercial Greenhouse Production

3.5.1 Europe Commercial Greenhouse Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Commercial Greenhouse Production

3.6.1 China Commercial Greenhouse Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Commercial Greenhouse Production

3.7.1 Japan Commercial Greenhouse Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Commercial Greenhouse Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Commercial Greenhouse Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Greenhouse Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Greenhouse Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Greenhouse Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Commercial Greenhouse Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Commercial Greenhouse Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Commercial Greenhouse Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Commercial Greenhouse Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Commercial Greenhouse Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Richel Group SA

7.1.1 Richel Group SA Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.1.2 Richel Group SA Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Richel Group SA Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Richel Group SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Richel Group SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Argus Control Systems Ltd.

7.2.1 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.2.2 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Argus Control Systems Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Certhon

7.3.1 Certhon Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.3.2 Certhon Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Certhon Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Certhon Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Certhon Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Logiqs B.V.

7.4.1 Logiqs B.V. Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.4.2 Logiqs B.V. Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Logiqs B.V. Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Logiqs B.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Logiqs B.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Lumigrow

7.5.1 Lumigrow Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lumigrow Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Lumigrow Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Lumigrow Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Lumigrow Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Agra Tech, Inc

7.6.1 Agra Tech, Inc Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.6.2 Agra Tech, Inc Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Agra Tech, Inc Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Agra Tech, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Agra Tech, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Rough BrOthers

7.7.1 Rough BrOthers Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.7.2 Rough BrOthers Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Rough BrOthers Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Rough BrOthers Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Rough BrOthers Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nexus Corporation

7.8.1 Nexus Corporation Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nexus Corporation Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nexus Corporation Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nexus Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nexus Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hort Americas, LLc

7.9.1 Hort Americas, LLc Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hort Americas, LLc Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hort Americas, LLc Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hort Americas, LLc Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hort Americas, LLc Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Heliospectra AB

7.10.1 Heliospectra AB Commercial Greenhouse Corporation Information

7.10.2 Heliospectra AB Commercial Greenhouse Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Heliospectra AB Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Heliospectra AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Heliospectra AB Recent Developments/Updates

8 Commercial Greenhouse Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Commercial Greenhouse Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial Greenhouse

8.4 Commercial Greenhouse Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Commercial Greenhouse Distributors List

9.3 Commercial Greenhouse Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Commercial Greenhouse Industry Trends

10.2 Commercial Greenhouse Growth Drivers

10.3 Commercial Greenhouse Market Challenges

10.4 Commercial Greenhouse Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Greenhouse by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Commercial Greenhouse Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Commercial Greenhouse

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Greenhouse by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Greenhouse by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Greenhouse by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Greenhouse by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Greenhouse by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Commercial Greenhouse by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Commercial Greenhouse by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Greenhouse by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

