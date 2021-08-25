Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

“

The report titled Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, International Aero Engines, Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International, Honeywell International, MTU Aero Engines, Engine Alliance, UEC-Aviadvigatel

Market Segmentation by Product:

High-Bypass Type

Low-Bypass Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Others



The Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High-Bypass Type

1.2.3 Low-Bypass Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wide Body Aircraft

1.3.3 Narrow Body Aircraft

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 GE Aviation

12.1.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Aviation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 GE Aviation Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Aviation Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.1.5 GE Aviation Recent Development

12.2 Pratt & Whitney

12.2.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

12.2.2 Pratt & Whitney Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Pratt & Whitney Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.2.5 Pratt & Whitney Recent Development

12.3 Rolls-Royce

12.3.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rolls-Royce Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Rolls-Royce Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Rolls-Royce Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.3.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Development

12.4 International Aero Engines

12.4.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

12.4.2 International Aero Engines Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 International Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 International Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.4.5 International Aero Engines Recent Development

12.5 Safran Aircraft Engines

12.5.1 Safran Aircraft Engines Corporation Information

12.5.2 Safran Aircraft Engines Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Safran Aircraft Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Safran Aircraft Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.5.5 Safran Aircraft Engines Recent Development

12.6 CFM International

12.6.1 CFM International Corporation Information

12.6.2 CFM International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CFM International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 CFM International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.6.5 CFM International Recent Development

12.7 Honeywell International

12.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Honeywell International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Honeywell International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.7.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.8 MTU Aero Engines

12.8.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

12.8.2 MTU Aero Engines Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MTU Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MTU Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.8.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Development

12.9 Engine Alliance

12.9.1 Engine Alliance Corporation Information

12.9.2 Engine Alliance Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Engine Alliance Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Engine Alliance Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.9.5 Engine Alliance Recent Development

12.10 UEC-Aviadvigatel

12.10.1 UEC-Aviadvigatel Corporation Information

12.10.2 UEC-Aviadvigatel Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 UEC-Aviadvigatel Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 UEC-Aviadvigatel Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

12.10.5 UEC-Aviadvigatel Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Industry Trends

13.2 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Drivers

13.3 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Challenges

13.4 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”