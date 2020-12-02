Commercial Avionics Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026 | Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Universal Avionics System Corporation, United Technologies Corporation

“
Key Manufacturers of Commercial Avionics Market include: Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Universal Avionics System Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, General Electronics, L-3 Communications, Rockwell Collins, Diehl Aerospace GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation
The research covers the current market size of the [Global Commercial Avionics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Commercial Avionics market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Commercial Avionics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Commercial Avionics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Table of Contents:
1 Commercial Avionics Market Overview
1.1 Commercial Avionics Product Overview
1.2 Commercial Avionics Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Very Large Aircraft
1.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft
1.2.3 Narrow Aircraft
1.2.4 Rotary Wing Aircraft
1.3 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Avionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Commercial Avionics Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Avionics Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Avionics Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Avionics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Avionics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Commercial Avionics Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Commercial Avionics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Avionics Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Avionics as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Avionics Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Avionics Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Commercial Avionics by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Commercial Avionics by Application
4.1 Commercial Avionics Segment by Application
4.1.1 Integrated Modular Avionics
4.1.2 Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet
4.1.3 Cockpit Systems
4.1.4 Cabin Systems
4.1.5 Flight Control & Emergency
4.1.6 Navigation
4.1.7 Surveillance
4.1.8 Electrical Systems
4.1.9 Communication Systems
4.2 Global Commercial Avionics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Commercial Avionics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Commercial Avionics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Commercial Avionics Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Commercial Avionics by Application
4.5.2 Europe Commercial Avionics by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Commercial Avionics by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics by Application 5 North America Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Avionics Business
10.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
10.1.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Corporation Information
10.1.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.1.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Recent Developments
10.2 Honeywell Aerospace
10.2.1 Honeywell Aerospace Corporation Information
10.2.2 Honeywell Aerospace Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Honeywell Aerospace Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.2.5 Honeywell Aerospace Recent Developments
10.3 Universal Avionics System Corporation
10.3.1 Universal Avionics System Corporation Corporation Information
10.3.2 Universal Avionics System Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Universal Avionics System Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Universal Avionics System Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.3.5 Universal Avionics System Corporation Recent Developments
10.4 United Technologies Corporation
10.4.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporation Information
10.4.2 United Technologies Corporation Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 United Technologies Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 United Technologies Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.4.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Developments
10.5 General Electronics
10.5.1 General Electronics Corporation Information
10.5.2 General Electronics Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 General Electronics Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 General Electronics Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.5.5 General Electronics Recent Developments
10.6 L-3 Communications
10.6.1 L-3 Communications Corporation Information
10.6.2 L-3 Communications Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 L-3 Communications Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 L-3 Communications Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.6.5 L-3 Communications Recent Developments
10.7 Rockwell Collins
10.7.1 Rockwell Collins Corporation Information
10.7.2 Rockwell Collins Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Rockwell Collins Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Rockwell Collins Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Developments
10.8 Diehl Aerospace GmbH
10.8.1 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Corporation Information
10.8.2 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.8.5 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Recent Developments
10.9 Astronautics Corporation of America
10.9.1 Astronautics Corporation of America Corporation Information
10.9.2 Astronautics Corporation of America Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Astronautics Corporation of America Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Astronautics Corporation of America Commercial Avionics Products Offered
10.9.5 Astronautics Corporation of America Recent Developments
10.10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Commercial Avionics Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Developments 11 Commercial Avionics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Commercial Avionics Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Commercial Avionics Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Commercial Avionics Industry Trends
11.4.2 Commercial Avionics Market Drivers
11.4.3 Commercial Avionics Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
