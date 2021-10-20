Commercial Drones Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2027 | AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Commercial Drones Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Drones report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Drones market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Drones market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Drones market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Drones market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Drones market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, PrecisionHawk, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Aeryon Labs, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Insitu

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Bade Drones

Hybrid Drones Segment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Agriculture and Environment

Media and Entertainment

Energy

Government

Construction & Archaeology

Others



The Commercial Drones Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Drones market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Drones market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Drones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Drones

1.2 Commercial Drones Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fixed Wing Drones

1.2.3 Rotary Bade Drones

1.2.4 Hybrid Drones Segment

1.3 Commercial Drones Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agriculture and Environment

1.3.3 Media and Entertainment

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Construction & Archaeology

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Commercial Drones Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Commercial Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Commercial Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Commercial Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Commercial Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Drones Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Commercial Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Commercial Drones Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Commercial Drones Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Commercial Drones Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Commercial Drones Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Commercial Drones Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Commercial Drones Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Commercial Drones Production

3.4.1 North America Commercial Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Commercial Drones Production

3.5.1 Europe Commercial Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Commercial Drones Production

3.6.1 China Commercial Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Commercial Drones Production

3.7.1 Japan Commercial Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Commercial Drones Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Commercial Drones Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Commercial Drones Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Commercial Drones Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Commercial Drones Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Commercial Drones Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Commercial Drones Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Drones Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Commercial Drones Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Commercial Drones Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Commercial Drones Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AeroVironment

7.1.1 AeroVironment Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.1.2 AeroVironment Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AeroVironment Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AeroVironment Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AeroVironment Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.2.2 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.2.3 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Parrot SA

7.3.1 Parrot SA Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.3.2 Parrot SA Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Parrot SA Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Parrot SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Parrot SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 3D Robotics

7.4.1 3D Robotics Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.4.2 3D Robotics Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.4.3 3D Robotics Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 3D Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 3D Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems

7.5.1 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.5.2 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 PrecisionHawk

7.6.1 PrecisionHawk Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.6.2 PrecisionHawk Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.6.3 PrecisionHawk Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 PrecisionHawk Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

7.7.1 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Aeryon Labs

7.8.1 Aeryon Labs Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aeryon Labs Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Aeryon Labs Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Aeryon Labs Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Aeryon Labs Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

7.9.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Insitu

7.10.1 Insitu Commercial Drones Corporation Information

7.10.2 Insitu Commercial Drones Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Insitu Commercial Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Insitu Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Insitu Recent Developments/Updates

8 Commercial Drones Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Commercial Drones Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial Drones

8.4 Commercial Drones Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Commercial Drones Distributors List

9.3 Commercial Drones Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Commercial Drones Industry Trends

10.2 Commercial Drones Growth Drivers

10.3 Commercial Drones Market Challenges

10.4 Commercial Drones Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Drones by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Commercial Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Commercial Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Commercial Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Commercial Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Commercial Drones

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Drones by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Drones by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Drones by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Drones by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Commercial Drones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Commercial Drones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Commercial Drones by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Commercial Drones by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

