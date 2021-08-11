Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2027| Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel

Los Angeles, United State: The global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market.

The report is compiled using advanced primary and secondary research techniques and sophisticated market analysis tools. Our analysts conduct personal as well as telephonic interviews to collect information related to the Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars industry. They also refer company websites, government documents, press releases, annual and financial reports, and databases of organizations in authoritative positions in the Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars industry. We do not include any data or information in the report unless it is cross-verified with reliable entities.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape along with company profiling of key players competing in the global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market. The authors of the report make it a point to provide readers with a complete evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them about current and future changes therein. The competitive analysis offered in the report includes market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players operating in the global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Research Report: Riva Group, Sidenor, Tata Steel, Sandvik Materials Technology, Saarstahl, DEW-STAHL, IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH, Ascometal, Georgsmarienhütte, Caparo Merchant Bar, Xiwang Special Steel, Zhuzhou Lizhou, Meigi Co.,Ltd, OSAKA STAINLESS Co, Hanil Steel, MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG, JFE Steel, Dongbei Special Steel Group

Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel Bars, Carbon Steel Bars

Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Segmentation by Application: Construction, Production Equipment, General Application, Others

The report gives a broad explanation about the presence of the Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market in different regions and countries. With an extensive regional analysis of the Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market, the research analysts make an attempt to unveil hidden growth prospects available for players in different parts of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that indicate the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also shed light on the presence of prominent players in regional markets, and how it is making a difference in the growth of the regional markets.

How can the Research Study Help Your Business?

(1) The information presented in the Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars report helps your decision makers to become prudent and make the best business choices.

(2) The report enables you to see the future of the global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market and accordingly take decisions that will be in the best interest of your business.

(3) It offers you a forward-looking perspective of the global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market drivers and how you can secure significant market gains in the near future.

(4) It provides SWOT analysis of the global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market along with useful graphics and detailed statistics providing quick information about the market’s overall progress throughout the forecast period.

(5) It also assesses the changing competitive dynamics of the global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars market using pin-point evaluation.

Table od Content

1 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Overview

1.1 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Product Overview

1.2 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel Bars

1.2.2 Carbon Steel Bars

1.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars by Application

4.1 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Production Equipment

4.1.3 General Application

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars by Country

5.1 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars by Country

6.1 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars by Country

8.1 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Business

10.1 Riva Group

10.1.1 Riva Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Riva Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Riva Group Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Riva Group Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.1.5 Riva Group Recent Development

10.2 Sidenor

10.2.1 Sidenor Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sidenor Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sidenor Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Riva Group Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.2.5 Sidenor Recent Development

10.3 Tata Steel

10.3.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tata Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Tata Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Tata Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.3.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.4 Sandvik Materials Technology

10.4.1 Sandvik Materials Technology Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sandvik Materials Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sandvik Materials Technology Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sandvik Materials Technology Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.4.5 Sandvik Materials Technology Recent Development

10.5 Saarstahl

10.5.1 Saarstahl Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saarstahl Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Saarstahl Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Saarstahl Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.5.5 Saarstahl Recent Development

10.6 DEW-STAHL

10.6.1 DEW-STAHL Corporation Information

10.6.2 DEW-STAHL Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 DEW-STAHL Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 DEW-STAHL Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.6.5 DEW-STAHL Recent Development

10.7 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

10.7.1 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Corporation Information

10.7.2 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.7.5 IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH Recent Development

10.8 Ascometal

10.8.1 Ascometal Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ascometal Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Ascometal Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Ascometal Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.8.5 Ascometal Recent Development

10.9 Georgsmarienhütte

10.9.1 Georgsmarienhütte Corporation Information

10.9.2 Georgsmarienhütte Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Georgsmarienhütte Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Georgsmarienhütte Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.9.5 Georgsmarienhütte Recent Development

10.10 Caparo Merchant Bar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Caparo Merchant Bar Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Caparo Merchant Bar Recent Development

10.11 Xiwang Special Steel

10.11.1 Xiwang Special Steel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Xiwang Special Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Xiwang Special Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Xiwang Special Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.11.5 Xiwang Special Steel Recent Development

10.12 Zhuzhou Lizhou

10.12.1 Zhuzhou Lizhou Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhuzhou Lizhou Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Zhuzhou Lizhou Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Zhuzhou Lizhou Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhuzhou Lizhou Recent Development

10.13 Meigi Co.,Ltd

10.13.1 Meigi Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Meigi Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Meigi Co.,Ltd Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Meigi Co.,Ltd Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.13.5 Meigi Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.14 OSAKA STAINLESS Co

10.14.1 OSAKA STAINLESS Co Corporation Information

10.14.2 OSAKA STAINLESS Co Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 OSAKA STAINLESS Co Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 OSAKA STAINLESS Co Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.14.5 OSAKA STAINLESS Co Recent Development

10.15 Hanil Steel

10.15.1 Hanil Steel Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hanil Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hanil Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hanil Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.15.5 Hanil Steel Recent Development

10.16 MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG

10.16.1 MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG Corporation Information

10.16.2 MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.16.5 MITSUBISHI STEEL MFG Recent Development

10.17 JFE Steel

10.17.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

10.17.2 JFE Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 JFE Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 JFE Steel Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.17.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

10.18 Dongbei Special Steel Group

10.18.1 Dongbei Special Steel Group Corporation Information

10.18.2 Dongbei Special Steel Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Dongbei Special Steel Group Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Dongbei Special Steel Group Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Products Offered

10.18.5 Dongbei Special Steel Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Distributors

12.3 Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

