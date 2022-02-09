Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market 2022 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2028 | GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, International Aero Engines, Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International, Honeywell International, MTU Aero Engines, Engine Alliance, UEC-Aviadvigatel

Market Segmentation by Product:

High-Bypass Type

Low-Bypass Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Others



The Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 High-Bypass Type

2.1.2 Low-Bypass Type

2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Wide Body Aircraft

3.1.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GE Aviation

7.1.1 GE Aviation Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE Aviation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GE Aviation Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GE Aviation Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.1.5 GE Aviation Recent Development

7.2 Pratt & Whitney

7.2.1 Pratt & Whitney Corporation Information

7.2.2 Pratt & Whitney Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Pratt & Whitney Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.2.5 Pratt & Whitney Recent Development

7.3 Rolls-Royce

7.3.1 Rolls-Royce Corporation Information

7.3.2 Rolls-Royce Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Rolls-Royce Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Rolls-Royce Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.3.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Development

7.4 International Aero Engines

7.4.1 International Aero Engines Corporation Information

7.4.2 International Aero Engines Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 International Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 International Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.4.5 International Aero Engines Recent Development

7.5 Safran Aircraft Engines

7.5.1 Safran Aircraft Engines Corporation Information

7.5.2 Safran Aircraft Engines Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Safran Aircraft Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Safran Aircraft Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.5.5 Safran Aircraft Engines Recent Development

7.6 CFM International

7.6.1 CFM International Corporation Information

7.6.2 CFM International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CFM International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CFM International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.6.5 CFM International Recent Development

7.7 Honeywell International

7.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

7.7.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Honeywell International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Honeywell International Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.7.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

7.8 MTU Aero Engines

7.8.1 MTU Aero Engines Corporation Information

7.8.2 MTU Aero Engines Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MTU Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MTU Aero Engines Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.8.5 MTU Aero Engines Recent Development

7.9 Engine Alliance

7.9.1 Engine Alliance Corporation Information

7.9.2 Engine Alliance Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Engine Alliance Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Engine Alliance Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.9.5 Engine Alliance Recent Development

7.10 UEC-Aviadvigatel

7.10.1 UEC-Aviadvigatel Corporation Information

7.10.2 UEC-Aviadvigatel Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 UEC-Aviadvigatel Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 UEC-Aviadvigatel Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Products Offered

7.10.5 UEC-Aviadvigatel Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Distributors

8.3 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Distributors

8.5 Commercial Aero Turbofan Engine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”