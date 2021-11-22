Coking Coal Market Recent Trends and Developments, by Type, by Product, Regional growth, Profit Margin, Market size, Revenue and Sales over the Forecast Period 2021-2027|Coal India Limited, China Shenhua Energy Company, Peabody Energy

Complete study of the global Coking Coal market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Coking Coal industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Coking Coal production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Hard Coking Coals (HCC), Medium Coking Coal, Semi-soft Coking Coal (SSCC), Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) Coal Segment by Application Metallurgy, Power Industry, Train, Chemical, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Coal India Limited, China Shenhua Energy Company, Peabody Energy, Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd, ChinaCoal, Arch Coal, Inc., Anglo American, RWE AG, BHP Billiton, Alpha Natural Resources, Cloud Peak Energy, Datong Coal Industry Company Limited, PT Adaro Energy, Tbk, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, Murray Energy Corporation

TOC

1 Coking Coal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Coking Coal

1.2 Coking Coal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Coking Coal Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Hard Coking Coals (HCC)

1.2.3 Medium Coking Coal

1.2.4 Semi-soft Coking Coal (SSCC)

1.2.5 Pulverized Coal Injection (PCI) Coal

1.3 Coking Coal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Coking Coal Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Metallurgy

1.3.3 Power Industry

1.3.4 Train

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Coking Coal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Coking Coal Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Coking Coal Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Coking Coal Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 Coking Coal Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Coking Coal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Coking Coal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Coking Coal Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Coking Coal Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Coking Coal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Coking Coal Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Coking Coal Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Coking Coal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 Coking Coal Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Coking Coal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Coking Coal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Coking Coal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Coking Coal Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Coking Coal Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Coking Coal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Coking Coal Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Coking Coal Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Coking Coal Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Coking Coal Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Coking Coal Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Coking Coal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Coking Coal Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Coking Coal Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Coking Coal Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Coking Coal Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Coking Coal Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Coking Coal Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Coking Coal Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Coking Coal Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Coking Coal Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global Coking Coal Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Coking Coal Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Coking Coal Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Coking Coal Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Coal India Limited

6.1.1 Coal India Limited Corporation Information

6.1.2 Coal India Limited Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Coal India Limited Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Coal India Limited Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Coal India Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 China Shenhua Energy Company

6.2.1 China Shenhua Energy Company Corporation Information

6.2.2 China Shenhua Energy Company Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 China Shenhua Energy Company Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 China Shenhua Energy Company Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.2.5 China Shenhua Energy Company Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Peabody Energy

6.3.1 Peabody Energy Corporation Information

6.3.2 Peabody Energy Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Peabody Energy Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Peabody Energy Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Peabody Energy Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd

6.4.1 Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd Corporation Information

6.4.2 Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Beijing Jingmei Group Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 ChinaCoal

6.5.1 ChinaCoal Corporation Information

6.5.2 ChinaCoal Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 ChinaCoal Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 ChinaCoal Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.5.5 ChinaCoal Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Arch Coal, Inc.

6.6.1 Arch Coal, Inc. Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arch Coal, Inc. Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Arch Coal, Inc. Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Arch Coal, Inc. Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Arch Coal, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Anglo American

6.6.1 Anglo American Corporation Information

6.6.2 Anglo American Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Anglo American Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Anglo American Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Anglo American Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 RWE AG

6.8.1 RWE AG Corporation Information

6.8.2 RWE AG Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 RWE AG Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 RWE AG Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.8.5 RWE AG Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 BHP Billiton

6.9.1 BHP Billiton Corporation Information

6.9.2 BHP Billiton Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 BHP Billiton Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 BHP Billiton Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.9.5 BHP Billiton Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Alpha Natural Resources

6.10.1 Alpha Natural Resources Corporation Information

6.10.2 Alpha Natural Resources Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Alpha Natural Resources Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Alpha Natural Resources Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Alpha Natural Resources Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Cloud Peak Energy

6.11.1 Cloud Peak Energy Corporation Information

6.11.2 Cloud Peak Energy Coking Coal Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Cloud Peak Energy Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Cloud Peak Energy Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Cloud Peak Energy Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Datong Coal Industry Company Limited

6.12.1 Datong Coal Industry Company Limited Corporation Information

6.12.2 Datong Coal Industry Company Limited Coking Coal Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Datong Coal Industry Company Limited Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Datong Coal Industry Company Limited Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Datong Coal Industry Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 PT Adaro Energy, Tbk

6.13.1 PT Adaro Energy, Tbk Corporation Information

6.13.2 PT Adaro Energy, Tbk Coking Coal Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 PT Adaro Energy, Tbk Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 PT Adaro Energy, Tbk Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.13.5 PT Adaro Energy, Tbk Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited

6.14.1 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Corporation Information

6.14.2 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Coking Coal Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Murray Energy Corporation

6.15.1 Murray Energy Corporation Corporation Information

6.15.2 Murray Energy Corporation Coking Coal Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Murray Energy Corporation Coking Coal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Murray Energy Corporation Coking Coal Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Murray Energy Corporation Recent Developments/Updates 7 Coking Coal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Coking Coal Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Coking Coal

7.4 Coking Coal Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Coking Coal Distributors List

8.3 Coking Coal Customers 9 Coking Coal Market Dynamics

9.1 Coking Coal Industry Trends

9.2 Coking Coal Growth Drivers

9.3 Coking Coal Market Challenges

9.4 Coking Coal Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Coking Coal Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Coking Coal by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Coking Coal by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Coking Coal Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Coking Coal by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Coking Coal by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Coking Coal Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Coking Coal by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Coking Coal by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer