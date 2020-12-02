Commercial Avionics Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026 | Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Universal Avionics System Corporation, United Technologies Corporation

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Commercial Avionics Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Commercial Avionics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Commercial Avionics report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Commercial Avionics market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Commercial Avionics specifications, and company profiles. The Commercial Avionics study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Commercial Avionics market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Commercial Avionics industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Commercial Avionics Market include: Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, Universal Avionics System Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, General Electronics, L-3 Communications, Rockwell Collins, Diehl Aerospace GmbH, Astronautics Corporation of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation

The research covers the current market size of the [Global Commercial Avionics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Commercial Avionics market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Commercial Avionics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Commercial Avionics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Commercial Avionics in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Commercial Avionics Market Overview

1.1 Commercial Avionics Product Overview

1.2 Commercial Avionics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Very Large Aircraft

1.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft

1.2.3 Narrow Aircraft

1.2.4 Rotary Wing Aircraft

1.3 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Commercial Avionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Commercial Avionics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Commercial Avionics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Commercial Avionics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Commercial Avionics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Commercial Avionics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Commercial Avionics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Avionics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Avionics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Avionics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Avionics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Commercial Avionics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Commercial Avionics by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Commercial Avionics by Application

4.1 Commercial Avionics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Integrated Modular Avionics

4.1.2 Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet

4.1.3 Cockpit Systems

4.1.4 Cabin Systems

4.1.5 Flight Control & Emergency

4.1.6 Navigation

4.1.7 Surveillance

4.1.8 Electrical Systems

4.1.9 Communication Systems

4.2 Global Commercial Avionics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Commercial Avionics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Commercial Avionics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Commercial Avionics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Commercial Avionics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Commercial Avionics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Commercial Avionics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics by Application 5 North America Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Avionics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Avionics Business

10.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation

10.1.1 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.1.5 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Recent Developments

10.2 Honeywell Aerospace

10.2.1 Honeywell Aerospace Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell Aerospace Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Honeywell Aerospace Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Panasonic Avionics Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.2.5 Honeywell Aerospace Recent Developments

10.3 Universal Avionics System Corporation

10.3.1 Universal Avionics System Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Universal Avionics System Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Universal Avionics System Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Universal Avionics System Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.3.5 Universal Avionics System Corporation Recent Developments

10.4 United Technologies Corporation

10.4.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 United Technologies Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 United Technologies Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 United Technologies Corporation Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.4.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Developments

10.5 General Electronics

10.5.1 General Electronics Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Electronics Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 General Electronics Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 General Electronics Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.5.5 General Electronics Recent Developments

10.6 L-3 Communications

10.6.1 L-3 Communications Corporation Information

10.6.2 L-3 Communications Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 L-3 Communications Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 L-3 Communications Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.6.5 L-3 Communications Recent Developments

10.7 Rockwell Collins

10.7.1 Rockwell Collins Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rockwell Collins Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Rockwell Collins Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rockwell Collins Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Developments

10.8 Diehl Aerospace GmbH

10.8.1 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Corporation Information

10.8.2 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.8.5 Diehl Aerospace GmbH Recent Developments

10.9 Astronautics Corporation of America

10.9.1 Astronautics Corporation of America Corporation Information

10.9.2 Astronautics Corporation of America Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Astronautics Corporation of America Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Astronautics Corporation of America Commercial Avionics Products Offered

10.9.5 Astronautics Corporation of America Recent Developments

10.10 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Commercial Avionics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Commercial Avionics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Recent Developments 11 Commercial Avionics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Commercial Avionics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Commercial Avionics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Commercial Avionics Industry Trends

11.4.2 Commercial Avionics Market Drivers

11.4.3 Commercial Avionics Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

