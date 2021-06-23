Commercial Explosives Market Major Manufacturers, Key Countries & Their Year-Over-Year Growth To 2027 | Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp

“
The report titled Global Commercial Explosives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Explosives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Explosives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Explosives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Explosives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Explosives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Explosives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Explosives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Explosives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Explosives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Explosives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Explosives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Orica Mining Services, Enaex, Maxam Corp, Austin Powder Company, AEL Mining Services, Chemring Group, AECI Group, EPC Groupe, Titanobel, Hanwha Corp, Solar Industries, Incitec Pivot, Yunnan Civil Explosive Group, Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group, Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group, Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials, Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group, Henan Qianjin Chemical, Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical, China Poly Group
Market Segmentation by Product: Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
ANFO
Water-based Explosives
Nitroglycerine Explosives
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Mining
Quarrying
Construction
Oil and Gas
Others
The Commercial Explosives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Explosives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Explosives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Commercial Explosives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Explosives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Explosives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Explosives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Explosives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Commercial Explosives Market Overview
1.1 Commercial Explosives Product Overview
1.2 Commercial Explosives Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives
1.2.2 ANFO
1.2.3 Water-based Explosives
1.2.4 Nitroglycerine Explosives
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Explosives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Explosives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Commercial Explosives Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Explosives Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Explosives Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Explosives Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Explosives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Commercial Explosives Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Commercial Explosives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Explosives Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Commercial Explosives as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Explosives Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Explosives Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Commercial Explosives Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Commercial Explosives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Commercial Explosives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Commercial Explosives by Application
4.1 Commercial Explosives Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Mining
4.1.2 Quarrying
4.1.3 Construction
4.1.4 Oil and Gas
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Commercial Explosives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Commercial Explosives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Commercial Explosives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Commercial Explosives by Country
5.1 North America Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Commercial Explosives by Country
6.1 Europe Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Commercial Explosives by Country
8.1 Latin America Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Explosives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Explosives Business
10.1 Orica Mining Services
10.1.1 Orica Mining Services Corporation Information
10.1.2 Orica Mining Services Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Orica Mining Services Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Orica Mining Services Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.1.5 Orica Mining Services Recent Development
10.2 Enaex
10.2.1 Enaex Corporation Information
10.2.2 Enaex Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Enaex Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Orica Mining Services Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.2.5 Enaex Recent Development
10.3 Maxam Corp
10.3.1 Maxam Corp Corporation Information
10.3.2 Maxam Corp Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Maxam Corp Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Maxam Corp Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.3.5 Maxam Corp Recent Development
10.4 Austin Powder Company
10.4.1 Austin Powder Company Corporation Information
10.4.2 Austin Powder Company Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Austin Powder Company Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Austin Powder Company Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.4.5 Austin Powder Company Recent Development
10.5 AEL Mining Services
10.5.1 AEL Mining Services Corporation Information
10.5.2 AEL Mining Services Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 AEL Mining Services Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 AEL Mining Services Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.5.5 AEL Mining Services Recent Development
10.6 Chemring Group
10.6.1 Chemring Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Chemring Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Chemring Group Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Chemring Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.6.5 Chemring Group Recent Development
10.7 AECI Group
10.7.1 AECI Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 AECI Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 AECI Group Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 AECI Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.7.5 AECI Group Recent Development
10.8 EPC Groupe
10.8.1 EPC Groupe Corporation Information
10.8.2 EPC Groupe Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 EPC Groupe Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 EPC Groupe Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.8.5 EPC Groupe Recent Development
10.9 Titanobel
10.9.1 Titanobel Corporation Information
10.9.2 Titanobel Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Titanobel Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Titanobel Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.9.5 Titanobel Recent Development
10.10 Hanwha Corp
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Commercial Explosives Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Hanwha Corp Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Hanwha Corp Recent Development
10.11 Solar Industries
10.11.1 Solar Industries Corporation Information
10.11.2 Solar Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Solar Industries Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Solar Industries Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.11.5 Solar Industries Recent Development
10.12 Incitec Pivot
10.12.1 Incitec Pivot Corporation Information
10.12.2 Incitec Pivot Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Incitec Pivot Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Incitec Pivot Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.12.5 Incitec Pivot Recent Development
10.13 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group
10.13.1 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.13.5 Yunnan Civil Explosive Group Recent Development
10.14 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group
10.14.1 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.14.5 Hunan Shinehood Explosive Group Recent Development
10.15 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group
10.15.1 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.15.5 Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group Recent Development
10.16 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials
10.16.1 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Corporation Information
10.16.2 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.16.5 Hunan Nanling Industrial Explosive Materials Recent Development
10.17 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group
10.17.1 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.17.5 Shaanxi Hongqi Industrial Explosive Group Recent Development
10.18 Henan Qianjin Chemical
10.18.1 Henan Qianjin Chemical Corporation Information
10.18.2 Henan Qianjin Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Henan Qianjin Chemical Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Henan Qianjin Chemical Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.18.5 Henan Qianjin Chemical Recent Development
10.19 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical
10.19.1 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Corporation Information
10.19.2 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.19.5 Jiangxi Fuzhou Guotai Specialty Chemical Recent Development
10.20 China Poly Group
10.20.1 China Poly Group Corporation Information
10.20.2 China Poly Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 China Poly Group Commercial Explosives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 China Poly Group Commercial Explosives Products Offered
10.20.5 China Poly Group Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Commercial Explosives Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Commercial Explosives Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Commercial Explosives Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Commercial Explosives Distributors
12.3 Commercial Explosives Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
