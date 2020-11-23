Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal

“

The report titled Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2279919/global-cold-rolled-close-annealed-coil-amp-sheets-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ArcelorMittal, Shougang, Hyundai Steel, Ansteel Group, JFE Steel Corporation, Benxi Steel Group, Hesteel Group, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, China Steel Corporation, Shagang Group, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, NLMK Group, Maanshan Steel, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel Ltd, Valin Steel Group, THAKKAR GROUP, Nezonegroup, GPT Steel Industries, Hard Strips, Panhua Group, Goodluck India, Akanksha Metal Trading, Manish Steels

Market Segmentation by Product: SPCC-SD

SPCC-DD

SPCC-EDD



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Construction

Home Appliance

Machinery

Others



The Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2279919/global-cold-rolled-close-annealed-coil-amp-sheets-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SPCC-SD

1.4.3 SPCC-DD

1.2.4 SPCC-EDD

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Home Appliance

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 POSCO

11.1.1 POSCO Corporation Information

11.1.2 POSCO Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 POSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 POSCO Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.1.5 POSCO Related Developments

11.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

11.2.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

11.2.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.2.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Related Developments

11.3 ArcelorMittal

11.3.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

11.3.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ArcelorMittal Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.3.5 ArcelorMittal Related Developments

11.4 Shougang

11.4.1 Shougang Corporation Information

11.4.2 Shougang Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Shougang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Shougang Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.4.5 Shougang Related Developments

11.5 Hyundai Steel

11.5.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hyundai Steel Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Hyundai Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Hyundai Steel Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.5.5 Hyundai Steel Related Developments

11.6 Ansteel Group

11.6.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ansteel Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Ansteel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Ansteel Group Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.6.5 Ansteel Group Related Developments

11.7 JFE Steel Corporation

11.7.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

11.7.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 JFE Steel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 JFE Steel Corporation Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.7.5 JFE Steel Corporation Related Developments

11.8 Benxi Steel Group

11.8.1 Benxi Steel Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Benxi Steel Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Benxi Steel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Benxi Steel Group Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.8.5 Benxi Steel Group Related Developments

11.9 Hesteel Group

11.9.1 Hesteel Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hesteel Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Hesteel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Hesteel Group Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.9.5 Hesteel Group Related Developments

11.10 United States Steel Corporation

11.10.1 United States Steel Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 United States Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 United States Steel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 United States Steel Corporation Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.10.5 United States Steel Corporation Related Developments

11.1 POSCO

11.1.1 POSCO Corporation Information

11.1.2 POSCO Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 POSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 POSCO Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Products Offered

11.1.5 POSCO Related Developments

11.12 China Steel Corporation

11.12.1 China Steel Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 China Steel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 China Steel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 China Steel Corporation Products Offered

11.12.5 China Steel Corporation Related Developments

11.13 Shagang Group

11.13.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information

11.13.2 Shagang Group Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Shagang Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Shagang Group Products Offered

11.13.5 Shagang Group Related Developments

11.14 Steel Authority of India Limited

11.14.1 Steel Authority of India Limited Corporation Information

11.14.2 Steel Authority of India Limited Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Steel Authority of India Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Steel Authority of India Limited Products Offered

11.14.5 Steel Authority of India Limited Related Developments

11.15 Tata Steel

11.15.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

11.15.2 Tata Steel Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Tata Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Tata Steel Products Offered

11.15.5 Tata Steel Related Developments

11.16 NLMK Group

11.16.1 NLMK Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 NLMK Group Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 NLMK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 NLMK Group Products Offered

11.16.5 NLMK Group Related Developments

11.17 Maanshan Steel

11.17.1 Maanshan Steel Corporation Information

11.17.2 Maanshan Steel Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Maanshan Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Maanshan Steel Products Offered

11.17.5 Maanshan Steel Related Developments

11.18 ThyssenKrupp

11.18.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

11.18.2 ThyssenKrupp Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 ThyssenKrupp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 ThyssenKrupp Products Offered

11.18.5 ThyssenKrupp Related Developments

11.19 JSW Steel Ltd

11.19.1 JSW Steel Ltd Corporation Information

11.19.2 JSW Steel Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 JSW Steel Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 JSW Steel Ltd Products Offered

11.19.5 JSW Steel Ltd Related Developments

11.20 Valin Steel Group

11.20.1 Valin Steel Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Valin Steel Group Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Valin Steel Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Valin Steel Group Products Offered

11.20.5 Valin Steel Group Related Developments

11.21 THAKKAR GROUP

11.21.1 THAKKAR GROUP Corporation Information

11.21.2 THAKKAR GROUP Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 THAKKAR GROUP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 THAKKAR GROUP Products Offered

11.21.5 THAKKAR GROUP Related Developments

11.22 Nezonegroup

11.22.1 Nezonegroup Corporation Information

11.22.2 Nezonegroup Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Nezonegroup Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Nezonegroup Products Offered

11.22.5 Nezonegroup Related Developments

11.23 GPT Steel Industries

11.23.1 GPT Steel Industries Corporation Information

11.23.2 GPT Steel Industries Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 GPT Steel Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 GPT Steel Industries Products Offered

11.23.5 GPT Steel Industries Related Developments

11.24 Hard Strips

11.24.1 Hard Strips Corporation Information

11.24.2 Hard Strips Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Hard Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Hard Strips Products Offered

11.24.5 Hard Strips Related Developments

11.25 Panhua Group

11.25.1 Panhua Group Corporation Information

11.25.2 Panhua Group Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Panhua Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Panhua Group Products Offered

11.25.5 Panhua Group Related Developments

11.26 Goodluck India

11.26.1 Goodluck India Corporation Information

11.26.2 Goodluck India Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 Goodluck India Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Goodluck India Products Offered

11.26.5 Goodluck India Related Developments

11.27 Akanksha Metal Trading

11.27.1 Akanksha Metal Trading Corporation Information

11.27.2 Akanksha Metal Trading Description and Business Overview

11.27.3 Akanksha Metal Trading Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Akanksha Metal Trading Products Offered

11.27.5 Akanksha Metal Trading Related Developments

11.28 Manish Steels

11.28.1 Manish Steels Corporation Information

11.28.2 Manish Steels Description and Business Overview

11.28.3 Manish Steels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 Manish Steels Products Offered

11.28.5 Manish Steels Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Challenges

13.3 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Cold Rolled Close Annealed Coil&Sheets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”