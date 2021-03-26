Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Universal Robots, ABB, Rethink Robotics

“

The report titled Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Universal Robots, ABB, Rethink Robotics, Kawasaki, KUKA, FANUC

Market Segmentation by Product: Below 5 kg

5-10 kg

More Than 10 kg



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

IT

Metal and Processing

Plastics and Polymers

Food and Beverage

Others



The Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Overview

1.1 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Product Overview

1.2 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 5 kg

1.2.2 5-10 kg

1.2.3 More Than 10 kg

1.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) by Application

4.1 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile

4.1.2 IT

4.1.3 Metal and Processing

4.1.4 Plastics and Polymers

4.1.5 Food and Beverage

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) by Country

5.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) by Country

6.1 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) by Country

8.1 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Business

10.1 Universal Robots

10.1.1 Universal Robots Corporation Information

10.1.2 Universal Robots Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Universal Robots Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Universal Robots Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Products Offered

10.1.5 Universal Robots Recent Development

10.2 ABB

10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ABB Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Universal Robots Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Products Offered

10.2.5 ABB Recent Development

10.3 Rethink Robotics

10.3.1 Rethink Robotics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Rethink Robotics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Rethink Robotics Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Rethink Robotics Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Products Offered

10.3.5 Rethink Robotics Recent Development

10.4 Kawasaki

10.4.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kawasaki Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kawasaki Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kawasaki Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Products Offered

10.4.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.5 KUKA

10.5.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.5.2 KUKA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 KUKA Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 KUKA Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Products Offered

10.5.5 KUKA Recent Development

10.6 FANUC

10.6.1 FANUC Corporation Information

10.6.2 FANUC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 FANUC Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 FANUC Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Products Offered

10.6.5 FANUC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Distributors

12.3 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”