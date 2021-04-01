Cognitive Assessment Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Cognitive Assessment market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Cognitive Assessment market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Cognitive Assessment market. The authors of the report segment the global Cognitive Assessment market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Cognitive Assessment market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Cognitive Assessment market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Cognitive Assessment market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Cognitive Assessment market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Cognitive Assessment market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Cognitive Assessment report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）, Lumos Labs, Cogstate Ltd, Signant Health, ImPACT Applications, Quest Diagnostics, Thomas International, SBT Human(s) Matter, Cognifit, Cambridge Cognition, Savonix

Global Cognitive Assessment Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Cognitive Assessment market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Cognitive Assessment market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Cognitive Assessment market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Cognitive Assessment market.

Global Cognitive Assessment Market by Product

Software

Services

Hardware

Software is the main type for Cognitive Assessment, with a 49.40% revenue market share.

Global Cognitive Assessment Market by Application

Clinical Research

Scientific Research

Corporate Training and Recruitment

Others

Clinical Research remained the largest application field, followed by Scientific Research and Corporate Training.

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Cognitive Assessment market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Cognitive Assessment market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Cognitive Assessment market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cognitive Assessment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.4.4 Hardware

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Clinical Research

1.5.3 Scientific Research

1.5.4 Corporate Training and Recruitment

1.5.5 Others 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Cognitive Assessment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cognitive Assessment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cognitive Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cognitive Assessment Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cognitive Assessment Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cognitive Assessment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cognitive Assessment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cognitive Assessment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cognitive Assessment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cognitive Assessment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cognitive Assessment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Cognitive Assessment Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cognitive Assessment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cognitive Assessment Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cognitive Assessment Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 Australia

8.1 Australia Cognitive Assessment Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cognitive Assessment Key Players in Australia (2019-2020)

8.3 Australia Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 Australia Cognitive Assessment Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) 9Key Players Profiles

9.1 Pearson

9.1.1 Pearson Company Details

9.1.2 Pearson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.1.3 Pearson Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.1.4 Pearson Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020))

9.1.5 Pearson Recent Development

9.2 Medavante-ProPhase

9.2.1 Medavante-ProPhase Company Details

9.2.2 Medavante-ProPhase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.2.3 Medavante-ProPhase Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.2.4 Medavante-ProPhase Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.2.5 Medavante-ProPhase Recent Development

9.3 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials）

9.3.1 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Company Details

9.3.2 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.3.3 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.3.4 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.3.5 VeraSci （NeuroCog Trials） Recent Development

9.4 Lumos Labs

9.4.1 Lumos Labs Company Details

9.4.2 Lumos Labs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.4.3 Lumos Labs Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.4.4 Lumos Labs Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.4.5 Lumos Labs Recent Development

9.5 Cogstate Ltd

9.5.1 Cogstate Ltd Company Details

9.5.2 Cogstate Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.5.3 Cogstate Ltd Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.5.4 Cogstate Ltd Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.5.5 Cogstate Ltd Recent Development

9.6 Signant Health

9.6.1 Signant Health Company Details

9.6.2 Signant Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.6.3 Signant Health Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.6.4 Signant Health Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.6.5 Signant Health Recent Development

9.7 ImPACT Applications

9.7.1 ImPACT Applications Company Details

9.7.2 ImPACT Applications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.7.3 ImPACT Applications Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.7.4 ImPACT Applications Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.7.5 ImPACT Applications Recent Development

9.8 Quest Diagnostics

9.8.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

9.8.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.8.3 Quest Diagnostics Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.8.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.8.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development

9.9 Thomas International

9.9.1 Thomas International Company Details

9.9.2 Thomas International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.9.3 Thomas International Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.9.4 Thomas International Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.9.5 Thomas International Recent Development

9.10 SBT Human(s) Matter

9.10.1 SBT Human(s) Matter Company Details

9.10.2 SBT Human(s) Matter Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

9.10.3 SBT Human(s) Matter Cognitive Assessment Introduction

9.10.4 SBT Human(s) Matter Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

9.10.5 SBT Human(s) Matter Recent Development

9.11 Cognifit

10.11.1 Cognifit Company Details

10.11.2 Cognifit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cognifit Cognitive Assessment Introduction

10.11.4 Cognifit Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cognifit Recent Development

9.12 Cambridge Cognition

10.12.1 Cambridge Cognition Company Details

10.12.2 Cambridge Cognition Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cambridge Cognition Cognitive Assessment Introduction

10.12.4 Cambridge Cognition Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Cambridge Cognition Recent Development

9.13 Savonix

10.13.1 Savonix Company Details

10.13.2 Savonix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Savonix Cognitive Assessment Introduction

10.13.4 Savonix Revenue in Cognitive Assessment Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Savonix Recent Development 10Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 11Appendix

11.1 Research Methodology

11.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.2 Data Source

11.2 Disclaimer

11.3 Author Details

