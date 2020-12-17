Coffee Grounds to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)|UCC（Japan）, Red Thread（US）, Death Wish Coffee Company（UK）

A complete study of the global Coffee Grounds market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Coffee Grounds industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Coffee Groundsproduction, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Coffee Grounds market include: Starbucks(US), UCC（Japan）, Red Thread（US）, Death Wish Coffee Company（UK）, Folgers Coffee（US）, The Kraft Heinz Company(US), Peet’s（US), Jo Coffee(US), Kicking Horse(Canada), Royal Kona(US), Hills Bros. Coffee(US) Market Segment by Type, Natural fermentation (dry composting method), Decomposition fermentation (wet composting method) Market Segment by Application, Food and beverage, Agriculture, Cosmetic and Personal care, Insecticides and pesticides, Others Research Methodology To compile the detailed study of the global Coffee Grounds market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Coffee Grounds market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Coffee Grounds market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Coffee Grounds industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Coffee Groundsmanufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Coffee Grounds industry.

Global Coffee Grounds Market Segment By Type:

Natural fermentation (dry composting method), Decomposition fermentation (wet composting method) Market

Global Coffee Grounds Market Segment By Application:

, Food and beverage, Agriculture, Cosmetic and Personal care, Insecticides and pesticides, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Coffee Grounds industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Coffee Grounds Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Coffee Grounds Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Natural fermentation (dry composting method)

1.3.3 Decomposition fermentation (wet composting method)

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Coffee Grounds Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Food and beverage

1.4.3 Agriculture

1.4.4 Cosmetic and Personal care

1.4.5 Insecticides and pesticides

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Coffee Grounds Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Coffee Grounds Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Coffee Grounds Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Coffee Grounds Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Coffee Grounds Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Coffee Grounds Industry Trends

2.4.1 Coffee Grounds Market Trends

2.4.2 Coffee Grounds Market Drivers

2.4.3 Coffee Grounds Market Challenges

2.4.4 Coffee Grounds Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Coffee Grounds Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Coffee Grounds Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Coffee Grounds Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Coffee Grounds Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Coffee Grounds Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Coffee Grounds by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Coffee Grounds Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Coffee Grounds as of 2019)

3.4 Global Coffee Grounds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Coffee Grounds Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Coffee Grounds Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Coffee Grounds Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Coffee Grounds Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Coffee Grounds Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Coffee Grounds Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Coffee Grounds Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Coffee Grounds Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Coffee Grounds Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Coffee Grounds Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Coffee Grounds Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Coffee Grounds Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Coffee Grounds Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Coffee Grounds Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Coffee Grounds Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Coffee Grounds Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Coffee Grounds Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Coffee Grounds Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Coffee Grounds Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Coffee Grounds Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Coffee Grounds Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Coffee Grounds Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Coffee Grounds Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Coffee Grounds Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Coffee Grounds Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Coffee Grounds Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Coffee Grounds Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Coffee Grounds Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Starbucks(US)

11.1.1 Starbucks(US) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Starbucks(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Starbucks(US) Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Starbucks(US) Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.1.5 Starbucks(US) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Starbucks(US) Recent Developments

11.2 UCC（Japan）

11.2.1 UCC（Japan） Corporation Information

11.2.2 UCC（Japan） Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 UCC（Japan） Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 UCC（Japan） Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.2.5 UCC（Japan） SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 UCC（Japan） Recent Developments

11.3 Red Thread（US）

11.3.1 Red Thread（US） Corporation Information

11.3.2 Red Thread（US） Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Red Thread（US） Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Red Thread（US） Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.3.5 Red Thread（US） SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Red Thread（US） Recent Developments

11.4 Death Wish Coffee Company（UK）

11.4.1 Death Wish Coffee Company（UK） Corporation Information

11.4.2 Death Wish Coffee Company（UK） Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Death Wish Coffee Company（UK） Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Death Wish Coffee Company（UK） Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.4.5 Death Wish Coffee Company（UK） SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Death Wish Coffee Company（UK） Recent Developments

11.5 Folgers Coffee（US）

11.5.1 Folgers Coffee（US） Corporation Information

11.5.2 Folgers Coffee（US） Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Folgers Coffee（US） Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Folgers Coffee（US） Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.5.5 Folgers Coffee（US） SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Folgers Coffee（US） Recent Developments

11.6 The Kraft Heinz Company(US)

11.6.1 The Kraft Heinz Company(US) Corporation Information

11.6.2 The Kraft Heinz Company(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 The Kraft Heinz Company(US) Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 The Kraft Heinz Company(US) Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.6.5 The Kraft Heinz Company(US) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 The Kraft Heinz Company(US) Recent Developments

11.7 Peet’s（US)

11.7.1 Peet’s（US) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Peet’s（US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Peet’s（US) Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Peet’s（US) Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.7.5 Peet’s（US) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Peet’s（US) Recent Developments

11.8 Jo Coffee(US)

11.8.1 Jo Coffee(US) Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jo Coffee(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Jo Coffee(US) Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jo Coffee(US) Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.8.5 Jo Coffee(US) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Jo Coffee(US) Recent Developments

11.9 Kicking Horse(Canada)

11.9.1 Kicking Horse(Canada) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kicking Horse(Canada) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Kicking Horse(Canada) Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kicking Horse(Canada) Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.9.5 Kicking Horse(Canada) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Kicking Horse(Canada) Recent Developments

11.10 Royal Kona(US)

11.10.1 Royal Kona(US) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Royal Kona(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Royal Kona(US) Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Royal Kona(US) Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.10.5 Royal Kona(US) SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Royal Kona(US) Recent Developments

11.11 Hills Bros. Coffee(US)

11.11.1 Hills Bros. Coffee(US) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Hills Bros. Coffee(US) Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.11.3 Hills Bros. Coffee(US) Coffee Grounds Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Hills Bros. Coffee(US) Coffee Grounds Products and Services

11.11.5 Hills Bros. Coffee(US) SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Hills Bros. Coffee(US) Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Coffee Grounds Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Coffee Grounds Sales Channels

12.2.2 Coffee Grounds Distributors

12.3 Coffee Grounds Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Coffee Grounds Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Coffee Grounds Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Coffee Grounds Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer*

