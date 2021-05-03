Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size, Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | CFM International, GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace

“

The report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CFM International, GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace, International Aero Engines, MTU Aero Engines, NPOturn, PowerJet, Pratt and Whitney, Rolls Royce, The Engine Alliance

Market Segmentation by Product: High-Bypass Type

Low-Bypass Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Military



The Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 High-Bypass Type

1.3.3 Low-Bypass Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Commercial

1.4.3 Military

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity(2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Trends

2.3.2 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Drivers

2.3.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Challenges

2.3.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine as of 2019)

3.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type

4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 Japan

6.5.1 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.5.4 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 China

6.6.1 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.6.4 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.7.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.7.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 India

6.8.1 India Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 India Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.8.4 India Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 CFM International

8.1.1 CFM International Corporation Information

8.1.2 CFM International Business Overview and Total Revenue and Total Revenue

8.1.3 CFM International Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.1.5 CFM International SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 CFM International Recent Developments

8.2 GE Aviation

8.2.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Aviation Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.2.3 GE Aviation Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.2.5 GE Aviation SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 GE Aviation Recent Developments

8.3 GKN Aerospace

8.3.1 GKN Aerospace Corporation Information

8.3.2 GKN Aerospace Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.3.3 GKN Aerospace Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.3.5 GKN Aerospace SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 GKN Aerospace Recent Developments

8.4 International Aero Engines

8.4.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.4.2 International Aero Engines Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.4.3 International Aero Engines Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.4.5 International Aero Engines SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 International Aero Engines Recent Developments

8.5 MTU Aero Engines

8.5.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

8.5.2 MTU Aero Engines Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.5.3 MTU Aero Engines Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.5.5 MTU Aero Engines SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 MTU Aero Engines Recent Developments

8.6 NPOturn

8.6.1 NPOturn Corporation Information

8.6.2 NPOturn Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.6.3 NPOturn Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.6.5 NPOturn SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 NPOturn Recent Developments

8.7 PowerJet

8.7.1 PowerJet Corporation Information

8.7.2 PowerJet Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.7.3 PowerJet Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.7.5 PowerJet SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 PowerJet Recent Developments

8.8 Pratt and Whitney

8.8.1 Pratt and Whitney Corporation Information

8.8.2 Pratt and Whitney Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.8.3 Pratt and Whitney Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.8.5 Pratt and Whitney SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Pratt and Whitney Recent Developments

8.9 Rolls Royce

8.9.1 Rolls Royce Corporation Information

8.9.2 Rolls Royce Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.9.3 Rolls Royce Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.9.5 Rolls Royce SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Rolls Royce Recent Developments

8.10 The Engine Alliance

8.10.1 The Engine Alliance Corporation Information

8.10.2 The Engine Alliance Business Overview and Total Revenue

8.10.3 The Engine Alliance Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Products and Services

8.10.5 The Engine Alliance SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 The Engine Alliance Recent Developments

9 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.5 Southeast Asia

9.3.6 India

10 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Distributors

11.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

”