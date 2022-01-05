Collagen Peptides Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Rousselot S.A.S., Gelita, PB Leiner

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Collagen Peptides Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collagen Peptides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collagen Peptides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collagen Peptides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collagen Peptides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collagen Peptides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collagen Peptides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rousselot S.A.S., Gelita, PB Leiner, Nitta Gelatin Inc., NIPPI, BHN, Weishardt International, Neocell, DCP, Lapi Gelatine, Italgelatine, Jiangxi Cosen Biology Co., Ltd, Tai AI peptide group, Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd., Hynixon group, Mingrang biology, SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO.,LDT., Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd, Shanghai haijiantang group, Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd., Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fish collagen

Bovine collagen

Porcine collagen



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Industrial

Health Products Industrial

Cosmetics Industrial

Others



The Collagen Peptides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collagen Peptides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collagen Peptides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Collagen Peptides Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Collagen Peptides

1.2 Collagen Peptides Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Collagen Peptides Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fish collagen

1.2.3 Bovine collagen

1.2.4 Porcine collagen

1.3 Collagen Peptides Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Collagen Peptides Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Industrial

1.3.3 Health Products Industrial

1.3.4 Cosmetics Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Collagen Peptides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Collagen Peptides Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Collagen Peptides Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Collagen Peptides Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Collagen Peptides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Collagen Peptides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Collagen Peptides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Collagen Peptides Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Collagen Peptides Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Collagen Peptides Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Collagen Peptides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Collagen Peptides Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Collagen Peptides Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Collagen Peptides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Collagen Peptides Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Collagen Peptides Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Collagen Peptides Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Collagen Peptides Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Collagen Peptides Production

3.4.1 North America Collagen Peptides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Collagen Peptides Production

3.5.1 Europe Collagen Peptides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Collagen Peptides Production

3.6.1 China Collagen Peptides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Collagen Peptides Production

3.7.1 Japan Collagen Peptides Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Collagen Peptides Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Collagen Peptides Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Collagen Peptides Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Collagen Peptides Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Collagen Peptides Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Collagen Peptides Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Collagen Peptides Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Collagen Peptides Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Collagen Peptides Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Collagen Peptides Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Collagen Peptides Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Collagen Peptides Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Collagen Peptides Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Rousselot S.A.S.

7.1.1 Rousselot S.A.S. Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.1.2 Rousselot S.A.S. Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Rousselot S.A.S. Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Rousselot S.A.S. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Rousselot S.A.S. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Gelita

7.2.1 Gelita Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.2.2 Gelita Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Gelita Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Gelita Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Gelita Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 PB Leiner

7.3.1 PB Leiner Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.3.2 PB Leiner Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.3.3 PB Leiner Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 PB Leiner Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 PB Leiner Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nitta Gelatin Inc.

7.4.1 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nitta Gelatin Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 NIPPI

7.5.1 NIPPI Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.5.2 NIPPI Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.5.3 NIPPI Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 NIPPI Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 NIPPI Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 BHN

7.6.1 BHN Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.6.2 BHN Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.6.3 BHN Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 BHN Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 BHN Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Weishardt International

7.7.1 Weishardt International Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.7.2 Weishardt International Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Weishardt International Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Weishardt International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Weishardt International Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Neocell

7.8.1 Neocell Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.8.2 Neocell Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Neocell Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Neocell Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Neocell Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 DCP

7.9.1 DCP Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.9.2 DCP Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.9.3 DCP Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 DCP Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 DCP Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Lapi Gelatine

7.10.1 Lapi Gelatine Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lapi Gelatine Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Lapi Gelatine Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Lapi Gelatine Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Lapi Gelatine Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Italgelatine

7.11.1 Italgelatine Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.11.2 Italgelatine Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Italgelatine Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Italgelatine Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Italgelatine Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangxi Cosen Biology Co., Ltd

7.12.1 Jiangxi Cosen Biology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangxi Cosen Biology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangxi Cosen Biology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangxi Cosen Biology Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangxi Cosen Biology Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Tai AI peptide group

7.13.1 Tai AI peptide group Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tai AI peptide group Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Tai AI peptide group Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Tai AI peptide group Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Tai AI peptide group Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology Co., Ltd

7.14.1 Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Beijing Huada Jierui Biotechnology Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Hynixon group

7.16.1 Hynixon group Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hynixon group Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Hynixon group Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Hynixon group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Hynixon group Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Mingrang biology

7.17.1 Mingrang biology Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mingrang biology Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Mingrang biology Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Mingrang biology Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Mingrang biology Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO.,LDT.

7.18.1 SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO.,LDT. Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.18.2 SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO.,LDT. Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.18.3 SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO.,LDT. Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO.,LDT. Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 SHANGDONG ORIENTAL OCEAN SCI-TECH CO.,LDT. Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd

7.19.1 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.19.2 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co.Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Shanghai haijiantang group

7.20.1 Shanghai haijiantang group Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shanghai haijiantang group Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Shanghai haijiantang group Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Shanghai haijiantang group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Shanghai haijiantang group Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd.

7.21.1 Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd. Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.21.2 Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd. Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd. Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Beijing SEMNL Biotechnology Co.ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co., Ltd

7.22.1 Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Corporation Information

7.22.2 Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co., Ltd Collagen Peptides Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Guangdong Zhongnan Island Biotechnology Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

8 Collagen Peptides Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Collagen Peptides Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Collagen Peptides

8.4 Collagen Peptides Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Collagen Peptides Distributors List

9.3 Collagen Peptides Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Collagen Peptides Industry Trends

10.2 Collagen Peptides Growth Drivers

10.3 Collagen Peptides Market Challenges

10.4 Collagen Peptides Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Collagen Peptides by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Collagen Peptides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Collagen Peptides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Collagen Peptides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Collagen Peptides Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Collagen Peptides

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Collagen Peptides by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Collagen Peptides by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Collagen Peptides by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Collagen Peptides by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Collagen Peptides by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Collagen Peptides by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Collagen Peptides by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Collagen Peptides by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”