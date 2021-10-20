Cobalt Sulphate Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | Freeport Cobalt Oy, Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled "(Cobalt Sulphate Market)" by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cobalt Sulphate report. The leading players of the global Cobalt Sulphate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cobalt Sulphate market are mapped by the report.

The competitive scenario of the global Cobalt Sulphate market includes competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cobalt Sulphate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Freeport Cobalt Oy, Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd, Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings, Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd., Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd., Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development, Nicomet Industries Limited, MMC Norilsk Nickel, Umicore, Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd., Dalian Ruiyuan, Hebei Kingway, Nantong Xinwei

Market Segmentation by Product:

Battery

Pigment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Super Alloy

Hard Facing/ HSS & Other Alloy

Magnet

Hard Material

Catalyst

Color

Battery

Others



The Cobalt Sulphate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cobalt Sulphate market in the forthcoming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Cobalt Sulphate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cobalt Sulphate

1.2 Cobalt Sulphate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Battery

1.2.3 Pigment

1.3 Cobalt Sulphate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Super Alloy

1.3.3 Hard Facing/ HSS & Other Alloy

1.3.4 Magnet

1.3.5 Hard Material

1.3.6 Catalyst

1.3.7 Color

1.3.8 Battery

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cobalt Sulphate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cobalt Sulphate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cobalt Sulphate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cobalt Sulphate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cobalt Sulphate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cobalt Sulphate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cobalt Sulphate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cobalt Sulphate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cobalt Sulphate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cobalt Sulphate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cobalt Sulphate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cobalt Sulphate Production

3.4.1 North America Cobalt Sulphate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cobalt Sulphate Production

3.5.1 Europe Cobalt Sulphate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cobalt Sulphate Production

3.6.1 China Cobalt Sulphate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cobalt Sulphate Production

3.7.1 Japan Cobalt Sulphate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cobalt Sulphate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cobalt Sulphate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cobalt Sulphate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cobalt Sulphate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cobalt Sulphate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cobalt Sulphate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cobalt Sulphate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cobalt Sulphate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Freeport Cobalt Oy

7.1.1 Freeport Cobalt Oy Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Freeport Cobalt Oy Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Freeport Cobalt Oy Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Freeport Cobalt Oy Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Freeport Cobalt Oy Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd

7.2.1 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.2.2 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings

7.3.1 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.3.2 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development

7.6.1 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nicomet Industries Limited

7.7.1 Nicomet Industries Limited Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nicomet Industries Limited Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nicomet Industries Limited Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nicomet Industries Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nicomet Industries Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 MMC Norilsk Nickel

7.8.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.8.2 MMC Norilsk Nickel Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 MMC Norilsk Nickel Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 MMC Norilsk Nickel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 MMC Norilsk Nickel Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Umicore

7.9.1 Umicore Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.9.2 Umicore Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Umicore Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Umicore Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Umicore Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.10.1 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Zhangjiagang Huayi Chemical Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Dalian Ruiyuan

7.11.1 Dalian Ruiyuan Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dalian Ruiyuan Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Dalian Ruiyuan Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Dalian Ruiyuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Dalian Ruiyuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Hebei Kingway

7.12.1 Hebei Kingway Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hebei Kingway Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Hebei Kingway Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Hebei Kingway Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Hebei Kingway Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nantong Xinwei

7.13.1 Nantong Xinwei Cobalt Sulphate Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nantong Xinwei Cobalt Sulphate Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nantong Xinwei Cobalt Sulphate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nantong Xinwei Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nantong Xinwei Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cobalt Sulphate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cobalt Sulphate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cobalt Sulphate

8.4 Cobalt Sulphate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cobalt Sulphate Distributors List

9.3 Cobalt Sulphate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cobalt Sulphate Industry Trends

10.2 Cobalt Sulphate Growth Drivers

10.3 Cobalt Sulphate Market Challenges

10.4 Cobalt Sulphate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cobalt Sulphate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cobalt Sulphate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cobalt Sulphate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cobalt Sulphate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cobalt Sulphate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cobalt Sulphate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt Sulphate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt Sulphate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt Sulphate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt Sulphate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cobalt Sulphate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cobalt Sulphate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cobalt Sulphate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cobalt Sulphate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

