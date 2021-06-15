Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Lal Baba Seamless Tubes, Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube, Carrldea Technology

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Lal Baba Seamless Tubes, Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube, Carrldea Technology, Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe, Kangcheng Precision Tube, Voestalpine Rotec, Shengtak New Materials, Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation, Valin Group, Tenaris, ​Vallourec, Tubacex

By Types:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel



By Applications:

Oil Industry

Boiler Industry

Automobile Industry

Construction Machinery







Table of Contents:

1 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Overview

1.1 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Product Overview

1.2 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube by Application

4.1 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil Industry

4.1.2 Boiler Industry

4.1.3 Automobile Industry

4.1.4 Construction Machinery

4.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube by Country

5.1 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube by Country

6.1 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube by Country

8.1 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Business

10.1 Lal Baba Seamless Tubes

10.1.1 Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.1.5 Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Recent Development

10.2 Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube

10.2.1 Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube Corporation Information

10.2.2 Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.2.5 Wuxi Chang Feng Precision Steel Tube Recent Development

10.3 Carrldea Technology

10.3.1 Carrldea Technology Corporation Information

10.3.2 Carrldea Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Carrldea Technology Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Carrldea Technology Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.3.5 Carrldea Technology Recent Development

10.4 Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe

10.4.1 Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.4.5 Ningbo Dagang Precision Pipe Recent Development

10.5 Kangcheng Precision Tube

10.5.1 Kangcheng Precision Tube Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kangcheng Precision Tube Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kangcheng Precision Tube Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kangcheng Precision Tube Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.5.5 Kangcheng Precision Tube Recent Development

10.6 Voestalpine Rotec

10.6.1 Voestalpine Rotec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Voestalpine Rotec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Voestalpine Rotec Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Voestalpine Rotec Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.6.5 Voestalpine Rotec Recent Development

10.7 Shengtak New Materials

10.7.1 Shengtak New Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shengtak New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shengtak New Materials Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Shengtak New Materials Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.7.5 Shengtak New Materials Recent Development

10.8 Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation

10.8.1 Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.8.5 Tianjin Pipe International Economic & Trading Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Valin Group

10.9.1 Valin Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Valin Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Valin Group Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Valin Group Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.9.5 Valin Group Recent Development

10.10 Tenaris

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tenaris Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tenaris Recent Development

10.11 ​Vallourec

10.11.1 ​Vallourec Corporation Information

10.11.2 ​Vallourec Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 ​Vallourec Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 ​Vallourec Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.11.5 ​Vallourec Recent Development

10.12 Tubacex

10.12.1 Tubacex Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tubacex Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tubacex Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Tubacex Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Products Offered

10.12.5 Tubacex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Distributors

12.3 Cold Drawn Precision Seamless Tube Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

