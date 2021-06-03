Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Growth 2021, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends by 2027| Vivint, United Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is a fine example of comprehensive and accurate research study on the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market. It digs deep into critical aspects of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market, including market dynamics, competition, regional advancement, and segmentation. It provides verified market figures such as CAGR, market share, revenue, volume, production, consumption, gross margin, and price. The global Commercial Digital Door Lock market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The report is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. Buyers can ask for customization of the report as per their needs. You can also purchase specific sections of the report if your requirement is not for the complete research study.

Readers are provided with important types of analysis, including manufacturing cost analysis, analysis of marketing channels, distributors, and customers, market forecast, and company profiling. All of the players studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of different factors such as markets served, main business, gross margin, price, production, revenue, product specification and application, areas served, and production sites. Each segment of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market is assessed in terms of growth rate, value, volume, consumption, and various other factors. The report comes out as a complete set of guidelines for market players to secure a position of strength in the Commercial Digital Door Lock industry. It offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market.

The report sheds light on key trends of the competitive landscape and explores go-to-market strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market. The authors of the report have examined the competitiveness of some of the prominent names of the Commercial Digital Door Lock industry. As part of their extensive research, the authors have analyzed almost all business tactics of market leaders, which include contracts, affiliations, mergers and acquisitions, increasing market presence, and geographical expansion. Readers can become aware of the specifications of products and services of LOS ANGELES, United States:fered by top players of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market. In addition, they will be able to study about their competitors and global market presence.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Research Report: Vivint, United Technologies Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Digital Life, Weiser Lock, Hitachi, Stone Lock, Adel Lock, Kwikset, Schlage, Guangzhou Digi Intelligent System Manufacturing, Westinghouse, Godrej & Boyce, Assa Abloy Group, Honeywell International

Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market by Type: Magnetic Stripe Locks, Electromechanical Door Locks, Electric Strike Locks

Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market by Application: Mall, Office Buildings, Hotel, Other

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market.

Key Takeaways

In-depth evaluation of regulatory landscape, import and export statistics, and supply and demand gaps in important regional markets

Market entropy

Accurate detailing of new product launches, partnerships, deals, mergers and acquisitions, and other factors that define the position and growth of leading companies operating in the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market

Deep assessment of industry supply chain with high focus on service and product augmentation that could increase value marketing essay

Powerful analysis of the global Commercial Digital Door Lock market to bring efficiency in your business, optimize costs, and plan effective business strategies

Strong analysis of sales and distribution channels to help improve your revenues

Detailed assessment of competitor performance, taking into consideration SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, financial benchmarking, market strategies, and market shares

Analyzing market potential of regional, product, and application segments using value and volume data and CAGR

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Magnetic Stripe Locks

1.4.3 Electromechanical Door Locks

1.2.4 Electric Strike Locks

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mall

1.3.3 Office Buildings

1.3.4 Hotel

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Commercial Digital Door Lock Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Digital Door Lock Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Vivint

11.1.1 Vivint Corporation Information

11.1.2 Vivint Overview

11.1.3 Vivint Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Vivint Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.1.5 Vivint Related Developments

11.2 United Technologies Corporation

11.2.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

11.2.2 United Technologies Corporation Overview

11.2.3 United Technologies Corporation Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 United Technologies Corporation Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.2.5 United Technologies Corporation Related Developments

11.3 Panasonic Corporation

11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Panasonic Corporation Overview

11.3.3 Panasonic Corporation Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Panasonic Corporation Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.3.5 Panasonic Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Samsung Digital Life

11.4.1 Samsung Digital Life Corporation Information

11.4.2 Samsung Digital Life Overview

11.4.3 Samsung Digital Life Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Samsung Digital Life Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.4.5 Samsung Digital Life Related Developments

11.5 Weiser Lock

11.5.1 Weiser Lock Corporation Information

11.5.2 Weiser Lock Overview

11.5.3 Weiser Lock Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Weiser Lock Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.5.5 Weiser Lock Related Developments

11.6 Hitachi

11.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hitachi Overview

11.6.3 Hitachi Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Hitachi Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.6.5 Hitachi Related Developments

11.7 Stone Lock

11.7.1 Stone Lock Corporation Information

11.7.2 Stone Lock Overview

11.7.3 Stone Lock Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Stone Lock Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.7.5 Stone Lock Related Developments

11.8 Adel Lock

11.8.1 Adel Lock Corporation Information

11.8.2 Adel Lock Overview

11.8.3 Adel Lock Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Adel Lock Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.8.5 Adel Lock Related Developments

11.9 Kwikset

11.9.1 Kwikset Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kwikset Overview

11.9.3 Kwikset Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Kwikset Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.9.5 Kwikset Related Developments

11.10 Schlage

11.10.1 Schlage Corporation Information

11.10.2 Schlage Overview

11.10.3 Schlage Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Schlage Commercial Digital Door Lock Product Description

11.10.5 Schlage Related Developments

11.12 Westinghouse

11.12.1 Westinghouse Corporation Information

11.12.2 Westinghouse Overview

11.12.3 Westinghouse Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Westinghouse Product Description

11.12.5 Westinghouse Related Developments

11.13 Godrej & Boyce

11.13.1 Godrej & Boyce Corporation Information

11.13.2 Godrej & Boyce Overview

11.13.3 Godrej & Boyce Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Godrej & Boyce Product Description

11.13.5 Godrej & Boyce Related Developments

11.14 Assa Abloy Group

11.14.1 Assa Abloy Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Assa Abloy Group Overview

11.14.3 Assa Abloy Group Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Assa Abloy Group Product Description

11.14.5 Assa Abloy Group Related Developments

11.15 Honeywell International

11.15.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

11.15.2 Honeywell International Overview

11.15.3 Honeywell International Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Honeywell International Product Description

11.15.5 Honeywell International Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Commercial Digital Door Lock Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Commercial Digital Door Lock Production Mode & Process

12.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Sales Channels

12.4.2 Commercial Digital Door Lock Distributors

12.5 Commercial Digital Door Lock Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Commercial Digital Door Lock Industry Trends

13.2 Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Drivers

13.3 Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Challenges

13.4 Commercial Digital Door Lock Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Commercial Digital Door Lock Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

