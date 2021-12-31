Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | Cold Chain Technologies, Blowkings, Sonoco Thermosafe

“

The report titled Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cold Chain Technologies, Blowkings, Sonoco Thermosafe, THERMOCON, Sofrigam, Creative Packaging Company, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Tempack, Cryopack, Coolways, Pelton Shepherd Industries, Cryolux America, Sancell

Market Segmentation by Product:

Gel Packs

Foam Bricks Packs

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Industrial

Others



The Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Overview

1.1 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Product Scope

1.2 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Gel Packs

1.2.3 Foam Bricks Packs

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant as of 2020)

3.4 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company

6.1.1 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 142 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 313 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Kiloton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India US$/Ton Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Business

12.1 Cold Chain Technologies

12.1.1 Cold Chain Technologies Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cold Chain Technologies Business Overview

12.1.3 Cold Chain Technologies Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cold Chain Technologies Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.1.5 Cold Chain Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Blowkings

12.2.1 Blowkings Corporation Information

12.2.2 Blowkings Business Overview

12.2.3 Blowkings Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Blowkings Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.2.5 Blowkings Recent Development

12.3 Sonoco Thermosafe

12.3.1 Sonoco Thermosafe Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sonoco Thermosafe Business Overview

12.3.3 Sonoco Thermosafe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sonoco Thermosafe Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.3.5 Sonoco Thermosafe Recent Development

12.4 THERMOCON

12.4.1 THERMOCON Corporation Information

12.4.2 THERMOCON Business Overview

12.4.3 THERMOCON Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 THERMOCON Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.4.5 THERMOCON Recent Development

12.5 Sofrigam

12.5.1 Sofrigam Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sofrigam Business Overview

12.5.3 Sofrigam Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sofrigam Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.5.5 Sofrigam Recent Development

12.6 Creative Packaging Company

12.6.1 Creative Packaging Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Creative Packaging Company Business Overview

12.6.3 Creative Packaging Company Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Creative Packaging Company Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.6.5 Creative Packaging Company Recent Development

12.7 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

12.7.1 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions Business Overview

12.7.3 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.7.5 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions Recent Development

12.8 Tempack

12.8.1 Tempack Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tempack Business Overview

12.8.3 Tempack Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tempack Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.8.5 Tempack Recent Development

12.9 Cryopack

12.9.1 Cryopack Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cryopack Business Overview

12.9.3 Cryopack Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cryopack Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.9.5 Cryopack Recent Development

12.10 Coolways

12.10.1 Coolways Corporation Information

12.10.2 Coolways Business Overview

12.10.3 Coolways Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Coolways Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.10.5 Coolways Recent Development

12.11 Pelton Shepherd Industries

12.11.1 Pelton Shepherd Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pelton Shepherd Industries Business Overview

12.11.3 Pelton Shepherd Industries Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Pelton Shepherd Industries Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.11.5 Pelton Shepherd Industries Recent Development

12.12 Cryolux America

12.12.1 Cryolux America Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cryolux America Business Overview

12.12.3 Cryolux America Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Cryolux America Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.12.5 Cryolux America Recent Development

12.13 Sancell

12.13.1 Sancell Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sancell Business Overview

12.13.3 Sancell Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sancell Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Products Offered

12.13.5 Sancell Recent Development

13 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant

13.4 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Distributors List

14.3 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Trends

15.2 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Drivers

15.3 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Challenges

15.4 Cold Chain Packaging Refrigerant Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”