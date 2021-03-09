Coffee Pods & Capsules Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Nestle, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Dr Pepper

“

The report titled Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Coffee Pods & Capsules report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Coffee Pods & Capsules report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nestle, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Keurig Dr Pepper, Medaglia, Lavazza, Mocoffee, Gaggia, Philips Electronics, Caffitaly, Urban Brew, Bestpresso, Illy

Market Segmentation by Product: Paper Type

Metal Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Coffee Pods & Capsules Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Coffee Pods & Capsules market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Coffee Pods & Capsules industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Coffee Pods & Capsules market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paper Type

1.2.3 Metal Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Coffee Pods & Capsules Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Coffee Pods & Capsules Industry Trends

2.5.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Trends

2.5.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Drivers

2.5.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Challenges

2.5.4 Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Coffee Pods & Capsules Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Coffee Pods & Capsules by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Coffee Pods & Capsules Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Coffee Pods & Capsules as of 2020)

3.4 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Coffee Pods & Capsules Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Pods & Capsules Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Coffee Pods & Capsules Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Coffee Pods & Capsules Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Coffee Pods & Capsules Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Pods & Capsules Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nestle

11.1.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.1.2 Nestle Overview

11.1.3 Nestle Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Nestle Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.1.5 Nestle Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Nestle Recent Developments

11.2 Jacobs Douwe Egberts

11.2.1 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Overview

11.2.3 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.2.5 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Recent Developments

11.3 Keurig Dr Pepper

11.3.1 Keurig Dr Pepper Corporation Information

11.3.2 Keurig Dr Pepper Overview

11.3.3 Keurig Dr Pepper Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Keurig Dr Pepper Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.3.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Recent Developments

11.4 Medaglia

11.4.1 Medaglia Corporation Information

11.4.2 Medaglia Overview

11.4.3 Medaglia Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Medaglia Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.4.5 Medaglia Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Medaglia Recent Developments

11.5 Lavazza

11.5.1 Lavazza Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lavazza Overview

11.5.3 Lavazza Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Lavazza Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.5.5 Lavazza Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Lavazza Recent Developments

11.6 Mocoffee

11.6.1 Mocoffee Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mocoffee Overview

11.6.3 Mocoffee Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Mocoffee Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.6.5 Mocoffee Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Mocoffee Recent Developments

11.7 Gaggia

11.7.1 Gaggia Corporation Information

11.7.2 Gaggia Overview

11.7.3 Gaggia Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Gaggia Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.7.5 Gaggia Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Gaggia Recent Developments

11.8 Philips Electronics

11.8.1 Philips Electronics Corporation Information

11.8.2 Philips Electronics Overview

11.8.3 Philips Electronics Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Philips Electronics Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.8.5 Philips Electronics Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Philips Electronics Recent Developments

11.9 Caffitaly

11.9.1 Caffitaly Corporation Information

11.9.2 Caffitaly Overview

11.9.3 Caffitaly Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Caffitaly Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.9.5 Caffitaly Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Caffitaly Recent Developments

11.10 Urban Brew

11.10.1 Urban Brew Corporation Information

11.10.2 Urban Brew Overview

11.10.3 Urban Brew Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Urban Brew Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.10.5 Urban Brew Coffee Pods & Capsules SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Urban Brew Recent Developments

11.11 Bestpresso

11.11.1 Bestpresso Corporation Information

11.11.2 Bestpresso Overview

11.11.3 Bestpresso Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Bestpresso Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.11.5 Bestpresso Recent Developments

11.12 Illy

11.12.1 Illy Corporation Information

11.12.2 Illy Overview

11.12.3 Illy Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Illy Coffee Pods & Capsules Products and Services

11.12.5 Illy Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Coffee Pods & Capsules Production Mode & Process

12.4 Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Coffee Pods & Capsules Sales Channels

12.4.2 Coffee Pods & Capsules Distributors

12.5 Coffee Pods & Capsules Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”