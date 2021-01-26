Cognitive Assessment Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）

Cognitive assessments are tests of the cognitive capabilities of humans and other animals. Tests administered to humans include various forms of IQ tests; those administered to animals include the mirror test and the T maze test. Pearson was the most important player in the field of Cognitive assessment, with a market share close to 17%. Geographically, North America is the largest market segment of Cognitive Assessment, with a consumption market share approximately 37%, followed by Europe with a consumption market share close to 26% in 2018. In the forecast, North America will still be the greatest Cognitive assessment consumption area in the future.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Cognitive Assessment Market The global Cognitive Assessment market size is projected to reach US$ 2254.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1463.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2627915/global-cognitive-assessment-market
:
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Cognitive Assessment market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Cognitive Assessment market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Cognitive Assessment market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Cognitive Assessment market.
Cognitive Assessment Breakdown Data by Type
Software, Services, Hardware, Software is the main type for Cognitive Assessment, with a 49.40% revenue market share.
Cognitive Assessment Breakdown Data by Application
Clinical Research, Scientific Research, Corporate Training and Recruitment, Others, Clinical Research remained the largest application field, followed by Scientific Research and Corporate Training. Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Cognitive Assessment market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cognitive Assessment market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）, Lumos Labs, Cogstate Ltd, Signant Health, ImPACT Applications, Quest Diagnostics, Thomas International, Lumos Labs, Cogstate Ltd, Cambridge Cognition, Savonix
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):
https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/b7b269a6b7a6f83ec0d2de1e09d78b37,0,1,global-cognitive-assessment-market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Services
1.2.4 Hardware 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Clinical Research
1.3.3 Scientific Research
1.3.4 Corporate Training and Recruitment
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Cognitive Assessment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Cognitive Assessment Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Cognitive Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Cognitive Assessment Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Trends
2.3.2 Cognitive Assessment Market Drivers
2.3.3 Cognitive Assessment Market Challenges
2.3.4 Cognitive Assessment Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Cognitive Assessment Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Cognitive Assessment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cognitive Assessment Revenue 3.4 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cognitive Assessment Revenue in 2020 3.5 Cognitive Assessment Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Cognitive Assessment Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Cognitive Assessment Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Cognitive Assessment Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Cognitive Assessment Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Pearson
11.1.1 Pearson Company Details
11.1.2 Pearson Business Overview
11.1.3 Pearson Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.1.4 Pearson Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Pearson Recent Development 11.2 Medavante-ProPhase
11.2.1 Medavante-ProPhase Company Details
11.2.2 Medavante-ProPhase Business Overview
11.2.3 Medavante-ProPhase Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.2.4 Medavante-ProPhase Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Medavante-ProPhase Recent Development 11.3 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）
11.3.1 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Company Details
11.3.2 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Business Overview
11.3.3 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.3.4 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Recent Development 11.4 Lumos Labs
11.4.1 Lumos Labs Company Details
11.4.2 Lumos Labs Business Overview
11.4.3 Lumos Labs Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.4.4 Lumos Labs Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Lumos Labs Recent Development 11.5 Cogstate Ltd
11.5.1 Cogstate Ltd Company Details
11.5.2 Cogstate Ltd Business Overview
11.5.3 Cogstate Ltd Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.5.4 Cogstate Ltd Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Cogstate Ltd Recent Development 11.6 Signant Health
11.6.1 Signant Health Company Details
11.6.2 Signant Health Business Overview
11.6.3 Signant Health Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.6.4 Signant Health Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Signant Health Recent Development 11.7 ImPACT Applications
11.7.1 ImPACT Applications Company Details
11.7.2 ImPACT Applications Business Overview
11.7.3 ImPACT Applications Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.7.4 ImPACT Applications Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 ImPACT Applications Recent Development 11.8 Quest Diagnostics
11.8.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details
11.8.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview
11.8.3 Quest Diagnostics Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.8.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development 11.9 Thomas International
11.9.1 Thomas International Company Details
11.9.2 Thomas International Business Overview
11.9.3 Thomas International Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.9.4 Thomas International Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Thomas International Recent Development 11.10 SBT Human(s) Matter
11.10.1 SBT Human(s) Matter Company Details
11.10.2 SBT Human(s) Matter Business Overview
11.10.3 SBT Human(s) Matter Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.10.4 SBT Human(s) Matter Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 SBT Human(s) Matter Recent Development 11.11 Cognifit
11.11.1 Cognifit Company Details
11.11.2 Cognifit Business Overview
11.11.3 Cognifit Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.11.4 Cognifit Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Cognifit Recent Development 11.12 Cambridge Cognition
11.12.1 Cambridge Cognition Company Details
11.12.2 Cambridge Cognition Business Overview
11.12.3 Cambridge Cognition Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.12.4 Cambridge Cognition Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Cambridge Cognition Recent Development 11.13 Savonix
11.13.1 Savonix Company Details
11.13.2 Savonix Business Overview
11.13.3 Savonix Cognitive Assessment Introduction
11.13.4 Savonix Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Savonix Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
About Us
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.