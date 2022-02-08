Commercial Drones Market Size 2021 Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027| AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Commercial Drones market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Drones market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Drones report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Drones report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Drones market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Drones market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Drones market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Drones market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Drones market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Drones Market Research Report: AeroVironment, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, PrecisionHawk, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., Aeryon Labs, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Insitu
Global Commercial Drones Market Segmentation by Product: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Bade Drones, Hybrid Drones Segment
Global Commercial Drones Market Segmentation by Application: Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & Archaeology, Others
The Commercial Drones Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Drones market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Drones market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the growth potential of the Commercial Drones market?
2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Drones industry in the years to come?
6. What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Drones market may face in future?
7. Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Drones market?
8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Drones market?
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Drones Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fixed Wing Drones
1.2.3 Rotary Bade Drones
1.2.4 Hybrid Drones Segment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture and Environment
1.3.3 Media and Entertainment
1.3.4 Energy
1.3.5 Government
1.3.6 Construction & Archaeology
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Commercial Drones Production
2.1 Global Commercial Drones Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Commercial Drones Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Commercial Drones Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Drones Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Commercial Drones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Commercial Drones Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Commercial Drones by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Commercial Drones Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Commercial Drones Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Commercial Drones Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Commercial Drones in 2021
4.3 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Drones Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Commercial Drones Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Commercial Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Commercial Drones Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Commercial Drones Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Commercial Drones Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Commercial Drones Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Commercial Drones Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Commercial Drones Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Commercial Drones Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Commercial Drones Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Commercial Drones Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Commercial Drones Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Commercial Drones Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Commercial Drones Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Commercial Drones Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Commercial Drones Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Commercial Drones Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Commercial Drones Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Commercial Drones Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Commercial Drones Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)
7 North America
7.1 North America Commercial Drones Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Commercial Drones Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Commercial Drones Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Commercial Drones Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Commercial Drones Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Commercial Drones Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Commercial Drones Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Commercial Drones Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Commercial Drones Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Commercial Drones Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Commercial Drones Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Commercial Drones Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Commercial Drones Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Commercial Drones Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Commercial Drones Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Commercial Drones Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Commercial Drones Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Commercial Drones Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Drones Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Commercial Drones Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Commercial Drones Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Commercial Drones Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Commercial Drones Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Drones Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Drones Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Commercial Drones Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Commercial Drones Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Commercial Drones Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Drones Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 AeroVironment
12.1.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information
12.1.2 AeroVironment Overview
12.1.3 AeroVironment Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 AeroVironment Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 AeroVironment Recent Developments
12.2 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.
12.2.1 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.2.2 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Overview
12.2.3 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.3 Parrot SA
12.3.1 Parrot SA Corporation Information
12.3.2 Parrot SA Overview
12.3.3 Parrot SA Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 Parrot SA Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Parrot SA Recent Developments
12.4 3D Robotics
12.4.1 3D Robotics Corporation Information
12.4.2 3D Robotics Overview
12.4.3 3D Robotics Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 3D Robotics Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 3D Robotics Recent Developments
12.5 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems
12.5.1 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Corporation Information
12.5.2 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Overview
12.5.3 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Recent Developments
12.6 PrecisionHawk
12.6.1 PrecisionHawk Corporation Information
12.6.2 PrecisionHawk Overview
12.6.3 PrecisionHawk Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 PrecisionHawk Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Developments
12.7 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.
12.7.1 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
12.7.2 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Overview
12.7.3 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Recent Developments
12.8 Aeryon Labs
12.8.1 Aeryon Labs Corporation Information
12.8.2 Aeryon Labs Overview
12.8.3 Aeryon Labs Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Aeryon Labs Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Aeryon Labs Recent Developments
12.9 Trimble Navigation Ltd.
12.9.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Overview
12.9.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd. Recent Developments
12.10 Insitu
12.10.1 Insitu Corporation Information
12.10.2 Insitu Overview
12.10.3 Insitu Commercial Drones Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Insitu Commercial Drones Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Insitu Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Commercial Drones Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Commercial Drones Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Commercial Drones Production Mode & Process
13.4 Commercial Drones Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Commercial Drones Sales Channels
13.4.2 Commercial Drones Distributors
13.5 Commercial Drones Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Commercial Drones Industry Trends
14.2 Commercial Drones Market Drivers
14.3 Commercial Drones Market Challenges
14.4 Commercial Drones Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Commercial Drones Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
