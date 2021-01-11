Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Philips Lighting, Osram Sylvania, GE Lighting

“

The report titled Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Fluorescent Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Fluorescent Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Philips Lighting, Osram Sylvania, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting), Cooper Lighting, Kolb Electric, Cree, LA Lighting

Market Segmentation by Product: Trichromatic Fluorescent Lighting

Cold White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

Warm White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting



Market Segmentation by Application: Indoor Application

Outdoor Application



The Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Fluorescent Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting

1.2 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Trichromatic Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.3 Cold White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

1.2.4 Warm White Light Color Fluorescent Lighting

1.3 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Indoor Application

1.3.3 Outdoor Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production

3.4.1 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production

3.5.1 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production

3.6.1 China Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production

3.7.1 Japan Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Philips Lighting

7.1.1 Philips Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Philips Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Philips Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Philips Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Osram Sylvania

7.2.1 Osram Sylvania Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.2.2 Osram Sylvania Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Osram Sylvania Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Osram Sylvania Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Osram Sylvania Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GE Lighting

7.3.1 GE Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GE Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GE Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting)

7.4.1 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.4.2 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Acuity Brands (Lithonia Lighting) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Cooper Lighting

7.5.1 Cooper Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cooper Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Cooper Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Cooper Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Cooper Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kolb Electric

7.6.1 Kolb Electric Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kolb Electric Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kolb Electric Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kolb Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kolb Electric Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Cree

7.7.1 Cree Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cree Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Cree Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Cree Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cree Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 LA Lighting

7.8.1 LA Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Corporation Information

7.8.2 LA Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Product Portfolio

7.8.3 LA Lighting Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 LA Lighting Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LA Lighting Recent Developments/Updates

8 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting

8.4 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Distributors List

9.3 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Industry Trends

10.2 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Growth Drivers

10.3 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Challenges

10.4 Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Commercial Fluorescent Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Fluorescent Lighting by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”